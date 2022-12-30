Suns vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $9,858,710 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!