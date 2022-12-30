Pistons vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $13,834,186 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $10,042,986 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
