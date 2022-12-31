Clippers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,154,546 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: KTLA

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!