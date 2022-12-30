Kevin Durant on still getting backlash over Warriors decision: These guys been crying about it for seven years

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Trae Young
Darius Garland
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Irving, Brunson, Butler, Harden pic.twitter.com/fiojxkOzNi – 10:44 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Kevin Durant and the surging Nets, sad trombone defense, an old-school center expanding his game, great uniform combos, Clips, Cavs, more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The most memorable basketball moments of 2022 💭
⭐️ Spain’s triumph at the EuroBasket 2022
⭐️ Nikola Jokic named back-to-back NBA MVP
⭐️ Warriors claim their 4️⃣th NBA title
⭐️ Anadolu Efes win EuroLeague back-to-back
⭐️ Kevin Durant visits the EuroLeague
CONTINUED…⬇️ – 6:26 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
If it feels like Tyrese Haliburton is the best shooter on pull-ups lately, it’s because he is. Top eFG% on pull-up shots this month (min 75 FGA, 41 quals):
Hali – 63.3
KD – 60.3
Ant Simons – 59.9
Dame – 59.9
Kyrie – 58.2
D’Angelo – 56.5
Luka – 54.8
Clarkson – 54.2
Herro – 53.7 – 4:36 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Lethal mid-range season for Jaylen Brown.
Only Kevin Durant (57.2%) has had a more efficient season than Brown (54.4%) entering tonight among players with at least 100 attempts. #Celtics – 8:02 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Opening solo segment on Durant/Nets, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets rumors, Mavs/Wood extension/trade stuff, Wolves/Gobert, trash-talkin’ Grizz, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jucthU
Apple: apple.co/3hUd3VE – 7:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We’re an efficient team. Mid-20s, 30s in assists, that’s just our game now. I expect us to do that.”
Kevin Durant said that about BKN in early Dec & it’s still accurate amid 10-game W streak. More on that & on NYC artist/designer of Durant’s latest shoe: https://t.co/Pa43mDk2eS pic.twitter.com/BrJSjKwf5i – 12:43 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Players with more TPA last year than Luka Doncic (262.08) and Nikola Jokic (261.4) have this year:
Stephen Curry
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jokic
That’s it. 10 players (including themselves). pic.twitter.com/pufKU8OGAd – 11:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kevin Durant gets ‘hands dirty’ with stellar defensive play nypost.com/2022/12/29/net… via @nypostsports – 2:08 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets slip past #Hawks for 10th consecutive victory. KD: “I felt like we didn’t have identity to start the season, and then we started to figure it out as these last few weeks.” nypost.com/2022/12/28/net… via @nypostsports – 12:54 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Kevin Durant went with the “Brooklyn Graffiti” Nike KD 15 for Brooklyn’s 10th straight W! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/DV8o5kxuZo – 10:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD laced up the @TimothyOGoodman KD 15s tonight 🎨 pic.twitter.com/QOOxnhQF0Z – 10:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets duo in December:
Durant — Kyrie —
28.8 PPG 28.3 PPG
7.7 RPG 6.2 RPG
5.4 APG 5.4 APG
58/40/94% 51/42/91%
Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/CAEbBh6uIW – 9:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fun Nets-Hawks game, with Brooklyn pulling out yet another close win. Much more about them on tomorrow’s Hoop Collective, but the combo of KD and Kyrie on offense and an improved team defense has them rolling. Pretty impressive to see them rack up 14 wins in 15 games. – 9:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have won 10 straight.
Hawks miss the game winner at the buzzer. KD and Kyrie each hit big shots in the final minutes. The pair combined for 54 points on the night.
The Nets try to make it 11 in a row Saturday night in Charlotte. – 9:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Hawks 108-107 for their 10th straight win. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the way and Patty Mills and Nic Claxton gave good minutes too. Iso Joe was in the house. Charlotte is next. Should be 11 straight barring disaster. – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
26 PTS
16 REB
8 AST
2 BLK
10 straight wins for the Nets. pic.twitter.com/x3kfQXiJUS – 9:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
KD is scary enough that Hawks used both their bigs to double/trap him at midcourt. Nets call TO up 1 with 21.9 left. – 9:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
After the timeout, Okongwu stops KD, plus looseball foul on Nets gives Hawks a 2 for 1. – 9:43 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday tied the game at 104 with a three but then KD pulled up for a jumper from midrange and it’s getting spicy… – 9:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets defense tightened up again in the 3rd allowing just 17 points. KD on the verge of another triple double. He’s got 22 points, a season high 14 rebounds and seven assists. – 9:16 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
This is about as loose with the ball as ive seen durant. He just doesnt seem to have a good feel on it tonight – 9:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi 3 puts the Hawks up 55-43 but then he got KD in the face and was whistled for the foul. Then KD lost the ball and dove for it and swept it right into Bogi’s hands and he picked up then pulled up for a 3. – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Absolutely feels like Jacque Vaughn predetermined he was going to get an extended look at this lineup.
My guess is getting a look at resting KD, Kyrie with max shooting around Simmons.
