Jazz vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 30, 2022

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $7,596,730 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $7,489,625 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Utah at Sacramento tomorrow! These teams just love to give up the twos and hate to give up the treys. Really fun game to attack.
Shot location frequency stats this season for the two teams allowing the lowest 3PA frequency (per CTG, blue/orange numbers are league rank): pic.twitter.com/vDFeNmUwfU3:14 AM

