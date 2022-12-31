Anthony Davis to remove bone spur in the offseason?

Even if Davis can return to the court to finish off the 2022-23 season with the Lakers, he knows that surgery could be necessary down the line. “Something to consider, in the offseason, to remove [the bone spur],” he said. “I think the biggest thing is the stress reaction, though, just monitoring that. Because that can definitely lead to six, seven, eight months out — which I would rather take four weeks than seven months. I’m not saying I’ll be back in four weeks — but hopefully.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum has 42 points.
Zion Williamson has 36 points.
This is the 6th time in Pelicans history (regular season and postseason) teammates have scored at least 35 in a game.
Last time was the 40 balls AD and Jrue had in playoffs against… McCollum and the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/BLvMeTicBa – 10:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 130, Hawks 121
The Lakers win on LeBron James’ 38th birthday to improve to 4-5 since AD went out and 15-21 overall. LeBron scored a season-high 47 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 9 assists. An impressive, much-needed win for LA.
Up next: at CHA on Monday. – 9:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis acknowledges that surgery might be required to remove a bone spur in his right foot this summer, but for now remains cautiously optimistic that he can return to the court to finish off the season es.pn/3CfzJ9T – 9:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
More info on Anthony Davis’ session in Atlanta today, as he talked with reporters about his injury, weighing options and the steps to return to the court: ocregister.com/2022/12/30/lak… – 9:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Extremely thorough breakdown by Anthony Davis on his medical process, seeing he thinks five doctors and trying to avoid surgery. He’s scheduled for another MRI when he’s back from LA to evaluate the healing. He said weightlifting is OK but he’s not back on the court yet. pic.twitter.com/hxUZUX8g4I – 7:15 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Will have more from Anthony Davis soon, main thrust: He has multiple injuries in his foot including a fractured bone spur, but the biggest issue is the stress reaction that caused him pain when he landed in the Denver game. He’s healing well with the non-surgical approach. – 6:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham, two weeks after Anthony Davis suffered the stress injury in his right foot, says “the biggest thing is, his pain has just about dissipated” and says Davis is trending in the right direction when it comes to approaching a ramp up to return to the court. – 6:15 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Ayton, Fox, Grant, Simons, Edwards pic.twitter.com/ouc7xwXDqU – 10:47 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Making a list of the top 10 single game stat lines of the NBA season so far and there are some CRAZY games that aren’t going to make the cut.
AD’s 37-21-2-5-5 not making the cut.
Steph’s 50-9-6 not making the cut.
Trying to decide if Booker’s 49-8-10 not making the cut – 11:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Looks like @Blake Griffin dusted off his acting chestnut for this new ad for @DlyHarvest
Happy belated Boxing Day, y’all
pic.twitter.com/V3IbYcGKz4 – 5:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Covering Heat-Lakers tonight from the arena
There’s a chance this matchup could have no Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, LeBron James, or Anthony Davis lol
(Off pure speculation, I’m most optimistic about Bam) – 12:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
“It’s healing pretty quickly,” Davis said Friday. “So when we get back to L.A., we’ll do another image of the foot, and see how far it’s healed since the last time. … If I see that it’s healed properly, or enough where I can go start ramping up on the court, then we’ll start that process.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 31, 2022
Davis said he received an MRI on the foot Dec. 22 and the Lakers shared the imaging with five doctors and foot specialists to determine a recovery plan. One option available to him would be to undergo a procedure to remove the bone spur. One doctor surmised that the bone spur was present in his foot since his college days at the University of Kentucky more than a decade ago, it just hadn’t caused him any problems. “I don’t like surgery,” Davis said. “I feel like, if it can be avoided, then let’s avoid it.” -via ESPN / December 31, 2022
Dan Woike: “Feeling a lot better. The pain has subsided tremendously” Anthony Davis said. Said initially they thought it was a fracture and a bone spur in his foot. The next day, they said it was a stress reaction in the navicular bone. -via Twitter @DanWoikeSports / December 30, 2022
