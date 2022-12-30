Timberwolves 40, Bucks 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-12) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 40, Milwaukee Bucks 40 (Q2 06:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch giving Matt Ryan the Bryn Forbes minutes tonight, getting the same production so far – 8:51 PM
Finch giving Matt Ryan the Bryn Forbes minutes tonight, getting the same production so far – 8:51 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Wild that after successful NFL careers, Matt Ryan and AJ Green are going head-to-head in an NBA game tonight – 8:50 PM
Wild that after successful NFL careers, Matt Ryan and AJ Green are going head-to-head in an NBA game tonight – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are in the bonus with 8:03 to go in the first half.
They are 2-for-13 (15.4%) from behind the three-point line — getting to the FT line might be a good idea the rest of the half. – 8:48 PM
The #Bucks are in the bonus with 8:03 to go in the first half.
They are 2-for-13 (15.4%) from behind the three-point line — getting to the FT line might be a good idea the rest of the half. – 8:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant in the first quarter:
12 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 1 BLK
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/f9ShbFkpeQ – 8:42 PM
Ant in the first quarter:
12 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 1 BLK
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/f9ShbFkpeQ – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Anthony Edwards scored 12 points for the #Timberwolves but also played the entire first quarter. We’ll see what happens here to start the second as he gets his first rest. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Edwards scored 12 points for the #Timberwolves but also played the entire first quarter. We’ll see what happens here to start the second as he gets his first rest. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
💪 THAT’S TOUGH, ANT 💪
⭐️ » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/eCqF8ZyBfH – 8:39 PM
💪 THAT’S TOUGH, ANT 💪
⭐️ » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/eCqF8ZyBfH – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-33.
Edwards leads all with 12 points and 4 rebounds.
In his 4th start of the season (36th career), Reid has 7 points on 3-4 shooting. – 8:39 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-33.
Edwards leads all with 12 points and 4 rebounds.
In his 4th start of the season (36th career), Reid has 7 points on 3-4 shooting. – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks just 2-for-8 from behind the three-point line and were outscored 20-18 in the paint(?) and trail 34-33 after one. – 8:38 PM
#Bucks just 2-for-8 from behind the three-point line and were outscored 20-18 in the paint(?) and trail 34-33 after one. – 8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
11 points off the bench in the 1st quarter for Bobby.
Give this man, 6MOTY!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m1WIDnV0O2 – 8:38 PM
11 points off the bench in the 1st quarter for Bobby.
Give this man, 6MOTY!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m1WIDnV0O2 – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nate Knight and Naz Reid have shared the floor for 14 possessions of non-garbage time this season (half of which came last game). Luka Garza has played 28 possessions of non-garbage time all season.
That’s the Wolves center rotation tonight, and Finch is playing them 2 at a time – 8:34 PM
Nate Knight and Naz Reid have shared the floor for 14 possessions of non-garbage time this season (half of which came last game). Luka Garza has played 28 possessions of non-garbage time all season.
That’s the Wolves center rotation tonight, and Finch is playing them 2 at a time – 8:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the dime.
the finish.
*chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/Y7pPFAIlzr – 8:23 PM
the dime.
the finish.
*chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/Y7pPFAIlzr – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp are the first off the bench for the #Bucks – 8:18 PM
Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp are the first off the bench for the #Bucks – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you know his name…
NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/578FuqfB0f – 8:13 PM
you know his name…
NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/578FuqfB0f – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner in the first half:
11 PTS
5 AST
20 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/0j3Iram7JN – 8:08 PM
franz wagner in the first half:
11 PTS
5 AST
20 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/0j3Iram7JN – 8:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s almost that time.
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/GvA4wTuX21 – 7:59 PM
it’s almost that time.
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/GvA4wTuX21 – 7:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
14-10 Raptors over Suns. Toronto has forced Suns into four TOs in just over 5 min. – 7:51 PM
14-10 Raptors over Suns. Toronto has forced Suns into four TOs in just over 5 min. – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby tallied his fifth game of the season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on Wednesday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bJaPJpk73q – 7:48 PM
Bobby tallied his fifth game of the season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on Wednesday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bJaPJpk73q – 7:48 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
‘Wesley Matthews Pregame Interview | Bucks vs Timberwolves | 12.30.22’ is on #SoundCloud on.soundcloud.com/1CgN1 – 7:40 PM
‘Wesley Matthews Pregame Interview | Bucks vs Timberwolves | 12.30.22’ is on #SoundCloud on.soundcloud.com/1CgN1 – 7:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead (what’s left of) the Magic 27-20 at the end of the 1st. Deni Avdija has 8 pts on 3-3 FG in 5 min already off the bench.
Wiz up 16-10 in rebounding battle. – 7:37 PM
Wizards lead (what’s left of) the Magic 27-20 at the end of the 1st. Deni Avdija has 8 pts on 3-3 FG in 5 min already off the bench.
