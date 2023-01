Darius Garland and Evan Mobley will not play

“Just versatile,” Durant said of Evan Mobley’s game at the Nets’ shootaround Monday morning. “A lot of guys coming into the league who can do pretty much all things on a court, and he’s one of those guys that can dribble, that can guard, block shots, shoot 3s, finish over the rim. So, he showcased that this summer. Seeing his work ethic up close is something I wanted to see as a fan of the game because you can see the potential if you see a guy work. And he puts in a lot amount of work, and he cares about the game. So it’s a bright future for him here in Cleveland.” “He brought all of it that day,” Durant continued. “I was there with him. It was a fun matchup.” -via The Athletic / December 27, 2022