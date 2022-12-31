Heat 96, Jazz 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (18-18) play against the Utah Jazz (19-19) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Miami Heat 96, Utah Jazz 98 (End Q3)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tight one in Utah. The Jazz lead Miami 98-96 heading into the fourth quarter – 10:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Jazz 98, Heat 96. Jazz shooting 15 of 30 (50 percent) on threes, but Heat shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Tyler Herro with 22 points and Bam Adebayo with 20 points for the Heat. – 10:54 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead Miami 98-96 going into the fourth.
Walker Kessler is a casual plus-14 in this one. – 10:53 PM
Jazz lead Miami 98-96 going into the fourth.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jazz 98, Heat 96 going into fourth. Herro with 22 for Heat, Adebayo 20. – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is why you stick with Collin Sexton. Does he make negative plays? Yes. Does he have decision making issues? Yes
But he’s Utah’s most dynamic player off the dribble. And you don’t have to make him play hard. Give me a kid like that and I’ll try and coach through the warts – 10:50 PM
This is why you stick with Collin Sexton. Does he make negative plays? Yes. Does he have decision making issues? Yes
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler turned it up a notch, leading us with 22 points 🪄 pic.twitter.com/Tm8B3zevGP – 10:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝐄⚡️𝐍⚡️𝐄⚡️𝐑⚡️𝐆⚡️𝐘⚡️
#TakeNote | @collinsexton02 pic.twitter.com/F6puWoQ0SS – 10:50 PM
𝐄⚡️𝐍⚡️𝐄⚡️𝐑⚡️𝐆⚡️𝐘⚡️
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Heat had re-taken the lead with an 8-0 run, but the Jazz respond — swing-swing culminates with Sexton finding Markkanen for a corner 3, then Sexton drives for a banking runner and-1. Utah was helped by Herro taking (and missing) a couple quick 3s. 92-88 Jazz with FT coming. – 10:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Big screwup from the Heat defensively… Lowry is livid at Haywood Highsmith. Sexton gets an and-one out of it, Jazz now up 4. – 10:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
. 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 More 🕯
🕯 Sleeveless Mike 🕯
🕯 in 2023 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1uwthcG36Z – 10:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro playing with some speed
Yet still under control
Another great stretch from him – 10:44 PM
Tyler Herro playing with some speed
Yet still under control
David Locke @DLocke09
Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry battling out here at 35 and 36 years old. The two have combined to make almost half a billion dollars in the NBA. The two have made a combined 444,000,000 in their careers – 10:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ball movement has been really good for the Jazz — Olynyk drew the defense, found Conley alone in the corner, and he buried the triple for an 80-79 lead. Jazz are on a 9-0 run, and have 19 assists on 24 buckets. 6:22 left 3Q. – 10:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s inconsistencies striking again
After putting together some good offense, they walk away with a good amount of empty possessions in a row
Two threes with Mike Conley on Bam inside is not the process you want – 10:39 PM
The Heat’s inconsistencies striking again
After putting together some good offense, they walk away with a good amount of empty possessions in a row
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz go on a 9-0 run to take an 80-79 lead. Miami calls timeout with 6:22 left in the 3rd. – 10:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz go up 1, 9-0 run since Kessler came in.
Vanderbilt a -12 tonight, Kessler a +13. – 10:39 PM
Jazz go up 1, 9-0 run since Kessler came in.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jazz use 9-0 run to rally from eight-point deficit and take a one-point lead. Heat calls timeout. – 10:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Really nice 9-0 run for the Jazz to regain the lead. Great possessions and finally getting a few stops defensively. Timeout, Miami – 10:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Before tonight, the Pelicans shot under 40% from the field for the game just once on the season — 39.8% @ Utah (Dec. 13). They’re currently at 32.5% against the Grizzlies with about 6 minutes left.
The Memphis defense has been solid, but too many Pelicans have NO LEGS. – 10:37 PM
Before tonight, the Pelicans shot under 40% from the field for the game just once on the season — 39.8% @ Utah (Dec. 13). They’re currently at 32.5% against the Grizzlies with about 6 minutes left.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz have executed really well in end-of-shot-clock situations tonight. – 10:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat finding a way to generate efficient offense without Jimmy Butler, and it’s not by just hitting threes.
