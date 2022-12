Patrick Beverley: The Clippers went to the conference finals once... With me, not Chris Paul

Losing Booker with a groin injury is going to be tough for a variety of reasons. He’s the Suns best player and before the injuries hit, he was having a season worthy of finishing on the top-five of MVP voting. You can link his injuries this season to the Suns slowing way down. Chris Paul hasn’t been the same standard we’re used to and Booker has been the main guy for a couple seasons now. Groin injuries usually require a lot of rest, so it may be best for Booker to sit idly by and just hope things can stay afloat in the desert until he’s healthy . -via The Athletic / December 26, 2022