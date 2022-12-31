Clippers 7, Pacers 9: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-16) play against the Indiana Pacers (17-17) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 7, Indiana Pacers 9 (Q1 08:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George makes the game’s first shot, a step-back three off the dribble, and puts a finger to his lips jogging back on defense — shh. – 3:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin wishes fans a Happy New Year prior to tip-off.
#RookieDuties pic.twitter.com/kkYuTWvuI5 – 3:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George said the other night leaving Boston that he expected to hear boos in Indiana, even though he’s been gone since 2017. Sure enough he was received with boos. pic.twitter.com/XKorbrr5bp – 3:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mild boos as Paul George is introduced pic.twitter.com/HNWussmxsu – 3:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-IND starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
IND
Buddy Hield
Aaron Nesmith
Myles Turner
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 2:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game against the Clippers:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/CEKZBFReXH – 2:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Pacers
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/XoggAl2ibf – 2:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Virtually same starters as the first time these teams met in November:
Clippers going with usual Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Pacers with Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard and Haliburton. Nembhard didn’t play during the first meeting. – 2:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton extending his range is no accident. He works on it, including during his pre-game shooting.
Hit two in a row from the logo with ease. pic.twitter.com/DJLiGJxjgb – 2:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
celebrating our Season Ticket Holders with a New Year’s Eve pregame party.🎉 pic.twitter.com/KEmO9cfPMY – 2:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It feels like 2011…
Paul George | Jim Boylen | Brian Shaw pic.twitter.com/GwXoPqGbfB – 2:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
✨Fashion King signing off from 2022✨ pic.twitter.com/Ksk3tiyTdb – 2:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue when asked if there are tell-tale signs he’s noticed that indicate Kawhi is close to top form: pic.twitter.com/EFOa5i6ymU – 1:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kawhi Leonard getting shots up two hours before tip-off in Indy.
Neither he nor PG played in the first meeting, a 14-point Clippers win after Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/DBrow7atYR – 1:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue wouldn’t say definitively that Kawhi no longer has a minutes restriction but he acknowledged after Kawhi played 33, 34 and 36 min. in his last three games that he’s basically playing the equivalent of a normal game right now. That’s allowed Lue to stagger him and PG more. – 1:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson is available to play after being listed with left Achilles soreness.
But Nicolas Batum will miss his first game of the 2022-23 NBA season due to a left ankle sprain.
Batum was the last Clipper to play in every game. That streak ends on the last day of 2022. – 1:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nicolas Batum won’t play today in Indiana because of the ankle he turned vs. Boston. Reggie Jackson is available to play. Both had been listed as questionable. – 1:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Paul George returns to The Fieldhouse pic.twitter.com/tnqJyVKgNF – 1:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
start the New Year’s Eve celebration with New Amsterdam Vodka at today’s game!🍸
head to the @NewAmsterdam Bar outside Section 19 to grab yours. pic.twitter.com/pjFHcqtYtp – 12:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Wrote about the Pacers biggest weakness – rebounding: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 12:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ Game Day
🕧 12:00PM PT
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
📺 @KTLA , @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/CJM8zfafUi – 11:34 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was posterized once again Thursday night — a moment that caused the arena to erupt and had the Pacers talking. To Allen, it just meant he was doing his job — and he’s going to keep doing it even if the result is a viral highlight dunk
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/t… – 11:10 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs conclude 2022 in SA trying to extend their winning streak to 6. A win moves them into 4th in the West (Tiebreaker over LAC). Luka, trying for 3rd straight TD, (Has never done it) has 4 of his 54 career TDs vs SA @Rphillipstx pre at 5:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:10 @971TheFreak – 11:01 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the Clippers make their only visit to @GainbridgeFH in today’s primetime matchup.👊
@Prime47Indy | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/BOHHxjNs2X – 10:15 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
New Year’s Eve matinee coming at ya.✨
🎟: https://t.co/v2FTIvqOXB pic.twitter.com/66UlcsZlMu – 9:03 AM