Heat shooting only 7 of 22 from three-point range tonight. – 10:36 PM
Heat finding a way to generate efficient offense without Jimmy Butler, and it’s not by just hitting threes.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
warming up the dance moves 🕺
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/RkDramxqPO – 10:36 PM
warming up the dance moves 🕺
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle’s finding all our guys tonight
Q3 has begun, tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/tb0ESLzsYJ – 10:35 PM
Kyle’s finding all our guys tonight
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo getting to the line consistently would be one of the most important individual developments on this team
Tonight, we just need to see them actually go in lol – 10:34 PM
Bam Adebayo getting to the line consistently would be one of the most important individual developments on this team
David Hardisty @clutchfans
With Detroit pulling a shocking upset in Minnesota, the Rockets, Pistons and Hornets now all have the same number of wins (10) at the “top” of the Lottery Race.
Next opponents for Houston: Mavs, Pelicans, Jazz, TWolves, Kings, Kings, Clippers. – 10:33 PM
With Detroit pulling a shocking upset in Minnesota, the Rockets, Pistons and Hornets now all have the same number of wins (10) at the “top” of the Lottery Race.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz have made some bizarrely bad passes tonight.
Bad inbound passes, bad half court passes, bad outlet passes. – 10:32 PM
The Jazz have made some bizarrely bad passes tonight.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion’s block that was ruled a goaltend was reminiscent of Nance’s block in Utah that sent the game to overtime. Should not have been ruled a goaltend but the athleticism of the defender is so unreal it “feels” like it should be – 10:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Needed multiple angles on the Kyle to Tyler slam 🎥 pic.twitter.com/NjMOpFCN3J – 10:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m going to keep bringing this up
Tyler Herro’s biggest development:
Variation of Spain PnR: Herro-Orlando PnR, Strus ghost screen to left wing
But Herro just keeps taking that extra step/dribble to manipulate off-ball defenders
Been noticeable
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Malik with have ______ threes in the second half 🤔
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/69vlDIQuFh – 10:24 PM
Malik with have ______ threes in the second half 🤔
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max’s 2nd buzzer beater to end a half this week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jFRSdZ1M4W – 10:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Heat 69, Jazz 63. Miami drops 38p in 2Q on 14-25 shooting. Just way too many easy looks for the Heat. Herro and Oladipo 13p each for Miami. Beasley 14p, Markkanen and Olynyk 10p apiece for Utah. – 10:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
that Sixx sense 👀
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/Y1u6iOWMtJ – 10:13 PM
that Sixx sense 👀
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat just love that action
Variation of Spain PnR
Herro-Orlando PnR, Strus just ghost screens to the left wing
Herro zips it to him for three
Really enjoyed Herro’s reads in those set actions – 10:13 PM
The Heat just love that action
Variation of Spain PnR
Herro-Orlando PnR, Strus just ghost screens to the left wing
Herro zips it to him for three
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime at vivint. The Jazz trail the Heat 69-63….giving up 69 in a half to this Miami team – without Jimmy Butler – well, let’s just say there is room for improvement defensively for Utah – 10:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Heat up 69-63 at the half.
Obviously, 69 is a sub-optimal number of points to give up in a half… but Heat have scored those on only 49 possessions, too. Very scrambly, almost panicky defense right now from the Jazz. – 10:13 PM
Heat up 69-63 at the half.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 69, Jazz 63. Heat offense looking sharp against a bad Jazz defense, shooting 54.3 percent from the field with the help of efficient 10-of-13 shooting at the rim and 9-of-13 shooting in the midrange. – 10:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 69, Jazz 63 at half. Adebayo with 14 points, Herro 13, Oladipo 13. Butler out. Heat scored 38 in second period. – 10:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic 2 of 8 from field, including 0 for 5 on 3s, for four points, with three rebounds in 25:36 tonight for Heat G League team in loss. Dru Smith with 28 points (5 of 11 on 3s). – 10:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
like what you see?
then make him an All-Star
🌟𝚅𝙾𝚃𝙴🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma pic.twitter.com/Et1iPd7Zf5 – 10:08 PM
like what you see?
then make him an All-Star
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This Herro-Oladipo-Bam three-man game >>>
Some diverse actions in these minutes – 10:06 PM
This Herro-Oladipo-Bam three-man game >>>
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Vic is starting to cook 👀 already 10 points in the quarter pic.twitter.com/kR460drzUd – 10:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last night Jazz had a defensive rating of 92.2 with Walker Kessler on the floor. In the 1st quarter Miami was just 7 of 15 with him on the floor. He is checking in now – 10:01 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last night Jazz had a defensive rating of 92.2 with Walker Kessler on the floor and 150 with him off the floor. tonight the Heat are 15 of 22 from the field with Kessler on the bench and 7 of 15 when he is on the floor and he is checking in right now – 10:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo with 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench. He’s 2 of 4 on threes. Oladipo also with two steals.
