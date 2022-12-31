Cavaliers 46, Bulls 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14) play against the Chicago Bulls (19-19) at United Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 46, Chicago Bulls 36 (Q2 08:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Captain Hook with the 3️⃣!!!
@Robin Lopez | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Mg7oCpoPKC – 7:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams was called for a traveling violation after attempting to run the baseline during an inbound play out of a timeout. Cavs bench heckling him a bit after the error. – 7:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wow. You don’t see that often. Patrick Williams just traveled on an inbounds pass. Didn’t know he couldn’t run the baseline as the inbounder. – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
One of #Cavs coaches yells at Robin Lopez all the time for taking so many 3s as part of his pregame workout. Well, that worked paid off there. Lopez buried his first triple of the season and 54th of his career. – 7:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green is throwing himself straight into the teeth of this Cavaliers defense tonight. 12 points so far after forcing yet another and-one. – 7:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
So who wants to see Woo in a dunk contest 👀
@Javonte Green | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/9wElDMipdq – 7:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bulls 30, Cavs 28
Javonte Green leads Bulls with 8 pts. Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine have 6 apiece.
Donovan Mitchell has 8 pts and 3 stl for Cleveland. – 7:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Raise your hand if you thought Javonte Green would be Bulls’ leading scorer after 1st quarter.
Not you, Javonte. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff going 10 deep with the rotation tonight. Both Raul Neto and Robin Lopez, feeling better after a stomach bug, getting some run. – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rise UP, Javonte Green 🚀
@Javonte Green | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/pg8I2Kv6NZ – 7:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White put in work over the offseason to improve his handles, and it’s certainly shown over the last couple weeks. He’s confidently making moves in transition that wouldn’t have worked at all last season. – 7:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green making his presence known at the end of a first quarter, following up a 3-pointer with a slashing one-handed slam. – 7:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
THROW IT DOWN THEN, FROHIO.
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PLLd7QTAYb – 7:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Mamadi Diakite in the rotation tonight for the short-handed Cavs. He checks in with 4:50 remaining in the first. – 7:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love, making just his second start all season, is lettin’ it fly early. He has 6 points on 2 of 3 from the field — all triple attempts. – 7:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Already feelin’ the Love.
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uUDTG7uMhq – 7:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The Paw getting busy early 🐾
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/8p3qPIz4sB – 7:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo in the Kobe XI Elite Low “Mambacurial” on New Year’s Eve.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/8YRagez7ER – 7:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams opens the game by muscling through contact for a pair of baskets around the rim. – 7:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Michigan/TCU ruined my afternoon..the Bulls will make up for it. Book it! – 6:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Countdown to Game Time!
Tune In: #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/woj7WtIsKU – 6:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New year, new starting five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/pItzHYLZpz – 6:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our New Year’s Eve starters vs. Cleveland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/xIZzBvZFlu – 6:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Walking into ’23 fitted.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nMqm6vQI6w – 5:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Also, because #Cavs are so short on healthy bodies, two-way players Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite are here with the team in Chicago – 5:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
New Year’s Eve Hoops coming up…
@Zach LaVine x @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/wQBneub6Zh – 5:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It will be starting lineup No. 17 for Cleveland, with Caris LeVert and Kevin Love stepping in for those two, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 5:55 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman are all gametime decisions, per Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff. All currently listed questionable. – 5:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The King of the Fourth is in the building. pic.twitter.com/3M1ly14QG9 – 5:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. is available for Bulls tonight, per Billy Donovan. Goran Dragic is out for a rest game. – 5:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Goran Dragic will be the only Bulls player out tonight against the Cavaliers. He’s being held out for rest as the Bulls play their third game in four nights. – 5:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/4J3LmNMCtN – 5:00 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
My New Year’s resolution is to spend less time doing wasteful chores around the house so I can have more free time to make lifelong memories pic.twitter.com/FZTVxvkL9g – 4:52 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
DeRozan scored 10 points in overtime to lead Bulls past Bucks. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/29/wat… – 4:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine on track for another B2B. Not listed on injury report.
Goran Dragic (rest) is doubtful. Derrick Jones Jr. is questionable. – 1:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine is not listed on #Bulls injury report for second leg of back-to-back tonight vs. Cavs. Goran Dragic (rest) is doubtful, Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) questionable. Caruso, White, Green all probable – 1:37 PM
Ricky Rubio @rickyrubio9
… bye bye 2022, thank you for the lessons. 2023, Im coming for you with full battery. Be ready. Never too high, never too low. Love. – 1:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One year ago today…
DeMar brought his own fireworks on NYE. pic.twitter.com/GTDisE5aO1 – 1:00 PM
