Suns vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $9,858,710 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!