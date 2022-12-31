Hakeem Olajuwon on DPOY award being named after him: That sealed my career

Mark Berman: Hakeem Olajuwon on the NBA naming the Defensive Player of the Year Award after him. It’s now called the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy: “That’s the crown. That sealed my career. It can’t be anything higher than that.” And Hakeem is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Source: Twitter @MarkBermanFox26
Source: Twitter @MarkBermanFox26
More on this storyline
Harrison Faigen: Per the Lakers: “With his second steal of the night, LeBron James passed Hakeem Olajuwon for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time steals list.” 8. Clyde Drexler – 2,207 9. LeBron James – 2,163 10. Hakeem Olajuwon – 2,162 -via Twitter @hmfaigen / December 17, 2022
Shams Charania: New names and trophies for NBA’s major individual awards: – MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy – DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy – ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy – Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy – Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy – New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 13, 2022
Now, Hayes’ jersey will hang in the rafters forever, joining former Rockets players Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich and Yao Ming. “Receiving this tonight is probably one of the greatest honors,” Hayes said. “I have received many honors in the game of basketball. But this one is really super great because of the fact that it is in Houston where everything began for me at the University of Houston, and then going to San Diego and then becoming a part of the Houston Rockets again. It is just really a great honor and a great opportunity for me to be able to have this night now.” -via Houston Chronicle / November 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.