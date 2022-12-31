Darius Garland and Evan Mobley will not play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It will be starting lineup No. 17 for Cleveland, with Caris LeVert and Kevin Love stepping in for those two, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 5:55 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It will be starting lineup No. 17 for Cleveland, with Caris LeVert and Kevin Love stepping in for those two, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 5:55 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman are all gametime decisions, per Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff. All currently listed questionable. – 5:32 PM
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman are all gametime decisions, per Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff. All currently listed questionable. – 5:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Cleveland lists two starters as questionable: Garland and Mobley. One of their top reserve players, Osman also questionable. Join @34billy42 @chicago_gabe @richwyatt_ and me 5:45 pre. @670TheScore @chicagobulls radio net. @Audacy app. Always A Pleasure ! – 8:56 AM
NBA Injury Report: Cleveland lists two starters as questionable: Garland and Mobley. One of their top reserve players, Osman also questionable. Join @34billy42 @chicago_gabe @richwyatt_ and me 5:45 pre. @670TheScore @chicagobulls radio net. @Audacy app. Always A Pleasure ! – 8:56 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland officially questionable tomorrow with a sprained right thumb
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 8:05 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland officially questionable tomorrow with a sprained right thumb
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 8:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls:
Darius Garland (right thumb sprain), Evan Mobley (right ankle soreness) and Cedi Osman (low back soreness) — QUESTIONABLE
Robin Lopez (illness) —PROBABLE
Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler – OUT – 6:41 PM
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls:
Darius Garland (right thumb sprain), Evan Mobley (right ankle soreness) and Cedi Osman (low back soreness) — QUESTIONABLE
Robin Lopez (illness) —PROBABLE
Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler – OUT – 6:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland has a right thumb sprain and is listed QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night. Evan Mobley has right ankle soreness and is also QUESTIONABLE. Cedi Osman has lower back soreness. He is QUESTIONABLE too. – 6:39 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland has a right thumb sprain and is listed QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night. Evan Mobley has right ankle soreness and is also QUESTIONABLE. Cedi Osman has lower back soreness. He is QUESTIONABLE too. – 6:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Darius Garland (thumb), Evan Mobley (right ankle) and Cedi Osman (back) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game in Chicago.
Robin Lopez (illness) is probable. Wade, Windler, Rubio are all out. – 6:31 PM
#Cavs list Darius Garland (thumb), Evan Mobley (right ankle) and Cedi Osman (back) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game in Chicago.
Robin Lopez (illness) is probable. Wade, Windler, Rubio are all out. – 6:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs practiced today here in Chicago — even though coach J.B. Bickerstaff told me they didn’t do much. Darius Garland wasn’t able to participate. He had a bag of ice around his injured right thumb and will undergo treatment throughout the day
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 4:46 PM
#Cavs practiced today here in Chicago — even though coach J.B. Bickerstaff told me they didn’t do much. Darius Garland wasn’t able to participate. He had a bag of ice around his injured right thumb and will undergo treatment throughout the day
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 4:46 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Trae Young
Darius Garland
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Irving, Brunson, Butler, Harden pic.twitter.com/fiojxkOzNi – 10:44 AM
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Trae Young
Darius Garland
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Irving, Brunson, Butler, Harden pic.twitter.com/fiojxkOzNi – 10:44 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland left with a throbbing, swollen thumb wrapped in ice & frustration in his voice. He’s tired of being beaten up.
“Getting hacked all season. The league taking care of the players, it seems like we’re not doing that as much”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 1:02 AM
#Cavs Darius Garland left with a throbbing, swollen thumb wrapped in ice & frustration in his voice. He’s tired of being beaten up.
