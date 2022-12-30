NBA execs confused by James Harden-to-Rockets free agency rumors

If you’re wondering why, with a seven-game winning streak in hand, a report surfaced — on Christmas Day, no less! — that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is open to returning to Houston to play for the last-place Rockets, you are not alone. Scouts and GMs are searching for an answer as well. Because Harden actually going back to Houston doesn’t make sense. Obviously not for the 76ers. Nor for the rebuilding Rockets. And certainly not for Harden, after taking a reduced salary this season to allow the Sixers to refortify their roster for a championship run.
NBA Front Office Confidential: James Harden back to Houston rumor bewilders NBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Peak Harden, with a monster two way performance, helping hold one of the 3 best teams ever assembled to just 92 at the crib.
Devonte' Graham at shootaround on one objective for #Pelicans defensively while facing 76ers: "Trying to slow down James (Harden) and Embiid, and make sure the other guys have to beat us. You can't let them go for 50 apiece."
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Trae Young
Darius Garland
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Irving, Brunson, Butler, Harden pic.twitter.com/fiojxkOzNi – 10:44 AM
Joel Embiid is averaging 33.2 points during the 2022 calendar year.
Over the last 25 years, only 2 players have averaged more points in a single year:
James Harden in 2019 (38.2)
Kobe Bryant in 2006 (34.0)
The 76ers have 2 games left in 2022. – 9:42 AM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Opening solo segment on Durant/Nets, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets rumors, Mavs/Wood extension/trade stuff, Wolves/Gobert, trash-talkin' Grizz, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jucthU
Apple: apple.co/3hUd3VE – 7:03 PM
OKC is getting a national TV game.
Thunder vs Heat
January 10
TNT
This acknowledges what OKC fans already know: SGA and the Thunder are a fun, competitive team.
Also acknowledges they dropped the ball by dropping OKC.
NBA don’t bump Harden/Embiid for black-eyes of the league. – 5:07 PM
Could James Harden want a change if scenery in part because of fit and role?
libertyballers.com/2022/12/29/235… – 2:41 PM
Nets analyst Devin Harris said he knew Collins was going to have a big game (12 at the half) because the ball would be moving, a conspicuous knock on Trey Young who is not playing. Does Harris feel the same about Luka, Harden and others who constantly pound it?
From the @Los Angeles Lakers:
With his third field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Charles Barkley for 28th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
27. James Harden – 23,895
28. Russell Westbrook – 23,760
29. Charles Barkley – 23,757 – 8:13 PM
With his third field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Charles Barkley for 28th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
27. James Harden – 23,895
28. Russell Westbrook – 23,760
29. Charles Barkley – 23,757 – 8:11 PM
“That was the first time I really understood how valuable Smart was to our team”
Tatum was a rookie when he saw Smart’s signature 2 charges on Harden 5 yrs ago tonight. It was an improbable comeback in a weird game. Here’s a look back through their eyes
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/28/a-l… – 5:55 PM
Per @FantasyLabsNBA :
Harden w/ Embiid on, per 36:
16.8 pts, 11.3 ast, 5.7 reb, shooting 40% fg, 32% from 3, 5.8 FTA, TS% 56.5
Harden w: Embiid off, per 36:
27.8 pts, 9.3 ast, 6.9 reb, 47.4% fg, 42.4% from 3, 7 FTA, TS% 63.
Maybe room to grow as scorer when they share floor? – 5:21 PM
To begin 4th Harden scores or assists on 8 straight Sixers pts cutting 9 point Wiz lead to 3 in 1.5 minutes. He drops 10 in under 2 min himself. Embiid reenters the game with 7:23. Harden never scores again.
Love point Beard but they NEED to get him and Jo scoring together more
Love point Beard but they NEED to get him and Jo scoring together more pic.twitter.com/f2PA0YkI2a – 4:56 PM
Five years ago tonight, Marcus Smart had his signature 2 charges drawn against James Harden game. I talked to Smart, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, and Brad Stevens about a wild game with 2 refs, a 26 pt deficit, & Smart finding a way:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/28/a-l… – 4:48 PM
Harden called for a carry late in Wash. Let's see how this official calls Ja and Luka next time they meet. Be curious.
Another big possession in the fourth, Embiid (unnecessarily sitting in "foul trouble") looks like Harden drifts to help and House or Shake – probably Shake- isn't sure of his responsibility.
Layup.
Layup. pic.twitter.com/bO09KoNnvQ – 4:21 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Harden/Houston buzz, Nets surge, Middleton's absence in Milwaukee, Jokic's MVP case in Denver, more.
Report: Wherever Harden lands, he wants short-term contracts going forward
I mostly detest “Player X needs to prove it in the playoffs” narratives.
For guys with a history of choking like Harden? Fine. For guys with skill sets that definitively don’t translate like Russ? Sure.