But this group is unsurprisingly getting torched on defense. – 8:16 PM
Absolutely feels like Jacque Vaughn predetermined he was going to get an extended look at this lineup.
My guess is getting a look at resting KD, Kyrie with max shooting around Simmons.
But this group is unsurprisingly getting torched on defense. – 8:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Nets 31, Hawks 30
Not a bad start for the Hawks after having “heavy legs” last night. They’re 12-26 overall and 4-6 from 3.
KD ended the quarter w/ 4-straight points. He has 11 points after one. – 8:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure if there is a player in the league who can stop KD. Am totally sure that Jalen Johnson is not that player. – 8:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Will be interesting to see how Jalen Johnson continues to handle KD tonight. KD has definitely sent some trash talking his way. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Looks like Dejounte Murray is going to get the first crack at guarding KD. – 7:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As others have pointed out, Hawks likely starting A Holiday to keep him on Kyrie, and bringing Bogie off pine to juice 2nd units that won’t have Murray running them. Now … who guards KD? – 7:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The calm before the storm as KD and the Nets try to make it 10 straight against the Trae Young-less Hawks. pic.twitter.com/Ro0z0n3wQf – 7:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual starting 5 for Brooklyn: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
#Nets #Hawks – 7:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start as expected for the #Nets tonight vs the #Hawks. – 7:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, talking about Jalen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, talking about Halen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
One of them won’t be an All-Star starter:
Giannis —
31/11/5
53.6 FG%
Durant —
30/7/5
56.3 FG%
Embiid —
34/10/4
52.9 FG%
Tatum —
31/8/4
47.7 FG%
Who gets cut? pic.twitter.com/aC8IJVq10S – 3:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Darius Garland
ALTERNATES
Brunson, Irving, Porzingis pic.twitter.com/dhvwwUROt6 – 11:42 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 28 RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.522
2. Joel Embiid: 15.952
3. Nikola Jokic: 15.782
4. Kevin Durant: 15.068
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.969 pic.twitter.com/v4zAFcdP4P – 11:32 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Scoring efficiency for the 50 most frequent drivers to the basket, per @SecondSpectrum:
Top 5
1. Kevin Durant
2. Luka Doncic
3. DeMar DeRozan
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Bradley Beal
Bottom 5
46. Terry Rozier
47. Keldon Johnson
48. Tre Jones
49. Dejounte Murray
50. TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/EbC0SBEVdz – 8:55 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
7 players are averaging 30+ points per game in December. And Jokic and Durant are averaging 29+ ppg.
Joel Embiid is at 37 ppg + 9.8 rpg, on 54.9 FG% on 23 FGs/game.
Luka is averaging 33.8pts/9ast/8.5reb in Dec.
Jokic is a walking triple-double: 29.2pts/12.8reb/10.3ast/60.6 FG% – 8:42 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
The amount of must watch players in the NBA right now is crazy. I can’t stop watching Luka and Jokic. I want to see every play. There is still LeBron at almost 38. Giannis’s juice every night is must watch. Durant is a marvel. Tatum in unreal right now. What about Ja, Zion – 1:46 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mark Cuban: “I’ve never seen anything like that”
Kristaps Porzingis: “This guy is not normal”
Kevin Durant: “Some video game shit”
Kevin Garnett: “It’ll be another statue in Dallas”
National reaction to Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:49 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Feels like every night a star does something special. Luka. Embiid. Jokic. Giannis. Tatum. Durant. Stars old and new. What a time to be an NBA fan. – 11:30 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Tonight marks 6th time Tatum & Brown each scored 30+ points in a game (most in NBA).
Tatum/Brown – Celtics – 6 games
KD/Kyrie – Nets – 5 games
Grant/Simons – 3 games – 10:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Fun fact:
Ja Morant and Kennedy Chandler wear the same shoe size. So even though you won’t see Ja wearing Kobe 6s and KD IVs anymore, let’s just say those shoes will still be squeaking inside FedExForum. – 8:01 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Opening segment on Nets + the remarkable KD, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets, Mavs in trade season/Wood extension, MIN/Gobert, trash-talkin’ Grizz, surging Clips, more:
Apple: apple.co/3hUd3VE
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jucthU – 7:31 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
“Donovan Mitchell is the key to this change for this team, and it’s the reason why you look at them as contenders at this point. He is such a dynamic, dynamic player since the moment he has stepped into this league,” Durant said after Monday’s game. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/k… – 4:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have cleverly leaned into using T.J. Warren as a screener for KD and Kyrie.
If teams double or shade heavily to Durant or Irving, Warren has made them pay using his 3-point shot or array of moves in the mid-range. pic.twitter.com/Zbv49QZy8M – 2:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New episode of Bleav in Nets 🎤
I broke down Brooklyn’s statement win over Cleveland, diving into:
🏀 KD and Kyrie’s offensive efficiency
🏀 Nets’ championship-level supporting cast
🏀 What this hot stretch means for Brooklyn moving forward
Listen here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:56 PM
