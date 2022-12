Timberwolves 40, Bucks 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Rudy Gobert has been added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He’s questionable to play tonight in Milwaukee. – 3:15 PM

Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 12 points tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AD7VZMiRWf

“We’ve got a really good team regardless of who is in or out.”@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report pic.twitter.com/Tj8Lwtz4A5

While Saturday’s game in Indiana marks the end of a 5-game, 10-day road tripIt only begins a stretch where Clippers play 4 games in 4 different time zones– Saturday: at Indiana (EST)– Monday: vs Heat (PST)– Thursday: at Denver (MST)– Friday: at Minnesota (CST) – 4:46 PM

Rudy Gobert is out tonight due to an illness, per Finch. Kyle Anderson will make his return to the lineup. – 6:31 PM

Giannis recorded a triple-double as the Bucks improved to 8-0 – their best start in franchise history after defeating the Timberwolves, 115-102 on November 4th.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/r404Na8AU3

Actually thought Naz did a pretty good job on Giannis last time the Wolves played the Bucks — he took the matchup once Gobert got in foul trouble.Would assume Kyle Anderson also gets some reps. And with Holiday and Middleton out, I could see McDaniels guarding Giannis too. – 7:00 PM

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Kyle Anderson is AVAILABLE.Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/HvqKBL5KkD

Wizards lead (what’s left of) the Magic 27-20 at the end of the 1st. Deni Avdija has 8 pts on 3-3 FG in 5 min already off the bench.Wiz up 16-10 in rebounding battle. – 7:37 PM

Bobby tallied his fifth game of the season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on Wednesday.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bJaPJpk73q

14-10 Raptors over Suns. Toronto has forced Suns into four TOs in just over 5 min. – 7:51 PM

After a rough shooting night on Wednesday, Grayson Allen gets the first bucket on a 3.And the Bucks went to him on the second play as well. – 8:13 PM

Grayson Allen got pushed on his slip again and then ran into a Timberwolves player, just like he did the other night in Chicago. – 8:18 PM

Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp are the first off the bench for the #Bucks

In case you are wondering, the word is out. You can run on the Bucks.Miss or make, you can get out in transition and the Timberwolves are taking advantage tonight. – 8:18 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an early 10 points, but the Timberwolves are up, 15-13, with 6:54 left in the first quarter. – 8:20 PM

Bobby Portis has six points in five minutes off the bench as the Bucks have leaned on him in these minutes without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.Timberwolves up, 29-26, with 2:10 left in the first quarter though. – 8:31 PM

Nate Knight and Naz Reid have shared the floor for 14 possessions of non-garbage time this season (half of which came last game). Luka Garza has played 28 possessions of non-garbage time all season.That’s the Wolves center rotation tonight, and Finch is playing them 2 at a time – 8:34 PM

After one quarter, the Timberwolves lead, 34-33.Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12 points, while Bobby Portis has filled it up off the bench with 11 points. – 8:38 PM

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-33.Edwards leads all with 12 points and 4 rebounds.In his 4th start of the season (36th career), Reid has 7 points on 3-4 shooting. – 8:39 PM

Anthony Edwards scored 12 points for the #Timberwolves but also played the entire first quarter. We’ll see what happens here to start the second as he gets his first rest. – 8:39 PM

And there is the first Ingles to Antetokounmpo alley-oop for a dunk.They made it pretty too. – 8:41 PM

And Brook Lopez just picked up his third foul.Got whistled for an illegal screen. – 8:44 PM

The #Bucks are in the bonus with 8:03 to go in the first half.They are 2-for-13 (15.4%) from behind the three-point line — getting to the FT line might be a good idea the rest of the half. – 8:48 PM

One of these nights, the Bucks might hit some 3s…but it doesn’t look like tonight.They’re 2-of-14 from 3 to start tonight’s game. – 8:49 PM

Wild that after successful NFL careers, Matt Ryan and AJ Green are going head-to-head in an NBA game tonight – 8:50 PM