But for young-ish guys who just haven’t had the right teams yet? It’s lazy. – 11:24 AM
Most 60-point games since 2000:
6 — Kobe
4 — Harden
3 — Lillard pic.twitter.com/tyiVqLpNHN – 11:16 AM
New episode of Clap Your Hands with @EliotShorrParks, where we discuss:
—feeling good about where the Sixers are at
—Harden to Houston
—Maxey’s return
—Embiid / potential All Star starters
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 10:50 AM
Good Morning It's Basketball: Luka, heir of Harden and maybe the sport
From @ESPNStatsInfo
Most Points in a Triple-Double
Opp
Luka Doncic 60 Knicks
2018 James Harden 60 Magic
2017 Russell Westbrook 57 Magic
1st game in NBA history with 60 pts, 20 reb, 10 ast – 11:18 PM
60-point triple doubles …
James Harden, 1/30/18
60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists
Luka Doncic, 12/27/22
60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:17 PM
There are two 60-point triple-doubles in NBA history.
Luka has double the amount of rebounds as Harden. pic.twitter.com/iNMGYAbICP – 11:15 PM
Tatum asked to remember the Harden/Smart charge game in 2017-18: "Man, I was just 19."
Luka Doncic has 60 points, matching James Harden for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.
Harden last 3 games:
20 PTS | 21 AST | 11 REB
29 PTS | 13 AST | 4 STL
26 PTS | 13 AST | 7 REB
Leading the NBA in APG. pic.twitter.com/YBLBFaxPve – 9:46 PM
The Sixers win this game easily with some basic shooting. But that happens. It's the coaching stuff that doesn't have to happen. Not challenging Embiid's 4th, 2 guys in 1 corner spotting up, many def. Break downs. Not running harden Embiid PnRs rolls? Wonky lineups
Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.
Porzingis: 24p 10r
Beal: 19p
Kuzma: 14p 8r
Embiid: 48p 9r
Harden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM
Would need to rewatch, but I only remember one Harden-Embiid two-man game play in the last six minutes or so.
It was an alley-oop dunk, and yet, that was the only one. – 9:31 PM
I think the Sixers are still a bit quick to go away from a Harden led offense when Embiid checks back in. I understand there's a pecking order but….
Turns out the Sixers are better with one of Embiid or Harden out there.
Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.
Joel Embiid’s got 26 of their 56 points (on 10-for-15 shooting). Sixers besides James Harden are 0 for 8 from 3-point range. – 8:17 PM
Harden just made the Sixers' second three-point attempt. They're shooting 2-for-12 (16.7%).
Kristaps Porzingis checks in after banging knees with James Harden and taking a brief trip back to the locker room.
Kristaps Porzingis exited for the locker room after banging knees on a play defending James Harden. We'll see if he can walk it off.
Kristaps Porzingis is being subbed out after he tweaked his left leg defending James Harden, and Porzingis is now going to the Wizards' locker room.
Lowe Post podcast: Opening segment on Nets + the remarkable KD, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets, Mavs in trade season/Wood extension, MIN/Gobert, trash-talkin' Grizz, surging Clips, more:
Apple: apple.co/3hUd3VE
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jucthU – 7:31 PM
Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.
He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM
The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow
NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.
Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM
That was probably a good call, but from Harden's standpoint, worth the highlight.
The Sixers' other basket came on a Harris alley-oop from Harden.
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers PG James Harden needs two steals to tie Dennis Johnson for 51st on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,477.
New Dunc'd On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Derek Bodner is up now on @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Talked Sixers streak, James Harden and the Rockets, Shake Milton’s growth, trade talk and more: callin.com/link/YegClhWTqD – 3:42 PM
To be clear, Harden didn’t completely dismiss the report. He denied knowing where it came from and said he was “very excited” about being in Philadelphia. And that may be the tell, because as long as he doesn’t outright refute it, the threat that he might leave lives in the mind of whoever was meant to hear it. The two possibilities of who that might be reflects exactly how byzantine business in the NBA can be. -via FoxSports.com / December 30, 2022
“The conventional reason would be that Harden wants to create leverage to get what he wants to re-sign with Philadelphia,” one Eastern Conference GM said. “The uncoventional reason would be that Daryl — team president Daryl Morey — needs to create leverage with his owners to get James what he already promised him.” -via FoxSports.com / December 30, 2022
The question becomes: Who is having those second thoughts? None of the scouts or GMs I spoke to believe anything has changed between Morey and Harden, whose close relationship was forged in Houston when Morey was in charge of the Rockets. Morey acquired Harden, then a sixth man, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, and helped him become an eight-time All-Star, three-time scoring champ, league MVP and one of the league’s 75 all-time great players. “The affection is real,” said the Eastern Conference GM. -via FoxSports.com / December 30, 2022
