Anthony Davis to remove bone spur in the offseason?

Davis said he received an MRI on the foot Dec. 22 and the Lakers shared the imaging with five doctors and foot specialists to determine a recovery plan. One option available to him would be to undergo a procedure to remove the bone spur. One doctor surmised that the bone spur was present in his foot since his college days at the University of Kentucky more than a decade ago, it just hadn’t caused him any problems. “I don’t like surgery,” Davis said. “I feel like, if it can be avoided, then let’s avoid it.” -via ESPN / December 31, 2022