Wiz up 16-10 in rebounding battle. – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks run it back with Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:33 PM
#Bucks run it back with Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson is AVAILABLE.
Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/HvqKBL5KkD – 7:33 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson is AVAILABLE.
Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/HvqKBL5KkD – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/7yNScYc8hz – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/7yNScYc8hz – 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/20/5.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/wBtZBkEILP – 7:15 PM
Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/20/5.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/wBtZBkEILP – 7:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/10/5.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/vFDzcgtdRT – 7:13 PM
Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/10/5.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/vFDzcgtdRT – 7:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Actually thought Naz did a pretty good job on Giannis last time the Wolves played the Bucks — he took the matchup once Gobert got in foul trouble.
Would assume Kyle Anderson also gets some reps. And with Holiday and Middleton out, I could see McDaniels guarding Giannis too. – 7:00 PM
Actually thought Naz did a pretty good job on Giannis last time the Wolves played the Bucks — he took the matchup once Gobert got in foul trouble.
Would assume Kyle Anderson also gets some reps. And with Holiday and Middleton out, I could see McDaniels guarding Giannis too. – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded a triple-double as the Bucks improved to 8-0 – their best start in franchise history after defeating the Timberwolves, 115-102 on November 4th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/r404Na8AU3 – 6:57 PM
Giannis recorded a triple-double as the Bucks improved to 8-0 – their best start in franchise history after defeating the Timberwolves, 115-102 on November 4th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/r404Na8AU3 – 6:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
a warm welcome back for Bryn. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/HX9XKI2RJM – 6:50 PM
a warm welcome back for Bryn. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/HX9XKI2RJM – 6:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert is out tonight due to an illness, per Finch. Kyle Anderson will make his return to the lineup. – 6:31 PM
Rudy Gobert is out tonight due to an illness, per Finch. Kyle Anderson will make his return to the lineup. – 6:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has not suffered a setback with his right knee – but added Middleton is also dealing with an illness on top of it. – 6:30 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has not suffered a setback with his right knee – but added Middleton is also dealing with an illness on top of it. – 6:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looks like someone lost a bet. 👀
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/n4rvOIQAX5 – 6:30 PM
Looks like someone lost a bet. 👀
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/n4rvOIQAX5 – 6:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill is OUT tonight for the #Bucks with a non-COVID illness. – 6:27 PM
George Hill is OUT tonight for the #Bucks with a non-COVID illness. – 6:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
dialed in. ☎️
vote @D’Angelo Russell » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/9Blwz6P0AZ – 5:50 PM
dialed in. ☎️
vote @D’Angelo Russell » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/9Blwz6P0AZ – 5:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Keep the holiday rolling.
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game. pic.twitter.com/6x8mHZNykA – 4:58 PM
Keep the holiday rolling.
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game. pic.twitter.com/6x8mHZNykA – 4:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Saturday’s game in Indiana marks the end of a 5-game, 10-day road trip
It only begins a stretch where Clippers play 4 games in 4 different time zones
– Saturday: at Indiana (EST)
– Monday: vs Heat (PST)
– Thursday: at Denver (MST)
– Friday: at Minnesota (CST) – 4:46 PM
While Saturday’s game in Indiana marks the end of a 5-game, 10-day road trip
It only begins a stretch where Clippers play 4 games in 4 different time zones
– Saturday: at Indiana (EST)
– Monday: vs Heat (PST)
– Thursday: at Denver (MST)
– Friday: at Minnesota (CST) – 4:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“We’ve got a really good team regardless of who is in or out.”
@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report pic.twitter.com/Tj8Lwtz4A5 – 4:12 PM
“We’ve got a really good team regardless of who is in or out.”
@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report pic.twitter.com/Tj8Lwtz4A5 – 4:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo is already dunking with Fenerbahce jersey! ✊
pic.twitter.com/zOjzmfySGY – 3:53 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo is already dunking with Fenerbahce jersey! ✊
pic.twitter.com/zOjzmfySGY – 3:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 12 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AD7VZMiRWf – 3:30 PM
Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 12 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AD7VZMiRWf – 3:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert has been added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He’s questionable to play tonight in Milwaukee. – 3:15 PM
Rudy Gobert has been added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He’s questionable to play tonight in Milwaukee. – 3:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Milwaukee:
QUESTIONABLE
Kyle Anderson – Back Spasms
Rudy Gobert – Illness
OUT
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain – 3:12 PM
UPDATED @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Milwaukee:
QUESTIONABLE
Kyle Anderson – Back Spasms
Rudy Gobert – Illness
OUT
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain – 3:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
last one on the road in 2022. pic.twitter.com/OoCblsDO3q – 2:44 PM
last one on the road in 2022. pic.twitter.com/OoCblsDO3q – 2:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another Border Battle up next.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Hwbf3fFith – 2:20 PM
Another Border Battle up next.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Hwbf3fFith – 2:20 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.