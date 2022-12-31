Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $9,415,300 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