Heat, without Butler and Martin, leads Jazz 60-52. – 10:00 PM
Victor Oladipo with 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench. He’s 2 of 4 on threes. Oladipo also with two steals.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro-Victor Oladipo thriving on the floor together
A development in the works all season
Oladipo off the catch, with a mix of rim pressure and middy pull-ups
Tyler Herro pure pull-ups
This is something – 10:00 PM
Tyler Herro-Victor Oladipo thriving on the floor together
A development in the works all season
Oladipo off the catch, with a mix of rim pressure and middy pull-ups
Tyler Herro pure pull-ups
Sean Highkin @highkin
Love that the Pelicans’ All-Star campaign slogan is “Bring real Jazz to Utah.” – 9:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with eight points in seven minutes off the bench tonight. His feel inside the arc is so improved. – 9:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson paint touches???
Just threw a ball fake to Bam on the roll into a floater
Okayyyy – 9:53 PM
Duncan Robinson paint touches???
Just threw a ball fake to Bam on the roll into a floater
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe took this one himself, and it’s a beauty pic.twitter.com/pWanmckad7 – 9:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam was really an engine to that run, as you would expect
Strus hits a three right there, but Bam has really been orchestrating this on the offensive end
Even without the ball – 9:48 PM
Bam was really an engine to that run, as you would expect
Strus hits a three right there, but Bam has really been orchestrating this on the offensive end
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are doing that thing where they generously give the other team three shots at the basket on every possession again – 9:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz going small, and Miami immediately starts crashing the offensive glass. – 9:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Look how we ended the quarter…Vic got that dog in him pic.twitter.com/dGBIEseyVc – 9:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat defensive rotations are just a mess right now
That’s the stuff that just can’t happen – 9:42 PM
Heat defensive rotations are just a mess right now
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After struggling badly beyond the arc on the 0-3 road trip, Malik Beasley starts this game 3-3 from deep. 9p in 4 minutes. – 9:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
17 of the Heat’s first 22 shots have come from either at the rim or three-point range. That’s an optimal shot chart. – 9:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 the Blocker Kessler,
𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 the fun
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/rbBfboOvI0 – 9:40 PM
𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 the Blocker Kessler,
𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 the fun
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Heat 31, Jazz 30. Poor sequence at the end, where Kessler takes the ball OOB after a Miami bucket, Sexton doesn’t move, and Max Strus steals the ball and scores a layup. Miami leading by virtue of shooting 12-22 in the period. Adebayo and Clarkson, 8p apiece. – 9:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Miami leads Utah 31-30 after the first quarter. Clarkson has 8 points and two assists, and Rudy Gay’s got 5 off the bench. – 9:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man look at Victor Oladipo
An incredible burst for the tough lay-in
Then a perfect steal off the inbound with his active hands
Needed – 9:39 PM
Man look at Victor Oladipo
An incredible burst for the tough lay-in
Then a perfect steal off the inbound with his active hands
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 31, Jazz 30. Heat shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Bam Adebayo with 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. – 9:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 31, Jazz 30 at end of one. Adebayo with eight points for Butler-less Heat. – 9:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Oladipo, Cain, Vincent and two Robinsons off bench in first period, Udonis Haslem is lone available Heat player yet to see action. – 9:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Woah, Walker Kessler. Haven’t seen that Bam jumper blocked many times this season. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Absolutely INSANE defensive sequence by Walker Kessler, and the best plays in that sequence were not the blocked shots – 9:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Best defensive sequence of the season for Walker Kessler.
