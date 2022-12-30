Wizards vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $10,133,870 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $9,434,004 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Sportando
NBA announces suspensions from Pistons-Magic game
sportando.basketball/en/nba-announc… – 2:16 AM
@KerithBurke
Still thinking about Bol Bol making this dunk. Sheesh! pic.twitter.com/HPDAbRVkNP – 2:05 AM