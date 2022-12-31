Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $9,415,300 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Sportando
Zach LaVine drops season-high 43 points
sportando.basketball/en/zach-lavine… – 2:45 AM