Blocks Bam Adebayo twice, then challenges Duncan Robinson at the three-point line and secures the rebound. – 9:35 PM
Best defensive sequence of the season for Walker Kessler.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kessler rotated over to stuff Bam Adebayo at the rim, Bam recovers, tries a turnaround, Walker stuffs that too. Just an incredible defensive sequence. – 9:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After a night where the Heat struggled in certain defensive matchups, it’s a very Spo thing to insert Jamal Cain tonight
Now we need to see if the offense can survive on a night w/out Butler
That’s been tough this year
Especially when both Herro and Bam aren’t on the floor – 9:32 PM
After a night where the Heat struggled in certain defensive matchups, it’s a very Spo thing to insert Jamal Cain tonight
Now we need to see if the offense can survive on a night w/out Butler
That’s been tough this year
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Very considerate of Walker Kessler to make sure he would not be stepping on a fallen Heat player before scoring that putback. Jazz now within 21-20, 3:19 remaining 1Q. – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I were ever in transition and saw Kyle Lowry defending, I’m making a business decision and pulling up every time, cause he’s definitely sliding under you if you try to go to the rim – 9:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain getting some early minutes off the bench. So both two-way contract players in the Heat’s bench rotation tonight. – 9:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Looking forward to *many more* JC threes in the New Year ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/ARgEtAtTZI – 9:23 PM
Looking forward to *many more* JC threes in the New Year ☮️
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz shooting 5-10 so far, but have committed three turnovers and four fouls. Heat lead 15-12, 6:31 left 1Q. – 9:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro-Bam PnR spam so far in this one
Now Herro chucks it down the floor to Bam on the break
10 points for those two – 9:21 PM
Herro-Bam PnR spam so far in this one
Now Herro chucks it down the floor to Bam on the break
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley called for his second foul for being six inches away from Max Strus when he slipped – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
this party is just getting started 🥳
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/N8w899GIr9 – 9:18 PM
this party is just getting started 🥳
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Strus pretty clearly just lost his footing, but Conley was whistled for his second foul. Viv crowd is livid. – 9:18 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Block from behind ➡️ clear runway for Bam ✈️
We’re underway in Utah. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun pic.twitter.com/8hT3qf0gVR – 9:17 PM
Block from behind ➡️ clear runway for Bam ✈️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Second night in a row Herro has drawn a flagrant foul on a 3-point attempt. – 9:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley not happy about his first foul call of the night. And to make matters worse, refs are reviewing if it’s flagrant for being in Herro’s landing space. – 9:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s end the year right.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/cyGG4PjK2V – 9:10 PM
Let’s end the year right.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat-Jazz on New Year’s Eve? Heat-Jazz on New Year’s Eve.
Final game of 2022, a year that included a trip to the Eastern Conference finals for the Heat.
The Heat closes the year looking to get above .500. – 8:57 PM
Heat-Jazz on New Year’s Eve? Heat-Jazz on New Year’s Eve.
Final game of 2022, a year that included a trip to the Eastern Conference finals for the Heat.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic 1 of 5 from the field, including 0 for 4 on 3-pointers, at halftime for Heat G League affiliate tonight. – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Marcus Garrett is back from his wrist surgery and is playing tonight for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He is available to be signed by any NBA team. – 8:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mike Conley Jr. is 35. Kyle Lowry is 36. Both are playing on their second nights of a back-to-back tonight. So not as if Kyle is at a deficit in the situation against Jazz. – 8:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Caleb Martin again tonight. So with no Butler, that’s two starters out. Heat opening with Adebayo, Highsmith, Strus, Lowry and Herro. So Lowry is playing both ends of the back to back. Oladipo off the bench. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin again out tonight with quad strain. So Heat without two starters vs. Jazz, with Jimmy Butler and Martin unavailable.
Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo. – 8:31 PM
Caleb Martin again out tonight with quad strain. So Heat without two starters vs. Jazz, with Jimmy Butler and Martin unavailable.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Goran Dragic is tired of the Vooch slander. He saw that false narrative in Miami with Chris Bosh, and he’s seeing it now with Nikola Vucevic. Don’t piss off the Dragon!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:31 PM
Goran Dragic is tired of the Vooch slander. He saw that false narrative in Miami with Chris Bosh, and he’s seeing it now with Nikola Vucevic. Don’t piss off the Dragon!
Read it:
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
❤️ 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐑 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 ❤️
Congrats on the win today @ArizonaMBB!
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/YueyMI6C3c – 8:20 PM
❤️ 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐑 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 ❤️
Congrats on the win today @ArizonaMBB!
