Suns 54, Raptors 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (20-16) play against the Toronto Raptors (20-20) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Phoenix Suns 54, Toronto Raptors 61 (Q3 09:49)

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Suns took 10 fewer FGs than Raps in first half and hit one more.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

raps have 4 turnovers to the suns’ 14 at the half but are now just +4 on ftm and level on threes. suns still shooting strong at 57% to the raptors’ 41%.

raps have 4 turnovers to the suns' 14 at the half but are now just +4 on ftm and level on threes. suns still shooting strong at 57% to the raptors' 41%.

maintaining that turnover differential is gonna be tough with o.g. foul trouble, maybe as tough as the load on pascal has been

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Damion Lee is perfect from behind the arch at half 😍

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Chris Paul-led Suns average 13.5 turnovers per game. They committed 15 in the 1st half. Most the Raptors have forced this season is 23. Most they’ve ever forced is 29 (first game in franchise history, Nov. 3, 1995!).

The Chris Paul-led Suns average 13.5 turnovers per game. They committed 15 in the 1st half. Most the Raptors have forced this season is 23. Most they've ever forced is 29 (first game in franchise history, Nov. 3, 1995!).

Raptors by 2 at the half (+13 with Siakam, -11 without)

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns turned the ball over 15 times in the first half but shot 58% to be within 2. Raps shot 41%.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: TOR 53, PHX 51

Paul: 11 Pts, 7 Ast, 4-5 FG

Craig: 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-7 FG

Bridges: 7 Pts, 2-3 FG

Halftime: TOR 53, PHX 51

Paul: 11 Pts, 7 Ast, 4-5 FG

Craig: 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-7 FG

Bridges: 7 Pts, 2-3 FG

Siakam: 15 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-9 FG

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Despite a truly awful defensive half, Raptors are up two on the Suns at the break

Despite a truly awful defensive half, Raptors are up two on the Suns at the break

SIakam's got 15, Anunoby 12

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes will inevitably turn it on in the 2nd half, as he often does… but, like, imagine if he didn’t only work half days. – Scottie Barnes will inevitably turn it on in the 2nd half, as he often does… but, like, imagine if he didn’t only work half days. – 8:35 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I’m usually old-man-yells-at-cloud on these alternate jerseys, but I actually kinda like Phoenix’s.

I'm usually old-man-yells-at-cloud on these alternate jerseys, but I actually kinda like Phoenix's.

Thank you for coming to my TED talk.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul with 10 points and 6 assists on 4-of-4 shooting. Much-needed contributions from the Point God tonight

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges called for goal tending as Siakam had a breakaway, but Craig first prevented him him scoring right away.

On other end, Bridges hits tough shot in paint. Fouled. FT.

Bridges called for goal tending as Siakam had a breakaway, but Craig first prevented him him scoring right away.

On other end, Bridges hits tough shot in paint. Fouled. FT.

Lee in for Okogie, who Monty Williams stopped and talked to before he went to bench.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors Game Ops were encouraging fans to vote Pascal Siakam into the All-Star game during that last timeout. They should've just replayed the 5 2nd-quarter minutes he spent on the bench over the big screen.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

O.G. has 5 PFs with 3:38 left in the half

They take him out but that’s a gamble

O.G. has 5 PFs with 3:38 left in the half

They take him out but that's a gamble

It would behoove the 1-3 Scottie Barnes to get offensively involved

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

O.G. Anunoby has four fouls, which is like, three more than Nick Nurse would prefer.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Suns now shooting 64 per cent from the floor, which would suggest Toronto’s defensive woes are not quite over

Suns now shooting 64 per cent from the floor, which would suggest Toronto's defensive woes are not quite over

But, Raptors lead by 3

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges started offense while Paul was in the corner.

He found Saric up high, who got it to Craig, who took a contested jumper.

Bridges started offense while Paul was in the corner.

He found Saric up high, who got it to Craig, who took a contested jumper.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul in his bag offensively right now. Has six on 3-of-3 FGs 5 assists

Paul in his bag offensively right now. Has six on 3-of-3 FGs 5 assists

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Suns, whose starting point guard is Chris Paul, have turned the ball over 15 times in 18 minutes.

The Suns, whose starting point guard is Chris Paul, have turned the ball over 15 times in 18 minutes.

Also, it's tied.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

OG called for charge as Wainright, who started his NBA career with Raptors, took it in the chest.

OG called for charge as Wainright, who started his NBA career with Raptors, took it in the chest.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Great 2Q from Chris Paul. He's had a couple stretches these last handful of games where he takes over the flow of the game like we're used to seeing from the Point God

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul doing the Chris Paul thing again in a weird game

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Tidy little 2-13 run from the Raptors in 5:05 without Siakam.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam plays the entire 1st quarter, Raptors build a 9-point lead.

Pascal Siakam plays the entire 1st quarter, Raptors build a 9-point lead.

Siakam opens the 2nd quarter on the bench, Raptors promptly (in 3 minutes) give up that lead.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Standing ovation for Jack Armstrong after a video tribute for the 25 years he's provided colour commentary for the Raptors

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Pretty cool. Raptors do a really nice tribute for analyst Jack Armstrong marking his 25 years on the job. Very well done and congrats to Jack.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors dutifully building Pascal's All-Star case by improving his on-off differential.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns PSA: His name is now Damion L33 until further notice

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

33-24 Toronto and lead could have been twice that as the Suns coughed up eight turnovers vs. Raptors pressure. Toronto shooting 10/22 and 5/12. Suns 10/15 and 3/5. Siakam leads Raptors with nine.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

1 raps turnover to the suns' 8 and 8 raps fta to suns' 2 is one way to overcome 66.7% shooting by your opponent

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Pascal Siakam is now a rebound away from sixth on Toronto's all-time list. He just tied DeMar DeRozan. Siakam's going to be near the top of most of the lists.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

This from our pals at Raptors PR:

This from our pals at Raptors PR:

MILESTONE | With his second rebound tonight, Pascal Siakam has tied DeMar DeRozan (2,739) for sixth on Toronto's all-time rebounds list.

