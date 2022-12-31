Clippers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,154,546 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: KTLA
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
