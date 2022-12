Rival teams think Lakers keeping draft trade assets in case a third star like Bradley Beal hits the market

Bradley Beal is feeling it early tonight with 11 pts in 9 min on 5-7 FG. Sixers haven’t found a way to stay in front of him. – 7:27 PM

This start by Beal fits my crack theory that he prefers to go against more physical perimeter defenders like Melton rather than super long ones. – 7:28 PM

It’s not often you see a team turn the ball over 9 times in the 1st quarter, yet have a lead, but the Wizards just did that against the Sixers. It’s 32-30 after one.Beal has 11 pts, Embiid has 16 to lead their teams. – 7:42 PM

The Wiz weather 9 turnovers in the first quarter to lead Philly 32-30.Beal: 11pPorzingis and Avdija have 5 eachEmbiid has 16p – 7:42 PM

Wizards lead 32-30 after one quarter. Embiid with 16 points on 6-9 shooting. Beal leads the Wizards with 11 points on 5-7 shooting. – 7:43 PM

Philadelphia trails it 67-56 at the half. Joel Embiid has 26, but they’re 2/13 from deep. Bradley Beal has 17 and Kristaps Porzingis has 14 for the Wiz. #Sixers

A good first half for Washington, which leads Philadelphia 67-56 despite having 12 first-half turnovers and seeing Joel Embiid score a game-high 26 points. Bradley Beal has a team-high 17 points for Washington. – 8:14 PM

Halftime: Wizards 67, Philly 56Beal: 17pPorzingis: 14p 6rHachimura: 10pWiz are shooting 55.8%. Things aren’t going well for Philly when Embiid’s off the floor, but Embiid has 26p. – 8:14 PM

It’s 94-85 Wizards going into the 4th. Embiid has 36 pts, Porzingis has 20, Beal has 19. Wizards are trying to hang on to make it 3 wins in 4 games. – 8:58 PM

Looks like Beal tweaked a hamstring. Going to locker room. Could be a big swing in this game. – 9:20 PM

Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.Porzingis: 24p 10rBeal: 19pKuzma: 14p 8rEmbiid: 48p 9rHarden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM

Sixers had some bad fortune from 3 … but also didn’t defend for a half and got zilch from supporting cast. Rough outing for Melton in particular. Nice win for Wizards, gotta hope Beal is okay now. – 9:42 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. did not have a full update on Bradley Beal but did say it was his left hamstring that caused him to leave the game, not the right that he strained (and missed 6 games for) earlier this month. – 9:57 PM

Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal hurt his left hamstring tonight. He had previously missed time due to a right hamstring issue. Not sure of severity. – 9:57 PM

Bradley Beal, who exited the game with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, has left hamstring soreness, Wes Unseld Jr. said. The severity of the injury is unclear at this moment, and the injury will be evaluated, Unseld said. – 9:58 PM

Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards vs. Suns tonight.Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are out for Suns. – 1:31 PM

The Wizards have listed Bradley Beal as questionable to be available to play for their game tonight against the Phoenix Suns because of the left hamstring injury he suffered last night. – 1:35 PM

Bradley Beal is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix with left hamstring soreness. Beal went back to the locker room with 4:17 left in the game last night. – 1:54 PM

Down stretch Wiz going at Niang over and over, and Sixers give up an open look forgetting Beal of all people. get lucky. But Niang as closer may give you these instances.

Sources: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be day-to-day after MRI on his left hamstring. He will miss tonight’s game vs. Phoenix, and there’s optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards’ next contest on Friday in Orlando. – 4:49 PM

Bradley Beal is OUT tonight due to his hamstring soreness, the Wizards announce. Not surprising of course given he hurt himself last night. – 6:35 PM

Despite Bradley Beal being out and Delon Wright on a strict minutes limit, Will Barton remains out of the Wizards’ rotation. A DNP last night and zero minutes in the 1st half tonight. – 8:08 PM

Wizards, without Bradley Beal, win their third straight and fourth in last five, beating the Devin Booker-less Suns. And as our @Josh Robbins wrote this morning in @TheAthletic , Delon Wright's return is a big part of the uptick in play:

Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is still questionable for tomorrow’s Wizards game in Orlando.Taj Gibson (groin soreness) is a new addition to the injury report. – 3:37 PM

Wizards at Magic injury report– Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) questionable– Taj Gibson (left groin soreness) questionableOrlando could be without several players for leaving the bench during the Moe Wagner and Killian Hayes haymaker – 3:41 PM

Everyone participated in the Wizards’ lightish shootaround today in Orlando. Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s hoping to have Beal (left hamstring) available tonight, but Beal hasn’t gone through treatment yet so he will likely be a game-time decision. – 11:18 AM

