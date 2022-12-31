Clippers 7, Pacers 9: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-16) play against the Indiana Pacers (17-17) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 7, Indiana Pacers 9 (Q1 08:04)

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George makes the game’s first shot, a step-back three off the dribble, and puts a finger to his lips jogging back on defense — shh. – Paul George makes the game’s first shot, a step-back three off the dribble, and puts a finger to his lips jogging back on defense — shh. – 3:11 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bennedict Mathurin wishes fans a Happy New Year prior to tip-off.

#RookieDuties 3:10 PM Bennedict Mathurin wishes fans a Happy New Year prior to tip-off.#RookieDuties pic.twitter.com/kkYuTWvuI5

Tony East @TEastNBA

“Appreciate you guys coming. Just wanted to wish you guys a Happy New Year, and enjoy the game,” Bennedict Mathurin says to the crowd before tip off. – “Appreciate you guys coming. Just wanted to wish you guys a Happy New Year, and enjoy the game,” Bennedict Mathurin says to the crowd before tip off. – 3:10 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George said the other night leaving Boston that he expected to hear boos in Indiana, even though he’s been gone since 2017. Sure enough he was received with boos. 3:07 PM Paul George said the other night leaving Boston that he expected to hear boos in Indiana, even though he’s been gone since 2017. Sure enough he was received with boos. pic.twitter.com/XKorbrr5bp

Tony East @TEastNBA

Still a sea of boos for Paul George as he is intrduced during starting lineup introductions. His fifth return to Indianapolis tonight since being traded in 2017. – Still a sea of boos for Paul George as he is intrduced during starting lineup introductions. His fifth return to Indianapolis tonight since being traded in 2017. – 3:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-IND starters:

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

IND

Buddy Hield

Aaron Nesmith

Myles Turner

Andrew Nembhard

Tyrese Haliburton – LAC-IND starters:LACKawhi LeonardMarcus MorrisIvica ZubacPaul GeorgeReggie JacksonINDBuddy HieldAaron NesmithMyles TurnerAndrew NembhardTyrese Haliburton – 2:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for today’s game against the Clippers:

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) 2:45 PM Injury Report for today’s game against the Clippers:Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/CEKZBFReXH

Tony East @TEastNBA

Kawhi Leonard is active and starting for the Clippers tonight. Remarkably, this will be his first game played in Indianapolis since February 13, 2017. He was still with the Spurs. Paul George started for the Pacers that night. – Kawhi Leonard is active and starting for the Clippers tonight. Remarkably, this will be his first game played in Indianapolis since February 13, 2017. He was still with the Spurs. Paul George started for the Pacers that night. – 2:38 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Virtually same starters as the first time these teams met in November:

Clippers going with usual Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.

Pacers with Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard and Haliburton. Nembhard didn’t play during the first meeting. – Virtually same starters as the first time these teams met in November:Clippers going with usual Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.Pacers with Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard and Haliburton. Nembhard didn’t play during the first meeting. – 2:38 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tyrese Haliburton extending his range is no accident. He works on it, including during his pre-game shooting.

Hit two in a row from the logo with ease. 2:34 PM Tyrese Haliburton extending his range is no accident. He works on it, including during his pre-game shooting.Hit two in a row from the logo with ease. pic.twitter.com/DJLiGJxjgb

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

celebrating our Season Ticket Holders with a New Year’s Eve pregame party.🎉 2:25 PM celebrating our Season Ticket Holders with a New Year’s Eve pregame party.🎉 pic.twitter.com/KEmO9cfPMY

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

It feels like 2011…

Paul George | Jim Boylen | Brian Shaw 2:21 PM It feels like 2011…Paul George | Jim Boylen | Brian Shaw pic.twitter.com/GwXoPqGbfB

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue when asked if there are tell-tale signs he’s noticed that indicate Kawhi is close to top form: 1:45 PM Ty Lue when asked if there are tell-tale signs he’s noticed that indicate Kawhi is close to top form: pic.twitter.com/EFOa5i6ymU

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Kawhi Leonard getting shots up two hours before tip-off in Indy.

Neither he nor PG played in the first meeting, a 14-point Clippers win after Thanksgiving. 1:41 PM Kawhi Leonard getting shots up two hours before tip-off in Indy.Neither he nor PG played in the first meeting, a 14-point Clippers win after Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/DBrow7atYR

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue wouldn’t say definitively that Kawhi no longer has a minutes restriction but he acknowledged after Kawhi played 33, 34 and 36 min. in his last three games that he’s basically playing the equivalent of a normal game right now. That’s allowed Lue to stagger him and PG more. – Ty Lue wouldn’t say definitively that Kawhi no longer has a minutes restriction but he acknowledged after Kawhi played 33, 34 and 36 min. in his last three games that he’s basically playing the equivalent of a normal game right now. That’s allowed Lue to stagger him and PG more. – 1:40 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Nic Batum won’t play for the Clippers today, Ty Lue says. – Nic Batum won’t play for the Clippers today, Ty Lue says. – 1:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson is available to play after being listed with left Achilles soreness.

But Nicolas Batum will miss his first game of the 2022-23 NBA season due to a left ankle sprain.

Batum was the last Clipper to play in every game. That streak ends on the last day of 2022. – Reggie Jackson is available to play after being listed with left Achilles soreness.But Nicolas Batum will miss his first game of the 2022-23 NBA season due to a left ankle sprain.Batum was the last Clipper to play in every game. That streak ends on the last day of 2022. – 1:37 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nicolas Batum won’t play today in Indiana because of the ankle he turned vs. Boston. Reggie Jackson is available to play. Both had been listed as questionable. – Nicolas Batum won’t play today in Indiana because of the ankle he turned vs. Boston. Reggie Jackson is available to play. Both had been listed as questionable. – 1:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

start the New Year’s Eve celebration with New Amsterdam Vodka at today’s game!🍸

head to the @NewAmsterdam Bar outside Section 19 to grab yours. 12:31 PM start the New Year’s Eve celebration with New Amsterdam Vodka at today’s game!🍸head to the @NewAmsterdam Bar outside Section 19 to grab yours. pic.twitter.com/pjFHcqtYtp

