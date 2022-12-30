Timberwolves vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,176,641 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
