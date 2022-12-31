76ers 72, Thunder 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-14) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-20) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 72, Oklahoma City Thunder 46 (Q3 10:37)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder second half starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Kenrich Williams
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kenrich Williams & Mike Muscala start the 2nd half in place of Jalen Williams & Jaylin Williams – 9:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With three first-half steals, @Philadelphia 76ers @De’Anthony Melton now has 11 games of at least three swipes this season, tied for the most in the @NBA.
Melton has posted at least three steals in eight halves, the most in the league.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Obviously a rough half for OKC but Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams were both really good.
Giddey
14 points
1 block
1 steal
6-9 shooting
1-2 from 3
JDub
9 points
1 block
1 steal
4-6 shooting
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers led by as many as 33 in the first half, and head into halftime up, 69-43.
Harris: 16 PTS / 7-7 fg / 4 REB
Embiid: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Milton: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Melton: 7 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 69, Thunder 43. Sixers were dominant on both ends, shooting 55 percent while holding OKC to 37.2 percent. They have a 32-16 rebounding edge and 40 points in the paint. Harris with 16 points on 7-of-7 from the floor. Milton with 13-3-4. – 9:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Sixers 69, Thunder 43
Giddey – 14 points, 3 assists
SGA – 10 points
Harris – 16 points
Milton – 13 points
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey has 14 at the half, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ten, and Jalen Williams has nine. OKC trails 69-43. They will need an epic third quarter run to make this a game despite their key guys playing well. – 9:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) in the first half tonight:
16 PTS / 7-7 fg (!) / 4 REB / 3 AST
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
nice and easy. 💸💸
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey was really confident in that three, was ready for it the entire way after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled the ball out of the scrum, he knocked it down. – 9:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Well, @Chris Vernon says on the Mismatch all the time there are going to be ten games where everything goes your way, ten where everything goes against you and it is about those other games that matter. This one of of the ten in the wrong direction for OKC. – 8:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder total rebounds: 13
Sixers offensive rebounds: 7
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder total rebounds: 12
Sixers offensive rebounds: 7
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder total rebounds: 12
Sixers offensive rebounds: 7
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
dear rim,
we are sorry. 😤
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is not happy with the way this team is playing, once again at half court barking something as he called a timeout. OKC is down 58-27. – 8:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris is on one tonight. He’s got 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting, four rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes. – 8:52 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) hasn’t missed tonight.
10 min / 14 PTS / 6-6 fg
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has passed Andre Iguodala for ninth on the all-time Sixers scoring list. – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joel Embiid is about to do a jump ball with Tre Mann…updates to follow. – 8:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Kenrich reads the rebound and finishes the put back! pic.twitter.com/JqUG6fUhQ7 – 8:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann just hit a falling circus three, I am thinking he is back. – 8:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton, who grew up ~2 hours away from the Paycom Center (where he’s playing right now) has had quite the start tonight:
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This is the version of Montrezl Harrell that was a no-brainer on a minimum deal towards the end of the offseason. Great energy minutes here.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Montrezl Harrell lob pushes the Sixers’ lead to 48-22 with 8:46 left in 2Q
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is about to enter the game, OKC desperately needs a spark, they need the rookie to come in aggressive offensively the Thunder only have 20 points. – 8:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley is getting run now, OKC needs answers down low. It is
Tre Mann
Josh Giddey
Kenrich Williams
Eugene Omoruyi
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There is a Freddie Mercury lookalike here in OKC, he is getting the crowd hype, OKC is about to make a run. – 8:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 38, Thunder 20 at the end of the first. Sixers made 11 of their first 13 shots to build a lead as large as 20 points. Harris with 10-4-3 on 4-of-4 shooting. Milton with nine points.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Sixers 38, Thunder 20
SGA – 8 points
Giddey – 6 points
Harris – 10 points
Milton – 9 points
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault called for Mike Muscala to clear out and overload the weak side, letting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isolate, it almost worked to perfection but OKC ends the first frame down 38-20. – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Blake Griffin dunked over a Kia, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just dunked over a House. – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Paul Reed helped the Sixers during their best win of the year vs clips but Doc amazingly going with Trez ever since as the primary backup. – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole a trick from Lu Dort’s bag, drew an illegal screen. – 8:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton, in front of about 20 family and friends from nearby Tulsa, already with nine first-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting. Looks comfortable back in that starting role. – 8:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just had my favorite dunk of his season, that bounce was insane, probably a toss up between that and the Atlanta one. He is up to 21, his career high is 23. – 8:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I swear Furkan could have generated three free throws off that pump fake but chose not to because he was called for an all offensive foul at the beginning of the season on a similar play. – 8:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepping into that catch and shoot three. OKC down 34-17 after the triple. – 8:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams checks in, TCU went to the Natty minutes ago, I am sure he has extra juice. – 8:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
You don’t usually get an opposing team substitution so rife with recent Sixers history like Mike Muscala and Isaiah Joe checking into the game for OKC.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann has the ball in his hands to set up the offense on that possession, something he was comfortable and thrived with in the GL for his two games in the Showcase. Wonder if Mark Daigneault wants him to do more of that this game. – 8:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann just saw his life flash before his eyes manning up on Joel Embiid lmao – 8:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just has these jaw dropping plays far too often, He just fought through House and Embiid for an and-one. – 8:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timeout Thunder after the Sixers’ lead grows to 20-6. They are 8-of-10 from the floor. Every starter has scored, led by Harris’ seven points including an old-fashioned three-point play. – 8:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ (@Tobias Harris) first 4 mins (!) tonight:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams need to confidently pull that three, something he started to do over his last few G-League games. Both Mark Daigneault and Kameron Woods have talked about him playing with more offensive force. – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love the horns shell with Josh Giddey bringing the ball up the floor and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander screening for him. It can open up a lot of things. – 8:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
