Pistons 54, Bulls 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (9-28) play against the Chicago Bulls (19-19) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Detroit Pistons 54, Chicago Bulls 56 (Q2 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
27 points in 15 minutes on 9-for-11 shooting.
27 points in 15 minutes on 9-for-11 shooting.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams splashes a 3-pointer to provide a little support to what has otherwise been the Zach LaVine show so far tonight.
LaVine has scored 24 of the Bulls’ 53 points as they lead the Pistons by two. – 8:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like Zach Lavine is having one of those nights. 24 points on 8-of-10 from the field with 4:56 left until the half. – 8:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If LaVine was having a good night, the Pistons would be up double digits.
He’s having a ridiculously great night. – 8:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit leads 43-41 with 6:52 until the half. Burks leads the team with 12 points off the bench. – 8:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso: back on the court for five minutes, already diving headfirst for loose balls. – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ bench is shooting the blood out of the ball. Burks, Knox and McGruder with three straight triples.
Game tied at 37. – 8:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks is instant offense. He knocks down a 3-pointer while getting fouled for a four-point play. – 8:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good start.
Zach LaVine: 18 pts (6-8 FG) pic.twitter.com/t334WwRl0Y – 8:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine showing the 9-win Pistons who’s boss with 18 points so far … pic.twitter.com/nOur2bCsPQ – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
PSA: Zach should be an #NBAAllStar again this season!
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xxRxgXrlZx – 8:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine closed a big first quarter (18 pts, 6-8 FG) with this monster dunk on a nice alley-oop feed by Coby White.
LaVine was 4-for-4 at the rim in the quarter, and is now 55-for-70 (78.6%) at the rim in December. pic.twitter.com/wGODi12Rh6 – 8:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 7 PTS / 3-3 FG
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 7 PTS / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/u0fms2MKs6 – 8:36 PM
📊 Q1 📊
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Zach LaVine caps off an 18 point first quarter with a filthy slam dunk. Bulls 33-25 after 1. – 8:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine is COOKIN.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Y4pGjVxBZl – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine caps 18-point first quarter with spectacular alley-oop dunk from Coby White with 0.7 seconds left. Even let out a primal scream afterward. – 8:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine throws down an acrobatic one-handed alley-oop to punctuate an 18-point scoring performance in the first quarter.
Quite the start from the Bulls guard to anchor a 33-25 lead out of Q1. – 8:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Bulls 33, #Pistons 25
Bogdanovic: 7 pts, 1 reb, 2 asts
Ivey: 7 pts, 1 ast
Burks: 6 pts, 1 ast
Zach Lavine: 18 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, (including one uber-athletic, one-handed alley-oop to end the quarter) – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Bulls 33, Pistons 25
Defense was pretty bad. Detroit missing Hayes on that end of the floor. LaVine has 18 points.
Bogey and Ivey each with 7. – 8:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine with 18 pts in 1stQ and #Bulls come back from slow start to lead Pistons 33-25 after one. – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine with a spectacular alley oop dunk from Coby White to close a 17-point first quarter for him. – 8:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons trail 23-22 with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic leads Detroit with 7 points each. – 8:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was asked and addressed multiple questions about the altercation with the Pistons that led to 9 Orlando players being suspended.
Those suspensions will be staggered across the next two games:
(🎥: Magic PR) pic.twitter.com/HDc3ZiF5f6 – 8:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
That behind-the-back dribble by Ayo 🥵
@AyoDos_11 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/rAKzZtLrc7 – 8:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Nothing like a @Jalen Duren dunk to start things off👏 pic.twitter.com/xZ56mfFrJh – 8:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons have an early 12-7 lead over the Bulls with 6:53 left in the first quarter. Jaden Ivey’s off to a good start with 5 points. – 8:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The young guys are getting most of the cheers from Bulls fans to start tonight: Ayo Dosunmu has scored four of the team’s seven points on breakaway layups and Patrick Williams just drew a foul after forcing a turnover.
