Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $9,415,300 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Zach LaVine drops season-high 43 points
sportando.basketball/en/zach-lavine…2:45 AM

