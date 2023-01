Cavaliers 46, Bulls 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

… bye bye 2022, thank you for the lessons. 2023, Im coming for you with full battery. Be ready. Never too high, never too low. Love. – 1:08 PM

Zach LaVine is not listed on #Bulls injury report for second leg of back-to-back tonight vs. Cavs. Goran Dragic (rest) is doubtful, Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) questionable. Caruso, White, Green all probable – 1:37 PM

Goran Dragic will be the only Bulls player out tonight against the Cavaliers. He’s being held out for rest as the Bulls play their third game in four nights. – 5:20 PM

Derrick Jones Jr. is available for Bulls tonight, per Billy Donovan. Goran Dragic is out for a rest game. – 5:22 PM

Also, because #Cavs are so short on healthy bodies, two-way players Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite are here with the team in Chicago – 5:57 PM

Patrick Williams opens the game by muscling through contact for a pair of baskets around the rim. – 7:12 PM

Javonte Green making his presence known at the end of a first quarter, following up a 3-pointer with a slashing one-handed slam. – 7:27 PM

Coby White put in work over the offseason to improve his handles, and it’s certainly shown over the last couple weeks. He’s confidently making moves in transition that wouldn’t have worked at all last season. – 7:29 PM

Raise your hand if you thought Javonte Green would be Bulls’ leading scorer after 1st quarter.Not you, Javonte. – 7:36 PM

End of Q1: Bulls 30, Cavs 28Javonte Green leads Bulls with 8 pts. Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine have 6 apiece.Donovan Mitchell has 8 pts and 3 stl for Cleveland. – 7:38 PM

Javonte Green is throwing himself straight into the teeth of this Cavaliers defense tonight. 12 points so far after forcing yet another and-one. – 7:43 PM

One of #Cavs coaches yells at Robin Lopez all the time for taking so many 3s as part of his pregame workout. Well, that worked paid off there. Lopez buried his first triple of the season and 54th of his career. – 7:46 PM

Wow. You don’t see that often. Patrick Williams just traveled on an inbounds pass. Didn’t know he couldn’t run the baseline as the inbounder. – 7:47 PM

Patrick Williams was called for a traveling violation after attempting to run the baseline during an inbound play out of a timeout. Cavs bench heckling him a bit after the error. – 7:47 PM

