76ers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $7,622,938 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $9,560,381 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?