But the Bulls trail the short-handed Pistons 12-7. – 8:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The youngsters wake up another sleepy start from the Bulls. Dosunmu with a pretty finish in transition, followed by a Patrick Williams steal – 8:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead 12-7 early on. Ivey started well, scoring five of the team’s 12. – 8:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The first five minutes of most Bulls games … pic.twitter.com/Q9W7YswZsn – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Reminder that Stew eats against Vuc. Curious what it looks like with Stew and Duren starting. – 8:11 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam is now a rebound away from sixth on Toronto’s all-time list. He just tied DeMar DeRozan. Siakam’s going to be near the top of most of the lists. – 8:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @Raptors_PR, Siakam will pass DeMar DeRozan for sixth on Raptors’ all-time rebounding list. His next will be his 2,740th. – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This from our pals at Raptors PR:
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From Raptors PR: With his second rebound tonight, Pascal Siakam has tied DeMar DeRozan (2,739) for sixth on Toronto’s all-time rebounds list. – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC returns to the floor tonight 🍪
@Plus500 | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/GVP6mMzyts – 8:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s starers are 🔒 in!
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @SaddiqBey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanović
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/zzqBLOTlyc – 7:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Saddiq Bey will start tonight for the #Pistons alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 7:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey is back in the Pistons’ starting lineup with Killian Hayes out. – 7:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starting five tonight vs. Detroit.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/kjzxG7VqEb – 7:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ready to work🔒
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/tupgBXzkrw – 7:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Happy 2023 from Bulls Radio ! @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore I love my teammates ! And our listeners 😊👏 pic.twitter.com/1Ifeq83YnK – 7:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/OW5touPQn2 – 7:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jumping on Pistons Pregame in a few to talk NBA’s greatest dynasties with Lindsey Hunter and the crew @BallySportsDET – 7:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “He’s better. He went through shootaround this morning, but he hasn’t had any live scrimmages up and down so we’ll see. His minutes may be sporadic or shortened because he hasn’t had a chance to have live work.” – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sounds like Bagley will play tonight after missing games with an Illness but Casey said his minutes could be sporadic because he hasn’t done 5v5 live action in a few days. – 6:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls:
Darius Garland (right thumb sprain), Evan Mobley (right ankle soreness) and Cedi Osman (low back soreness) — QUESTIONABLE
Robin Lopez (illness) —PROBABLE
Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler – OUT – 6:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Darius Garland (thumb), Evan Mobley (right ankle) and Cedi Osman (back) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game in Chicago.
Robin Lopez (illness) is probable. Wade, Windler, Rubio are all out. – 6:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball has been jumping on his shot lately, and is light jogging. So there’s that. – 6:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball “is progressing, it’s just really slow,” Billy Donovan says.
Lonzo has been shooting (while jumping) and jogging lightly. Donovan said he’s doing more than when he gave last update. But still no word on the bigger hurdles. – 6:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan provided a positive update on Lonzo Ball: he’s been able to lightly jog and jump a little while shooting on the court.
It’s still much slower than the Bulls would like, but there has been some progress. – 6:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams and Coby White will both play tonight against Detroit.
Derrick Jones Jr. will be out. – 6:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams and Coby White are available for the Bulls tonight, per Billy Donovan. – 6:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said the team is taking responsibility for the on-court altercation in Detroit and is moving forward now and focusing on Washington.
He said Moe is doing OK after the incident and added that Moe and the team will reflect on the situation and learn from it. – 6:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s shirt giveaway from @goaawol 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/28Qp88Dg7E – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Name a Bulls player and we may reply with shots of their pregame warmups today 👀
@SociosUSA | #BullsNation – 5:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs practiced today here in Chicago — even though coach J.B. Bickerstaff told me they didn’t do much. Darius Garland wasn’t able to participate. He had a bag of ice around his injured right thumb and will undergo treatment throughout the day
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 4:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Need Friday evening plans? We are back at the UC tonight!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/79RJ1ID3O5 – 3:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ep.6 of “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• The story of playing Dunk HORSE against Jalen Duren
• LeBron in Game 5 of 2007 ECF, and what would Sheed’s teams do to stop Luka
• Julius Randle
• What does Jokic have to do to MVP three-peat?
📺 https://t.co/N0VlT3UmSj pic.twitter.com/28k2DDqZTB – 2:17 PM
