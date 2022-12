NBA execs confused by James Harden-to-Rockets free agency rumors

Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Derek Bodner is up now on @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.Talked Sixers streak, James Harden and the Rockets, Shake Milton’s growth, trade talk and more: callin.com/link/YegClhWTqD

New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm

An offensive foul on James Harden wiped out a play that would’ve been all over social media for the next 24 hours. Man, that pass was wild. #Sixers

NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM

The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow pic.twitter.com/Nrbzutxv0V

Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM

Kristaps Porzingis is being subbed out after he tweaked his left leg defending James Harden, and Porzingis is now going to the Wizards’ locker room. – 7:54 PM

Kristaps Porzingis exited for the locker room after banging knees on a play defending James Harden. We’ll see if he can walk it off. – 7:58 PM

Kristaps Porzingis checks in after banging knees with James Harden and taking a brief trip back to the locker room. – 8:05 PM

Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.Joel Embiid’s got 26 of their 56 points (on 10-for-15 shooting). Sixers besides James Harden are 0 for 8 from 3-point range. – 8:17 PM

Turns out the Sixers are better with one of Embiid or Harden out there. – 9:03 PM

Joel Embiid is set to come back in with 7:23 left and Philly trailing it 103-99. James Harden was terrific during that stretch without him. #Sixers

I think the Sixers are still a bit quick to go away from a Harden led offense when Embiid checks back in. I understand there’s a pecking order but…. – 9:14 PM

Would need to rewatch, but I only remember one Harden-Embiid two-man game play in the last six minutes or so.It was an alley-oop dunk, and yet, that was the only one. – 9:31 PM

Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.Porzingis: 24p 10rBeal: 19pKuzma: 14p 8rEmbiid: 48p 9rHarden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM

The Sixers win this game easily with some basic shooting. But that happens. It’s the coaching stuff that doesn’t have to happen. Not challenging Embiid’s 4th, 2 guys in 1 corner spotting up, many def. Break downs. Not running harden Embiid PnRs rolls? Wonky lineups – 9:41 PM

There are two 60-point triple-doubles in NBA history.Luka has double the amount of rebounds as Harden. pic.twitter.com/iNMGYAbICP

New episode of Clap Your Hands with @EliotShorrParks , where we discuss:—feeling good about where the Sixers are at—Harden to Houston—Maxey’s return—Embiid / potential All Star starters

I mostly detest “Player X needs to prove it in the playoffs” narratives.For guys with a history of choking like Harden? Fine. For guys with skill sets that definitively don’t translate like Russ? Sure.But for young-ish guys who just haven’t had the right teams yet? It’s lazy. – 11:24 AM

Another big possession in the fourth, Embiid (unnecessarily sitting in “foul trouble”) looks like Harden drifts to help and House or Shake – probably Shake- isn’t sure of his responsibility.Layup. pic.twitter.com/bO09KoNnvQ

Harden called for a carry late in Wash. Let’s see how this official calls Ja and Luka next time they meet. Be curious. pic.twitter.com/IdtoYstjmz

Five years ago tonight, Marcus Smart had his signature 2 charges drawn against James Harden game. I talked to Smart, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, and Brad Stevens about a wild game with 2 refs, a 26 pt deficit, & Smart finding a way:

To begin 4th Harden scores or assists on 8 straight Sixers pts cutting 9 point Wiz lead to 3 in 1.5 minutes. He drops 10 in under 2 min himself. Embiid reenters the game with 7:23. Harden never scores again.Love point Beard but they NEED to get him and Jo scoring together more pic.twitter.com/f2PA0YkI2a

Per @FantasyLabsNBA Harden w/ Embiid on, per 36:16.8 pts, 11.3 ast, 5.7 reb, shooting 40% fg, 32% from 3, 5.8 FTA, TS% 56.5Harden w: Embiid off, per 36:27.8 pts, 9.3 ast, 6.9 reb, 47.4% fg, 42.4% from 3, 7 FTA, TS% 63.Maybe room to grow as scorer when they share floor? – 5:21 PM

“That was the first time I really understood how valuable Smart was to our team”Tatum was a rookie when he saw Smart’s signature 2 charges on Harden 5 yrs ago tonight. It was an improbable comeback in a weird game. Here’s a look back through their eyes

With his third field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Charles Barkley for 28th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.27. James Harden – 23,89528. Russell Westbrook – 23,76029. Charles Barkley – 23,757 – 8:11 PM

Nets analyst Devin Harris said he knew Collins was going to have a big game (12 at the half) because the ball would be moving, a conspicuous knock on Trey Young who is not playing. Does Harris feel the same about Luka, Harden and others who constantly pound it? – 8:48 PM

Could James Harden want a change if scenery in part because of fit and role?

OKC is getting a national TV game.Thunder vs HeatJanuary 10TNTThis acknowledges what OKC fans already know: SGA and the Thunder are a fun, competitive team.Also acknowledges they dropped the ball by dropping OKC.NBA don’t bump Harden/Embiid for black-eyes of the league. – 5:07 PM

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.2 points during the 2022 calendar year.Over the last 25 years, only 2 players have averaged more points in a single year:James Harden in 2019 (38.2)Kobe Bryant in 2006 (34.0)The 76ers have 2 games left in 2022. – 9:42 AM

Devonte’ Graham at shootaround on one objective for #Pelicans defensively while facing 76ers: “Trying to slow down James (Harden) and Embiid, and make sure the other guys have to beat us. You can’t let them go for 50 apiece.” – 1:19 PM

Peak Harden, with a monster two way performance, helping hold one of the 3 best teams ever assembled to just 92 at the crib.