“Getting hacked all season. The league taking care of the players, it seems like we’re not doing that as much”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 1:02 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s a really bad loss for the #Cavs. Poor defensive effort and a pretty significant question about Darius Garland’s hand now. Bad night all around for them. – 9:20 PM
That’s a really bad loss for the #Cavs. Poor defensive effort and a pretty significant question about Darius Garland’s hand now. Bad night all around for them. – 9:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland checks back in with a wrap around his thumb it looks like. – 9:05 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland checks back in with a wrap around his thumb it looks like. – 9:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland in a whole lot of pain here, holding his right hand while being looked at by trainer Steve Spiro on the bench. Garland got smacked while driving to the basket. – 8:58 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland in a whole lot of pain here, holding his right hand while being looked at by trainer Steve Spiro on the bench. Garland got smacked while driving to the basket. – 8:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is still grabbing his hand as a timeout is called. – 8:58 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is still grabbing his hand as a timeout is called. – 8:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
If you like offense, that half was for you! #Cavs lead Pacers 68-64. Donovan Mitchell (15), Caris LeVert (14) and Darius Garland (12) all in double figures. Cavs shot 56% from the field and made seven 3s. – 8:15 PM
If you like offense, that half was for you! #Cavs lead Pacers 68-64. Donovan Mitchell (15), Caris LeVert (14) and Darius Garland (12) all in double figures. Cavs shot 56% from the field and made seven 3s. – 8:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.
Both teams shooting over 53%. Mitchell/Garland have 27pts combined. Cavs +7 on the board and with 38 points in the paint. – 8:03 PM
Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.
Both teams shooting over 53%. Mitchell/Garland have 27pts combined. Cavs +7 on the board and with 38 points in the paint. – 8:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to think of many backcourts in the NBA that feature two guys as creative as finishers as the #Cavs have in Mitchell and Garland. – 8:00 PM
Hard to think of many backcourts in the NBA that feature two guys as creative as finishers as the #Cavs have in Mitchell and Garland. – 8:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs lead the Pacers, 34-29, after the first quarter. Darius Garland leading a balanced scoring attack with seven points. Cavs had nine assists on 14 made shots. Also had 13 fastbreak points. There were 9 (!!!!) lead changes in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
#Cavs lead the Pacers, 34-29, after the first quarter. Darius Garland leading a balanced scoring attack with seven points. Cavs had nine assists on 14 made shots. Also had 13 fastbreak points. There were 9 (!!!!) lead changes in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.
Haliburton and Garland have 7pts. Just six bench points for the Pacers. – 7:36 PM
Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.
Haliburton and Garland have 7pts. Just six bench points for the Pacers. – 7:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
More on this storyline
“I told them I need a mask at this point or some goggles or something because it’s getting out of hand,” Garland said. “I’m just tired of getting hit in my face. But I like the aggressive defenses. It’s kind of a statement to me and my game. It’s super cool that people are just trying to tighten up their shoelaces for me.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 30, 2022
While there was no official diagnosis and further examination is expected, the Cavs left Indiana concerned about a potential absence, sources tell cleveland.com. Now the team that’s in the midst of a three-game losing streak, has already been forced to use 16 different starting lineups in the first 36 games and may not have enough healthy bodies to practice Friday, will hold its breath and hope Garland avoided another significant injury. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 30, 2022
“Just versatile,” Durant said of Evan Mobley’s game at the Nets’ shootaround Monday morning. “A lot of guys coming into the league who can do pretty much all things on a court, and he’s one of those guys that can dribble, that can guard, block shots, shoot 3s, finish over the rim. So, he showcased that this summer. Seeing his work ethic up close is something I wanted to see as a fan of the game because you can see the potential if you see a guy work. And he puts in a lot amount of work, and he cares about the game. So it’s a bright future for him here in Cleveland.” “He brought all of it that day,” Durant continued. “I was there with him. It was a fun matchup.” -via The Athletic / December 27, 2022
Mitchell pointed to Mobley’s 3-point shooting as an easy talking point for his growth. But to him, there’s so much more. “His voice, being able to talk, being in position, understanding where to be, being a better passer, on the boards,” Mitchell said. “I think the one thing he’s continuously grown at is trying to continue to muscle up and get through and get through the paint. Obviously, he’s not the world’s strongest man, but he’s continuously improving in the weight room, pre-practice, post-practice, you see a lot of that growth in him.” -via The Athletic / December 27, 2022
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said both Evan Mobley and Lamar Stevens WILL play tonight, “barring something crazy happening.” -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / December 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.