Wizards vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 30, 2022

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $10,133,870 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $9,434,004 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

