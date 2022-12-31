Cavaliers 46, Bulls 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14) play against the Chicago Bulls (19-19) at United Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 46, Chicago Bulls 36 (Q2 08:16)

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams was called for a traveling violation after attempting to run the baseline during an inbound play out of a timeout. Cavs bench heckling him a bit after the error. – Patrick Williams was called for a traveling violation after attempting to run the baseline during an inbound play out of a timeout. Cavs bench heckling him a bit after the error. – 7:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Wow. You don’t see that often. Patrick Williams just traveled on an inbounds pass. Didn’t know he couldn’t run the baseline as the inbounder. – Wow. You don’t see that often. Patrick Williams just traveled on an inbounds pass. Didn’t know he couldn’t run the baseline as the inbounder. – 7:47 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

One of One of #Cavs coaches yells at Robin Lopez all the time for taking so many 3s as part of his pregame workout. Well, that worked paid off there. Lopez buried his first triple of the season and 54th of his career. – 7:46 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green is throwing himself straight into the teeth of this Cavaliers defense tonight. 12 points so far after forcing yet another and-one. – Javonte Green is throwing himself straight into the teeth of this Cavaliers defense tonight. 12 points so far after forcing yet another and-one. – 7:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

End of Q1: Bulls 30, Cavs 28

Javonte Green leads Bulls with 8 pts. Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine have 6 apiece.

Donovan Mitchell has 8 pts and 3 stl for Cleveland. – End of Q1: Bulls 30, Cavs 28Javonte Green leads Bulls with 8 pts. Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine have 6 apiece.Donovan Mitchell has 8 pts and 3 stl for Cleveland. – 7:38 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls scored 22 of their 30 first-quarter points in the paint. – Bulls scored 22 of their 30 first-quarter points in the paint. – 7:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Raise your hand if you thought Javonte Green would be Bulls’ leading scorer after 1st quarter.

Not you, Javonte. – Raise your hand if you thought Javonte Green would be Bulls’ leading scorer after 1st quarter.Not you, Javonte. – 7:36 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Coby White put in work over the offseason to improve his handles, and it’s certainly shown over the last couple weeks. He’s confidently making moves in transition that wouldn’t have worked at all last season. – Coby White put in work over the offseason to improve his handles, and it’s certainly shown over the last couple weeks. He’s confidently making moves in transition that wouldn’t have worked at all last season. – 7:29 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green making his presence known at the end of a first quarter, following up a 3-pointer with a slashing one-handed slam. – Javonte Green making his presence known at the end of a first quarter, following up a 3-pointer with a slashing one-handed slam. – 7:27 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Kevin Love, making just his second start all season, is lettin’ it fly early. He has 6 points on 2 of 3 from the field — all triple attempts. – 7:21 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams opens the game by muscling through contact for a pair of baskets around the rim. – Patrick Williams opens the game by muscling through contact for a pair of baskets around the rim. – 7:12 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Michigan/TCU ruined my afternoon..the Bulls will make up for it. Book it! – Michigan/TCU ruined my afternoon..the Bulls will make up for it. Book it! – 6:58 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor



cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 5:55 PM #Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom . It will be starting lineup No. 17 for Cleveland, with Caris LeVert and Kevin Love stepping in for those two, sources say.

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman are all gametime decisions, per Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff. All currently listed questionable. – Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman are all gametime decisions, per Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff. All currently listed questionable. – 5:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Derrick Jones Jr. is available for Bulls tonight, per Billy Donovan. Goran Dragic is out for a rest game. – Derrick Jones Jr. is available for Bulls tonight, per Billy Donovan. Goran Dragic is out for a rest game. – 5:22 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Goran Dragic will be the only Bulls player out tonight against the Cavaliers. He’s being held out for rest as the Bulls play their third game in four nights. – Goran Dragic will be the only Bulls player out tonight against the Cavaliers. He’s being held out for rest as the Bulls play their third game in four nights. – 5:20 PM

Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops

Lonzo isn’t quite having a ball yet.

bit.ly/3IgPD7W – 5:11 PM Lonzo isn’t quite having a ball yet.

Robin Lopez @rolopez42

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine on track for another B2B. Not listed on injury report.

Goran Dragic (rest) is doubtful. Derrick Jones Jr. is questionable. – Zach LaVine on track for another B2B. Not listed on injury report.Goran Dragic (rest) is doubtful. Derrick Jones Jr. is questionable. – 1:40 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Zach LaVine is not listed on Zach LaVine is not listed on #Bulls injury report for second leg of back-to-back tonight vs. Cavs. Goran Dragic (rest) is doubtful, Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) questionable. Caruso, White, Green all probable – 1:37 PM

Ricky Rubio @rickyrubio9

… bye bye 2022, thank you for the lessons. 2023, Im coming for you with full battery. Be ready. Never too high, never too low. Love. – … bye bye 2022, thank you for the lessons. 2023, Im coming for you with full battery. Be ready. Never too high, never too low. Love. – 1:08 PM