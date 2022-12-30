Patrick Beverley: The Clippers went to the conference finals once... With me, not Chris Paul

“Chris Paul was on the Clippers,” Patrick Beverley said. “Then he left and I came on the Clippers. The Clippers went to the Western Conference Finals the only time. They didn’t go there with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and the Lob City. They went there with me.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. ties Chris Paul for 25th on Rockets career 3-pointer list. KPJ is in his 121st game with the Rockets. Paul played in 116. That’s how you can tell the difference in their games. – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Coach is the most peaceful person I know. If you’ve made him mad, then you’re on one.” Chris Paul
Monty Williams calls for #NBA to address courtside seating after ‘out of control’ fan, ejection from #Suns-#Wizards game (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rivers challenge requests have had about the same hit rate as Pat Bev challenge requests – 10:23 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Delon Wright’s last minute of the third quarter:
•Deflects ball OB
•Rips the Suns’ Duane Washington for a steal
•And one on the subsequent fast break
•Rips CP3
Amazing defender. – 8:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We got a legit Point God stretch here. Paul has scored or assisted 20 of the Suns’ 24 points in the third quarter. Two-point game. – 8:36 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
A few plays ago, CP3 picked up a foul on Monte Morris fighting over the top of a curl on the baseline
2 of next 4 times down, CP3 went middle on a curl on the baseline, knowing Monte wouldn’t want to pick up another.
4 points.
Brilliant player, even still – 8:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has been making all sorts of plays on both ends tonight. He’s got 10 pts 5 reb and 2 blk in 14 min, including this block vs. Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/iS7UmADmb8 – 8:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Patrick Beverley first 21 games: 4.6 ppg, 30.3% FG’s, 25.4% 3’s
Last 7 games (since Davis injury): 10.1 ppg, 55.3% FG, 50.0% 3’s – 7:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube. Thoughts on the Lakers’ win over the Magic, Beverley and Bryant filling needs, LeBron’s deleted playoff vow Tweet, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=lrWgto… – 5:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the pelicans, clippers, and timberwolves should at least call about chris paul – 2:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson all remain out for tonight’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo is also questionable due to right knee soreness. No Chris Paul on the injury report after his calf got banged up last night – 1:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ badly needed (and balanced) win over the Magic, Pat Bev now hitting 3’s, LeBron’s deleted playoffs-promising tweet and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:31 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The good thing about him is he’s not trying to prove himself to anyone else but himself.” Damion Lee.
“I’ve been waiting for that.” Chris Paul.
2-way Duane Washington Jr. goes for career-high 26 in #Suns win over #Grizzlies.
“It felt good man. I’ve been working my tail off.” pic.twitter.com/5oOpHkriav – 12:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul said he’ll be good tomorrow at Washington as he said he got kicked in the left calf.
He did a spin move on Dillon Brooks, grimaced after, grabbed at his calf, but stayed in the game. #Suns #Grizzlies – 11:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Broadcast just showed Chris Paul sort of limp back to the locker room after the 3rd quarter and said he came back with a big icepack. So that’s just great – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dillon Brooks knocked knees with Chris Paul and he was still grabbing at his leg on the next play. He’s staying in the game – 9:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul had his leg get tangled up with Dillon Brooks’ and spent a while feeling it out. Limping a bit and grabbing at his lower left leg. Staying in. – 9:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL snap a losing streak with a win against a hot Orlando team that had won 8 of 9, riding 28 points from LeBron, a 15-point, 13 assist, 13-board triple-double from Westbrook and 7 combined 3’s from Troy Brown Jr. and Patrick Beverley towards a 129-110 final. – 9:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers win in Orlando, 129-110, beating a Magic team that came in winners of 8 of 9. LeBron 28p 7r 5a; Thomas Bryant 21p on 8-of-10 10r; Westbrook 15p 13a 12r; Troy Brown 15p on 6-of-7; Pat Bev 14p; Lonnie 10p. LAL snaps 4-game slide to improve to 14-20. At Miami tomorrow. – 9:16 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Nice W for the LakeShow tonight, desperately needed (129-110)…
-Bron 28pts 7rebs 5ast
-Russ 15pts 12rebs 13ast
-Bryant 21pts 10rebs
-Troy Brown 15pts
-Pat Bev 14pts
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul and Scott Foster talked during timeout with #Suns associate head coach Kevin Young presiding.
Probably talking about how each other’s Christmas went right? – 9:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was amped after that play leading to a catch-and-shoot 3. Great physicality and hustle followed by selfless ball movement. This game has been ugly, but Suns are showing a ton of fight – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul talking to Landale.
When he came off pick-and-roll, he was looking for Landale, but pass was deflected.
Next possession: Paul 3 off ball movement. #Suns 33-29. Timeout Memphis.
Paul just gave remaining starters five and saying “Yeah, Yeah. #Grizzlies. – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves just drew his 11th charge of the season, tying him for 4th in the NBA (Brunson).
Puts his body on the line every night.
His teammate Patrick Beverley ranks 6th with 10. – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL reached their biggest margin of the game at 16, but Orlando peeled off 7 points with a quick run force a time out.
It’s 58-49, with Walker IV (10 points), LeBron (10) and Beverley (11) all in double figures. LAL at 52.5%, ORL 41.9% from the field. Lakers +12 from 3. – 8:00 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starting lineups for the day after Boxing Day: PHX: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Jock Landale.
Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:49 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Lakers 33, Magic 27
Beverley: 9 points
James: 4 points, 3 assists
Fultz: 7 points, 2 rebounds
Banchero: 4 points, 3 rebounds – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Patrick Beverley picked up a T after arguing a previous foul call. He has two PFs. Austin Reaves checks in for him. – 7:25 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
it would be extremely Magic for Patrick Beverley to make, like, seven threes – 7:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Lakers lead the Magic 11-9 at the first timeout. Patrick Beverley, who is shooting 30% from 3 this season, is 2-5 from beyond the arc. – 7:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers maintain same starting group for today’s game in Orlando:
Dennis Schroeder
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 6:39 PM
