Timberwolves 40, Bucks 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-12) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 40, Milwaukee Bucks 40 (Q2 06:46)

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Finch giving Matt Ryan the Bryn Forbes minutes tonight, getting the same production so far – 8:51 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Wild that after successful NFL careers, Matt Ryan and AJ Green are going head-to-head in an NBA game tonight – 8:50 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

One of these nights, the Bucks might hit some 3s…but it doesn’t look like tonight.

One of these nights, the Bucks might hit some 3s…but it doesn't look like tonight.

They're 2-of-14 from 3 to start tonight's game. – 8:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The

The #Bucks are in the bonus with 8:03 to go in the first half.

They are 2-for-13 (15.4%) from behind the three-point line — getting to the FT line might be a good idea the rest of the half. – 8:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And Brook Lopez just picked up his third foul.

And Brook Lopez just picked up his third foul.

Got whistled for an illegal screen. – 8:44 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Ant in the first quarter:

12 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 1 BLK

Ant in the first quarter:

12 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 1 BLK

🌟 » pic.twitter.com/f9ShbFkpeQ – 8:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And there is the first Ingles to Antetokounmpo alley-oop for a dunk.

And there is the first Ingles to Antetokounmpo alley-oop for a dunk.

They made it pretty too. – 8:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

AJ Green starts the second quarter for the #Bucks – 8:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Anthony Edwards scored 12 points for the #Timberwolves but also played the entire first quarter. We'll see what happens here to start the second as he gets his first rest. – 8:39 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the

Edwards leads all with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-33.

Edwards leads all with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

In his 4th start of the season (36th career), Reid has 7 points on 3-4 shooting. – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Timberwolves lead, 34-33.

After one quarter, the Timberwolves lead, 34-33.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12 points, while Bobby Portis has filled it up off the bench with 11 points. – 8:38 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

11 points off the bench in the 1st quarter for Bobby.

11 points off the bench in the 1st quarter for Bobby.

Give this man, 6MOTY!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m1WIDnV0O2 – 8:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Nate Knight and Naz Reid have shared the floor for 14 possessions of non-garbage time this season (half of which came last game). Luka Garza has played 28 possessions of non-garbage time all season.

Nate Knight and Naz Reid have shared the floor for 14 possessions of non-garbage time this season (half of which came last game). Luka Garza has played 28 possessions of non-garbage time all season.

That's the Wolves center rotation tonight, and Finch is playing them 2 at a time – 8:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

AJ Green getting a little first quarter run tonight for the Bucks. – 8:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bobby Portis has six points in five minutes off the bench as the Bucks have leaned on him in these minutes without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.

Bobby Portis has six points in five minutes off the bench as the Bucks have leaned on him in these minutes without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.

Timberwolves up, 29-26, with 2:10 left in the first quarter though. – 8:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an early 10 points, but the Timberwolves are up, 15-13, with 6:54 left in the first quarter. – 8:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

In case you are wondering, the word is out. You can run on the Bucks.

In case you are wondering, the word is out. You can run on the Bucks.

Miss or make, you can get out in transition and the Timberwolves are taking advantage tonight. – 8:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp are the first off the bench for the #Bucks – 8:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen got pushed on his slip again and then ran into a Timberwolves player, just like he did the other night in Chicago. – 8:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After a rough shooting night on Wednesday, Grayson Allen gets the first bucket on a 3.

After a rough shooting night on Wednesday, Grayson Allen gets the first bucket on a 3.

And the Bucks went to him on the second play as well. – 8:13 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

14-10 Raptors over Suns. Toronto has forced Suns into four TOs in just over 5 min. – 14-10 Raptors over Suns. Toronto has forced Suns into four TOs in just over 5 min. – 7:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby tallied his fifth game of the season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on Wednesday.

Bobby tallied his fifth game of the season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on Wednesday.

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bJaPJpk73q – 7:48 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead (what’s left of) the Magic 27-20 at the end of the 1st. Deni Avdija has 8 pts on 3-3 FG in 5 min already off the bench.

Wiz up 16-10 in rebounding battle. – Wizards lead (what’s left of) the Magic 27-20 at the end of the 1st. Deni Avdija has 8 pts on 3-3 FG in 5 min already off the bench.Wiz up 16-10 in rebounding battle. – 7:37 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Kyle Anderson is AVAILABLE.

Tonight's @MayoClinic Status Report:

Kyle Anderson is AVAILABLE.

Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/HvqKBL5KkD – 7:33 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. 7:30 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/7yNScYc8hz

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/20/5.

Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/20/5.

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/wBtZBkEILP – 7:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/10/5.

🎥 @SociosUSA 7:13 PM Giannis is only the 10th player in NBA History to tally 45/10/5.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/vFDzcgtdRT

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Actually thought Naz did a pretty good job on Giannis last time the Wolves played the Bucks — he took the matchup once Gobert got in foul trouble.

Actually thought Naz did a pretty good job on Giannis last time the Wolves played the Bucks — he took the matchup once Gobert got in foul trouble.

Would assume Kyle Anderson also gets some reps. And with Holiday and Middleton out, I could see McDaniels guarding Giannis too. – 7:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis recorded a triple-double as the Bucks improved to 8-0 – their best start in franchise history after defeating the Timberwolves, 115-102 on November 4th.

Giannis recorded a triple-double as the Bucks improved to 8-0 – their best start in franchise history after defeating the Timberwolves, 115-102 on November 4th.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/r404Na8AU3 – 6:57 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight vs the Bucks – 6:32 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert is out tonight due to an illness, per Finch. Kyle Anderson will make his return to the lineup. – 6:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has not suffered a setback with his right knee – but added Middleton is also dealing with an illness on top of it. – 6:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

While Saturday’s game in Indiana marks the end of a 5-game, 10-day road trip

It only begins a stretch where Clippers play 4 games in 4 different time zones

– Saturday: at Indiana (EST)

– Monday: vs Heat (PST)

– Thursday: at Denver (MST)

While Saturday's game in Indiana marks the end of a 5-game, 10-day road trip

It only begins a stretch where Clippers play 4 games in 4 different time zones

– Saturday: at Indiana (EST)
– Monday: vs Heat (PST)
– Thursday: at Denver (MST)
– Friday: at Minnesota (CST) – 4:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“We’ve got a really good team regardless of who is in or out.”

"We've got a really good team regardless of who is in or out."

@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report pic.twitter.com/Tj8Lwtz4A5 – 4:12 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Kostas Antetokounmpo is already dunking with Fenerbahce jersey! ✊

Kostas Antetokounmpo is already dunking with Fenerbahce jersey! ✊

pic.twitter.com/zOjzmfySGY – 3:53 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 12 points tonight?

Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 12 points tonight?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AD7VZMiRWf – 3:30 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert has been added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He's questionable to play tonight in Milwaukee. – 3:15 PM