76ers with a quick 13-4 lead less than 3 mins into the game – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey so far tonight has made an epic bounce pass to break a double team in the corner and nailed a floater. Nice start. – 8:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joel Embiid just got Jaylin Williams on a step through move, got J-Will up in the air on a shot fake. This is valuable experience for the rookie. – 8:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the last game of 2022 starts NOW.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Playing the “It’s Always Sunny” theme introducing the 76ers starters is hilarious lmao – 8:05 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ready to Shake things up in 2023.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sports! Thunder about to take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers in moments from now. OKC starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The 76ers have the best after theme song in the entire NBA, and I’d argue pro sports with the Miami Dolphins a close second. Just seeing the logo gets it stuck in my head. 1..2…3…4…5, 6ers
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs 76ers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Matisse Thybulle
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We’re a young team…we’re just going to come out and compete.❞
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Neat stat mentioned by @NickAGallo :
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The expectation was the #Sixers would beat the #OKCThunder in the final game of 2022. However, what’s your confidence level now that the Sixers will be without Tyrese Maxey, James Harden at P.J. Tucker when the teams meet tonight at the Paycom Center? – 7:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The expectation had been that the #Sixers would beat the #OKCThunder in the final game of 2022. However, as you are confident now that the Sixers will be without Tyrese Maxey, James Harden at P.J. Tucker when the teams meet tonight at the Paycom Center? – 7:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Spurs have three former Mavericks on their roster: Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott and Isaiah Roby, who still is a young player with upside if he ever finds the right spot. Mavs had him in 2019-20 before trading him to OKC. – 7:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley has ditched the leg sleeve, going with a wrist band still on accessories watch. pic.twitter.com/2h7gaoObBa – 6:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA talking to 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell pic.twitter.com/vW3GHrZlDl – 6:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Doc Rivers on Josh Giddey “it stood out that he played in the summer league to me. There are a lot of guys sitting in street clothes who hadn’t had the season he had and I thought that spoke volumes that he wanted to play.” – 6:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Doc Rivers on Josh Giddey : “He has a lot of flare to his game. He has great vision… He has that type of (Jason Williams’) vision.”
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Doc Rivers with some very high praise for SGA, who he coached his rookie season with the Clippers:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Doc Rivers with some very high praise for SGA, who he coached his rookie season with the Clippers:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Doc Rivers said he wasn’t so sure about the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade the day they make the trade with OKC “I knew he was going to be special” – 6:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Jaylin Williams will be in the rotation for the foreseeable future due to the amount of injuries – 6:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder own a 112.1 defensive rating, which ranks ninth overall in the NBA. OKC ranks sixth in the league in steals (8.1/G), and eighth in blocks (5.2/G). Per Thunder game notes – 6:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Former Sixer Isaiah Joe making the rounds here with former teammates and staff in OKC. Just did an elaborate handshake with Paul Reed and gave Shake Milton a big hug. pic.twitter.com/0knEp6AqZg – 6:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder will end the year with a challenging match up against the 76ers. OKC will look to match Philadelphia’s physicality, as well as dictate the tone of the contest.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Fun fact that I hope someone besides me cares about:
Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe used to warm up at the same time as teammates.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-Harden’s 1st hammy pull ’21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD
-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min
21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie
-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg
Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey
-Harden’s 1st hammy pull ’21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD
-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min
21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie
-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg
Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Come for the story (https://t.co/4EOxA7UyGN), stay for the photos of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s childhood friends: pic.twitter.com/ohTt11VAdj – 3:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
James Harden is questionable (foot) for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City PJ Tucker is also questionable. Tyrese Maxey is OUT.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Houston Rockets James Harden ended the calendar year with a bang, tallying 53 points, 16 rebounds, and 17 assists in a win over the Knicks.
He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 50p/15r/15a in a game.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers short term resolutions:
-play D before the 2nd halves
-stop avoiding Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll in crunch time
-few more spacing sets for James
-stop benching Harden AND Embiid at the same time for all-bench
-let Tucker rest so he’s not washed
Sixers short term resolutions:
-play D before the 2nd halves
-stop avoiding Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll in crunch time
-few more spacing sets for James
-stop benching Harden AND Embiid at the same time for all-bench
-let Tucker rest so he’s not washed
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey will miss today’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left foot injury management. James Harden (right foot injury management) and PJ Tucker (left knee injury management) are questionable. – 2:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey will miss today’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left foot o jury management. James Harden (right foot injury management) and PJ Tucker (left knee injury management) are questionable. – 2:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Midday Sixers injury report:
Maxey, OUT (left foot; fracture, injury management)
Tucker, QUESTIONABLE (left knee, injury management)
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
James Harden (injury management) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Thunder – 2:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers list Tyrese Maxey as out vs. OKC on the second night of a back-to-back.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden and PJ Tucker are questionable for tonight’s game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder with injury management.
James Harden and PJ Tucker are questionable for tonight’s game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder with injury management.
Tyrese Maxey is OUT with injury management. – 2:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey is out tonight due to injury management
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey will miss tonight’s game in Oklahoma City as he works his way back from a broken foot. James Harden and P.J. Tucker are both listed as questionable to manage their foot and knee injuries, respectively. Not surprising on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:34 PM
