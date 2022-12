Pistons 54, Bulls 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Ep.6 of “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy• The story of playing Dunk HORSE against Jalen Duren• LeBron in Game 5 of 2007 ECF, and what would Sheed’s teams do to stop Luka• Julius Randle• What does Jokic have to do to MVP three-peat?

Jamahl Mosley said the team is taking responsibility for the on-court altercation in Detroit and is moving forward now and focusing on Washington.He said Moe is doing OK after the incident and added that Moe and the team will reflect on the situation and learn from it. – 6:03 PM

Patrick Williams and Coby White will both play tonight against Detroit.Derrick Jones Jr. will be out. – 6:17 PM

Billy Donovan provided a positive update on Lonzo Ball: he’s been able to lightly jog and jump a little while shooting on the court.It’s still much slower than the Bulls would like, but there has been some progress. – 6:18 PM

Lonzo Ball “is progressing, it’s just really slow,” Billy Donovan says.Lonzo has been shooting (while jumping) and jogging lightly. Donovan said he’s doing more than when he gave last update. But still no word on the bigger hurdles. – 6:19 PM

Lonzo Ball has been jumping on his shot lately, and is light jogging. So there’s that. – 6:22 PM

Sounds like Bagley will play tonight after missing games with an Illness but Casey said his minutes could be sporadic because he hasn’t done 5v5 live action in a few days. – 6:43 PM

Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “He’s better. He went through shootaround this morning, but he hasn’t had any live scrimmages up and down so we’ll see. His minutes may be sporadic or shortened because he hasn’t had a chance to have live work.” – 7:11 PM

From Raptors PR: With his second rebound tonight, Pascal Siakam has tied DeMar DeRozan (2,739) for sixth on Toronto’s all-time rebounds list. – 8:06 PM

Reminder that Stew eats against Vuc. Curious what it looks like with Stew and Duren starting. – 8:11 PM

The youngsters wake up another sleepy start from the Bulls. Dosunmu with a pretty finish in transition, followed by a Patrick Williams steal – 8:16 PM

The young guys are getting most of the cheers from Bulls fans to start tonight: Ayo Dosunmu has scored four of the team’s seven points on breakaway layups and Patrick Williams just drew a foul after forcing a turnover.But the Bulls trail the short-handed Pistons 12-7. – 8:17 PM

The Pistons have an early 12-7 lead over the Bulls with 6:53 left in the first quarter. Jaden Ivey’s off to a good start with 5 points. – 8:17 PM

Grayson Allen got pushed on his slip again and then ran into a Timberwolves player, just like he did the other night in Chicago. – 8:18 PM

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was asked and addressed multiple questions about the altercation with the Pistons that led to 9 Orlando players being suspended.Those suspensions will be staggered across the next two games:(🎥: Magic PR) pic.twitter.com/HDc3ZiF5f6

The Pistons trail 23-22 with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic leads Detroit with 7 points each. – 8:26 PM

Zach LaVine with 18 pts in 1stQ and #Bulls come back from slow start to lead Pistons 33-25 after one. – 8:34 PM

END OF 1Q: Bulls 33, Pistons 25Defense was pretty bad. Detroit missing Hayes on that end of the floor. LaVine has 18 points.Bogey and Ivey each with 7. – 8:34 PM

Zach LaVine throws down an acrobatic one-handed alley-oop to punctuate an 18-point scoring performance in the first quarter.Quite the start from the Bulls guard to anchor a 33-25 lead out of Q1. – 8:34 PM

LaVine caps 18-point first quarter with spectacular alley-oop dunk from Coby White with 0.7 seconds left. Even let out a primal scream afterward. – 8:34 PM

Zach LaVine closed a big first quarter (18 pts, 6-8 FG) with this monster dunk on a nice alley-oop feed by Coby White.LaVine was 4-for-4 at the rim in the quarter, and is now 55-for-70 (78.6%) at the rim in December. pic.twitter.com/wGODi12Rh6

Pistons’ bench is shooting the blood out of the ball. Burks, Knox and McGruder with three straight triples.Game tied at 37. – 8:40 PM

Detroit leads 43-41 with 6:52 until the half. Burks leads the team with 12 points off the bench. – 8:46 PM

If LaVine was having a good night, the Pistons would be up double digits.He’s having a ridiculously great night. – 8:51 PM

Looks like Zach Lavine is having one of those nights. 24 points on 8-of-10 from the field with 4:56 left until the half. – 8:51 PM

Patrick Williams splashes a 3-pointer to provide a little support to what has otherwise been the Zach LaVine show so far tonight.LaVine has scored 24 of the Bulls’ 53 points as they lead the Pistons by two. – 8:53 PM

