Wizards 19, Magic 11: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (15-21) play against the Orlando Magic (23-23) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Washington Wizards 19, Orlando Magic 11 (Q1 05:20)

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Something I’m just now noticing: Franz Wagner isn’t wearing wrap on his shooting hand (right hand) anymore. – Something I’m just now noticing: Franz Wagner isn’t wearing wrap on his shooting hand (right hand) anymore. – 7:23 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis has 3 blocks already just 6 minutes into tonight’s game against the Magic. – Kristaps Porzingis has 3 blocks already just 6 minutes into tonight’s game against the Magic. – 7:21 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Wizards are up 12-8 at the first timeout. Bol has 6 early points for Orlando. – The Wizards are up 12-8 at the first timeout. Bol has 6 early points for Orlando. – 7:17 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards have Kristaps Porzingis assigned to defend Markelle Fultz early in this game. – The Wizards have Kristaps Porzingis assigned to defend Markelle Fultz early in this game. – 7:17 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jamahl Mosley said the team is taking responsibility for the on-court altercation in Detroit and is moving forward now and focusing on Washington.

He said Moe is doing OK after the incident and added that Moe and the team will reflect on the situation and learn from it. – Jamahl Mosley said the team is taking responsibility for the on-court altercation in Detroit and is moving forward now and focusing on Washington.He said Moe is doing OK after the incident and added that Moe and the team will reflect on the situation and learn from it. – 6:03 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Wizards say Bradley Beal (hamstring) will not play tonight in Orlando. – Wizards say Bradley Beal (hamstring) will not play tonight in Orlando. – 5:44 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Orlando Magic’s starters tonight against the Washington Wizards tonight:

PG: Markelle Fultz

SG: Terrence Ross

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Bol Bol – The Orlando Magic’s starters tonight against the Washington Wizards tonight:PG: Markelle FultzSG: Terrence RossSF: Franz WagnerPF: Paolo BancheroC: Bol Bol – 5:18 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Caleb Houstan out warming up prior to facing the Wizards 5:09 PM Caleb Houstan out warming up prior to facing the Wizards pic.twitter.com/rReU4fmfHM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Here’s a look inside Amway Center in downtown Orlando, where the Wizards will face the Magic in three hours and go for their fourth consecutive victory. 4:01 PM Here’s a look inside Amway Center in downtown Orlando, where the Wizards will face the Magic in three hours and go for their fourth consecutive victory. pic.twitter.com/lIbZP7WLcy

