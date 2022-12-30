Timberwolves 40, Bucks 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions









The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-12) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 40, Milwaukee Bucks 40 (Q2 06:46)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch giving Matt Ryan the Bryn Forbes minutes tonight, getting the same production so far – 8:51 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Wild that after successful NFL careers, Matt Ryan and AJ Green are going head-to-head in an NBA game tonight – 8:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
One of these nights, the Bucks might hit some 3s…but it doesn’t look like tonight.
They’re 2-of-14 from 3 to start tonight’s game. – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are in the bonus with 8:03 to go in the first half.
They are 2-for-13 (15.4%) from behind the three-point line — getting to the FT line might be a good idea the rest of the half. – 8:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jingles to Giannis for the oop!! pic.twitter.com/qOrjZUZVqa8:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And Brook Lopez just picked up his third foul.
Got whistled for an illegal screen. – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant in the first quarter:
12 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 1 BLK
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/f9ShbFkpeQ8:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And there is the first Ingles to Antetokounmpo alley-oop for a dunk.
They made it pretty too. – 8:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
AJ Green starts the second quarter for the #Bucks8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Anthony Edwards scored 12 points for the #Timberwolves but also played the entire first quarter. We’ll see what happens here to start the second as he gets his first rest. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-33.
Edwards leads all with 12 points and 4 rebounds.
In his 4th start of the season (36th career), Reid has 7 points on 3-4 shooting. – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks just 2-for-8 from behind the three-point line and were outscored 20-18 in the paint(?) and trail 34-33 after one. – 8:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Timberwolves lead, 34-33.
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12 points, while Bobby Portis has filled it up off the bench with 11 points. – 8:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Edwards is a monster – 8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
11 points off the bench in the 1st quarter for Bobby.
Give this man, 6MOTY!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m1WIDnV0O28:38 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Put McDaniels in the spin cycle. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/w2j6paJ9mQ8:34 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nate Knight and Naz Reid have shared the floor for 14 possessions of non-garbage time this season (half of which came last game). Luka Garza has played 28 possessions of non-garbage time all season.
That’s the Wolves center rotation tonight, and Finch is playing them 2 at a time – 8:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
AJ Green getting a little first quarter run tonight for the Bucks. – 8:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis has six points in five minutes off the bench as the Bucks have leaned on him in these minutes without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.
Timberwolves up, 29-26, with 2:10 left in the first quarter though. – 8:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Luka Garza and Nate Knight. Let’s ride. – 8:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the dime.
the finish.
*chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/Y7pPFAIlzr8:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A balancing act for Giannis. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KOMhh4C5Dm8:22 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo has an early 10 points, but the Timberwolves are up, 15-13, with 6:54 left in the first quarter. – 8:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
In case you are wondering, the word is out. You can run on the Bucks.
Miss or make, you can get out in transition and the Timberwolves are taking advantage tonight. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp are the first off the bench for the #Bucks8:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Grayson Allen got pushed on his slip again and then ran into a Timberwolves player, just like he did the other night in Chicago. – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Get that outta here!! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/zGvkWbYnlE8:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After a rough shooting night on Wednesday, Grayson Allen gets the first bucket on a 3.
And the Bucks went to him on the second play as well. – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner in the first half:
11 PTS
5 AST
20 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/0j3Iram7JN8:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/GvovR4IeHi8:06 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
14-10 Raptors over Suns. Toronto has forced Suns into four TOs in just over 5 min. – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby tallied his fifth game of the season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on Wednesday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bJaPJpk73q7:48 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
‘Wesley Matthews Pregame Interview | Bucks vs Timberwolves | 12.30.22’ is on #SoundCloud on.soundcloud.com/1CgN17:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead (what’s left of) the Magic 27-20 at the end of the 1st. Deni Avdija has 8 pts on 3-3 FG in 5 min already off the bench.
Wiz up 16-10 in rebounding battle. – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks run it back with Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson is AVAILABLE.
Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/HvqKBL5KkD7:33 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/7yNScYc8hz7:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/20/5.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/wBtZBkEILP7:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/10/5.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/vFDzcgtdRT7:13 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Actually thought Naz did a pretty good job on Giannis last time the Wolves played the Bucks — he took the matchup once Gobert got in foul trouble.
Would assume Kyle Anderson also gets some reps. And with Holiday and Middleton out, I could see McDaniels guarding Giannis too. – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded a triple-double as the Bucks improved to 8-0 – their best start in franchise history after defeating the Timberwolves, 115-102 on November 4th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/r404Na8AU36:57 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Out Wes(t) vibes.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/raB8nKpreA6:46 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight vs the Bucks – 6:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert is out tonight due to an illness, per Finch. Kyle Anderson will make his return to the lineup. – 6:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has not suffered a setback with his right knee – but added Middleton is also dealing with an illness on top of it. – 6:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looks like someone lost a bet. 👀
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/n4rvOIQAX56:30 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill is OUT tonight for the #Bucks with a non-COVID illness. – 6:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tie die guy.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/iPpIZVXuIt6:20 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Red (𝒿𝒶𝒹𝑒𝓃’𝓈 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃) pic.twitter.com/CsEfTsA5tW6:19 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks are back at home.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/NMmsGrmjyn5:27 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Keep the holiday rolling.
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game. pic.twitter.com/6x8mHZNykA4:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Saturday’s game in Indiana marks the end of a 5-game, 10-day road trip
It only begins a stretch where Clippers play 4 games in 4 different time zones
– Saturday: at Indiana (EST)
– Monday: vs Heat (PST)
– Thursday: at Denver (MST)
– Friday: at Minnesota (CST) – 4:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“We’ve got a really good team regardless of who is in or out.”
@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report pic.twitter.com/Tj8Lwtz4A54:12 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo is already dunking with Fenerbahce jersey! ✊
pic.twitter.com/zOjzmfySGY3:53 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 12 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AD7VZMiRWf3:30 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert has been added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He’s questionable to play tonight in Milwaukee. – 3:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Milwaukee:
QUESTIONABLE
Kyle Anderson – Back Spasms
Rudy Gobert – Illness
OUT
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain – 3:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another Border Battle up next.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Hwbf3fFith2:20 PM