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

From Raptors PR: With his second rebound tonight, Pascal Siakam has tied DeMar DeRozan (2,739) for sixth on Toronto's all-time rebounds list.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Suns are shooting 67%… and trail by 9 after 1Q. Raps have attempted 7 more shots, the product of forcing 9 turnovers and grabbing 3 offensive rebounds. Very Raptors-y start, but (mostly) good Raptors-y, not recent Raptors-y.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: TOR 33, PHX 24

Craig: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG

Okogie: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG

Lee: 3 Pts

Siakam: 9 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-6 FG

End of 1Q: TOR 33, PHX 24

Craig: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG

Okogie: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG

Lee: 3 Pts

Siakam: 9 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-6 FG

Suns commit 9 turnovers to the Raptors' 1

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps lead 33-24 after a quarter. The usual Raptors mathematics are at play here. Siakam has 9-2-3.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors see the Suns shoot a rather substantial 67 per cent from the floor but force 9 turnovers, make 5 threes and lead 33-24 after one

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

A subtle MVP chant just broke out while Pascal Siakam shot his free throws just now

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns have 8 first-quarter turnovers. Kinda surprising they're only down 6 points, tbh

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

It really would be fitting if the Raptors can allow 65% shooting, force 25 turnovers and win in the last game of 2022.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors up 23-20 with 2:54 left in 1Q. Suns are shooting 8-of-12, but taking 12 shots is key; have turned it over five times.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Torrey Craig hasn’t missed and is already in double-digits!

🔥 4-4 FG

Torrey Craig hasn't missed and is already in double-digits!

🔥 4-4 FG

🔥 2-2 3PT

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Much livelier start. Phoenix is 8-for-12 but that's not indicative of the Raptors' defensive effort so far. Outside of a couple miscues at the rim, everything's been contested. Suns hitting some tough shots. Torrey Craig's got half of his team's 20 points. Raps by 3 after 9 mins.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

This gonna be one of those nights where Torrey Craig just doesn't miss? Because it would be a pretty good night for that

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Suns have 6 turnovers in 9 minutes. Raptors have a three-point lead

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Boucher and Thad check in for Gary and Koloko, first changes of the night being made under pretty different circumstances than yesterday

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Thad Young getting early minutes tonight after a DNP-CD last night.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Thaddeus Young, who took a DNP-CD last night, is one of the first two off the bench tonight.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Raptors just showed a top 10 viral moments.

Guess what was No. 1?

Devin Booker asking the Raptors mascot to move from behind the backboard/rim area when attempting FTs here in Toronto.

Raptors just showed a top 10 viral moments.

Guess what was No. 1?

Devin Booker asking the Raptors mascot to move from behind the backboard/rim area when attempting FTs here in Toronto.

Oh yeah .They went there.

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Raptors poking some fun at Devin Booker after last year's shenanigans. Booker is out tonight

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

14-10 Raptors over Suns. Toronto has forced Suns into four TOs in just over 5 min.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 4 at first timeout; far more energetic than last night but that's a low bar to get over

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nice pass from Deandre Ayton on the block after drawing the double. Learning how to deal with those doubles will be huge for him during this stretch without Devin Booker

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Barnes ended up on Ayton to start the game. Ayton lot the ball.

Barnes ended up on Ayton to start the game. Ayton lot the ball.

Siakam is guarding Ayton to start.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Phoenix Suns appear to be wearing their summer league uniforms?

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Raptors are 2-1 with this Koloko + Gary starting lineup this season

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Spoke to Thad Young about today's relatively intense pre-game film session. Said it was no different from at least 20 meetings he's been in over his career and called it "definitely needed." Said he's "very hopeful" it helps but acknowledged "these things can go either way"

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Koloko wins the "who starts for the Raptor" lottery tonight

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

It’s like Spanning Of The Raptors Eras here tonight,

Tim Kempton

Jarrett Jack

Bismack Biyombo

Patrick Mutombo

Ish Wainright

It's like Spanning Of The Raptors Eras here tonight,

Tim Kempton

Jarrett Jack

Bismack Biyombo

Patrick Mutombo

Ish Wainright

You can't turn around without someone to say hello to

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No VanVleet, no Achiuwa and while no one said it, the guess is there's no way Raptors trot out last night's starting lineup tonight against the Suns, who won't have Booker, Shamet, Johnson or Payne

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Noticed today that Toronto's regular season wins over under has tumbled to 41.5 on @BodogCA. Not ideal

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse said the Raptors just had a 20-minute film session, watching tape from last night’s game, and there was only 1 voice in the room: his.

Nurse said the Raptors just had a 20-minute film session, watching tape from last night's game, and there was only 1 voice in the room: his.

"I'm probably not gonna err on the soft side. I'm going to show them the good, bad and the ugly. I'm not backing away from that stuff."

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nurse said the the Raptors had a 20 minute film session this afternoon, going over the 'good, bad and the ugly' from Thursday. 'There was only one voice in there'(his).

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

No Fred VanVleet or Precious Achiuwa for the Raptors vs Phoenix tonight. They were hoping that Achiuwa would be ready to go tonight but they want him to get a couple more practices/workouts in before his return, which should come next week.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa are both out vs. Suns.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa are remain out for Friday's game against Phoenix.

