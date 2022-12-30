Wizards 19, Magic 11: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (15-21) play against the Orlando Magic (23-23) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Washington Wizards 19, Orlando Magic 11 (Q1 05:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Something I’m just now noticing: Franz Wagner isn’t wearing wrap on his shooting hand (right hand) anymore. – 7:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis has 3 blocks already just 6 minutes into tonight’s game against the Magic. – 7:21 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,248 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Wizards are up 12-8 at the first timeout. Bol has 6 early points for Orlando. – 7:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have Kristaps Porzingis assigned to defend Markelle Fultz early in this game. – 7:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Wizards and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/jIXCFiOPfS – 7:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
almost show time 🍿
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/uxGT2PQOoi – 6:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9-game slate
– Zion and Embiid meet, alas.
– Nate McMillan’s swan song?
– Breaking lineup news across league
– What to make of Orlando’s squad calamity tonight
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/iBNWX8Dqhr pic.twitter.com/9GUAHnUj27 – 6:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five from Orlando tonight 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/Q8sIbe27AF – 6:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said the team is taking responsibility for the on-court altercation in Detroit and is moving forward now and focusing on Washington.
He said Moe is doing OK after the incident and added that Moe and the team will reflect on the situation and learn from it. – 6:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal (hamstring) will not play tonight in Orlando. – 5:44 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is out tonight against Orlando. – 5:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal (left hamstring) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
final fits of 2022 ✌️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/b49qTC8bv1 – 5:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Orlando Magic’s starters tonight against the Washington Wizards tonight:
PG: Markelle Fultz
SG: Terrence Ross
SF: Franz Wagner
PF: Paolo Banchero
C: Bol Bol – 5:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
friday night five 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Terrence Ross
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/n11yYmgf0u – 5:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol will start tonight versus Washington, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, and Paolo Banchero tonight against the @Washington Wizards. – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Wizards: Markelle Fultz, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol. – 5:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is also out shooting: pic.twitter.com/hek8eYMrpY – 5:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Caleb Houstan out warming up prior to facing the Wizards pic.twitter.com/rReU4fmfHM – 5:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside Amway Center in downtown Orlando, where the Wizards will face the Magic in three hours and go for their fourth consecutive victory. pic.twitter.com/lIbZP7WLcy – 4:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1990, the @Orlando Magic‘s Scott Skiles set an NBA single-game record with 30 assists in a 155-116 win over the Nuggets.
Skiles either scored or assisted on 37 field goals. No NBA player has matched or exceeded that total since.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
all proceeds from peace tee sales will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men, a local organization working to eliminate gun violence in The District 👕
grab yours today ⬇️ – 3:00 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ohm Youngmisuk on the implications of LeBron’s recent comments, plus a deep dive on the state of Kawhi and the Clips. Then @bykevinclark on all things Magic, Chili’s, dad-hood, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3WsBh8B
Spotify: spoti.fi/3C9G32Q – 2:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jovic is leaving Heat to play for G-League team in South Dakota for now, meaning no Jovic vs. Jokic in Denver tonight. Orlando Robinson will back up Bam. Dedmon (foot and safety protocols) didn’t accompany Heat on this West Coast trip. – 1:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s key matchup in Orlando 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/lDq8BmniFW – 1:00 PM
