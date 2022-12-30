The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have waived forward Justin Champagnie. Toronto’s roster now stands at 14, with two two-way players.
Source: RealGM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Toronto Raptors have waived Justin Champagnie.
Toronto will have ~$825K in dead money on their books for Champagnie.
The Raptors now have an open roster spot. – 1:00 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Toronto will take on a $825K cap hit on the Justin Champagnie.
The remaining balance of $813K was set to be guaranteed if he was on the roster past Jan. 1.
Toronto has an open roster spot and $4.68M below the tax. – 10:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors waive Justin Champagnie before his contact would have been guaranteed for the rest of the season on Jan. 1. Raptors now have an open roster spot. Teams can start signing players to 10-day contracts on Jan. 10th. – 10:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
End of the Justin Champagnie era, Raptors have just announced they’ve waived. Contract was not fully guaranteed before now
That’s the reason, not that they have someone waiting to fill the spot.
Although they might – 10:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have waived Justin Champagnie, who’s contract was due to become fully guaranteed this coming weekend. Their roster stands at 14 (not including 2-ways). – 10:44 PM
Aaron Rose: Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch are both questionable to play tomorrow. Precious and Otto remain out. Champagnie, Dowtin, and Harper will join the team in Cleveland. -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / December 22, 2022
Eric Koreen: Gary Trent Jr. is questionable again for Wednesday’s game in New York with a quad(s) injury. Achiuwa, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper and Porter all out. -via Twitter @ekoreen / December 20, 2022
Toronto: Pascal Siakam (right adductor strain), Scottie Barnes (left knee sprain), Dalano Banton (left ankle sprain) and Justin Champagnie (lower back soreness) have been upgraded to probable for Monday’s game against Cleveland. -via HoopsHype / November 28, 2022
