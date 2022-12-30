Tyrese Maxey makes his return after missing last 18 games

Andrew Lopez: Sixers say Tyrese Maxey will be available to play tonight.
Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey warming up for his return to the court tonight in New Orleans 😁 pic.twitter.com/i8D9oIB8yd – 7:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey getting warmed up for his return tonight in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/MslA9uGzxn – 7:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @Tyrese Maxey:
“When you put talent, work ethic, and care together – it rarely fails.” – 7:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some great @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Tyrese Maxey is available to play tonight.
😁 – 7:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guard and realistic expectations upon … youtu.be/yxdOVCGAXWM via @YouTube – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey practiced with the Sixers today in New Orleans, and he and coach Doc Rivers are hopeful he’ll play either tomorrow against the Pelicans or Saturday in OKC. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guard and realistic expectations upon … youtu.be/yxdOVCGAXWM via @YouTube – 9:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guards, his realistic expectations and who’ll take the biggest minutes hit’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8614373939 – 6:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guard, his realistic expectations and who’ll take the biggest minutes hit’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8614373939 – 6:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guard, his realistic expectations and who will lost the most minutes by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8614373939 – 6:01 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyrese Maxey’s return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/tyres… – 12:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is ready for Tyrese Maxey to return to the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/28/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:38 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I would guess they’ll be a thing of the past when Maxey returns, but these end-of-quarter lineups have been horrible over the last 3 games. – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell: Tyrese Maxey is officially listed as probable to make his return to the Sixers’ lineup for tomorrow’s game in New Orleans. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / December 29, 2022
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey took part in full-court scrimmage yesterday with low-minute players and it went well. He’s “getting closer.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / December 27, 2022
Shams Charania: Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Maxey, who’s been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2022