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌟 Sending good vibes to @OhioStateFB tonight 🌟
You know @Mike Conley is always reppin’
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/1ZGgNyw2ju – 8:14 PM
🌟 Sending good vibes to @OhioStateFB tonight 🌟
You know @Mike Conley is always reppin’
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We play the Jazz tonight, but there’s another game in Utah in February ⭐️
Be sure to vote & send our guys to the #NBAAllStar Game ➡️ https://t.co/KwUxqYEMkT pic.twitter.com/D6X6xJDkvq – 8:07 PM
We play the Jazz tonight, but there’s another game in Utah in February ⭐️
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Before tonight, has any private school reached a CFB championship besides Miami and USC? – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra pregame on Kelly Olynyk, “Literally, every team he’s played on, he helps your offense. He’s so skilled. He’s crafty. He’s clever. … All the stuff we like to do, he fit perfectly. And the combination of him and Bam, the skill level that we had was really unique.” – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The 76ers have the best after theme song in the entire NBA, and I’d argue pro sports with the Miami Dolphins a close second. Just seeing the logo gets it stuck in my head. 1..2…3…4…5, 6ers
youtube.com/watch?v=gEKK3G… – 7:53 PM
The 76ers have the best after theme song in the entire NBA, and I’d argue pro sports with the Miami Dolphins a close second. Just seeing the logo gets it stuck in my head. 1..2…3…4…5, 6ers
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Join us LIVE on our Instagram NOW 📲
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/FDjyAytu6i – 7:49 PM
Join us LIVE on our Instagram NOW 📲
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsUTA UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (injury management) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo has been upgraded from probable to available for tonight’s Heat-Jazz game in Salt Lake City (9 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). – 7:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have upgraded Victor Oladipo to available in Utah. Now all he needs to do is be Jimmy Butler against the Jazz. – 7:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eight days ago, John Wall was telling teammates in the locker room about Tyrese Haliburton’s big stat line in Miami, Wall clearly impressed. Then Haliburton exploded Saturday, the Clippers watching him go off right in front of them:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:27 PM
Eight days ago, John Wall was telling teammates in the locker room about Tyrese Haliburton’s big stat line in Miami, Wall clearly impressed. Then Haliburton exploded Saturday, the Clippers watching him go off right in front of them:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 6:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Wrapping up the holiday season in style with our Jazz Dancers 🖤
#TakeNote | @ZyiaActive pic.twitter.com/Os0C2N81UR – 6:24 PM
Wrapping up the holiday season in style with our Jazz Dancers 🖤
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsUTA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Jazz.
Victor Oladipo (injury management) is listed as probable. Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable. – 6:23 PM
#MIAvsUTA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Jazz.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
FINAL: Utah 71, Stanford 66
Utes are 11-4 and 4-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2014-15.
Next four
vs. Oregon State
vs. Oregon
at UCLA
at USC pic.twitter.com/7cNbvYAE46 – 6:06 PM
FINAL: Utah 71, Stanford 66
Utes are 11-4 and 4-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2014-15.
Next four
vs. Oregon State
vs. Oregon
at UCLA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Ira Winderman: LeBron not so passive about wanting more, creating heat amid Heat sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Butler leaves Heat to have knee checked; Adebayo on season, ‘We don’t want to be mediocre’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Big things coming in 2023 ✨
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/nzqXdmn86s – 5:47 PM
Big things coming in 2023 ✨
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is desperately trying to escape Stanford, which was up 16 with 8:42 left, but is now up just 4 with 2:29 remaining. – 5:43 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Congrats @Duncan Robinson
More to come tonight via The @Miami Heat #audioexperience
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @audacy @siriusxm @nba & HEAT apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/Tpenb4Fb0K – 5:21 PM
Congrats @Duncan Robinson
More to come tonight via The @Miami Heat #audioexperience
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @audacy @siriusxm @nba & HEAT apps
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “There was nobody better at faking the handoff and then driving to the rim and sometimes throwing it down than Kelly O, which was always really fun.” – @jeremytache
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:17 PM
🎧 | “There was nobody better at faking the handoff and then driving to the rim and sometimes throwing it down than Kelly O, which was always really fun.” – @jeremytache
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen is 50 of his last 101 on catch and shoot 3 point shots – 5:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen is 50 of his last 91 on catch and shoot 3 point shots – 5:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson doesn’t expect his new Heat 3-point record to last long: “Tyler is on my heels. I just told him that I got it for now, but you’re going to get it soon. I’ll enjoy it while it lasts” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler is among those out for the Heat tonight – 5:01 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 30, Stanford 23.
Really an excellent defensive effort from the Utes over the last 5+ after the Cardinal appeared to find their footing. – 4:44 PM
Halftime: Utah 30, Stanford 23.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah was giving up too much defensively, then put together 3-4 excellent defensive possessions to take back some control into the under-4.
Utes are 65 percent(!) from the floor, but are now 4:09 without a field goal. – 4:36 PM
Utah was giving up too much defensively, then put together 3-4 excellent defensive possessions to take back some control into the under-4.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
3-pointer 807 had a little extra 🔥 on it. Congrats, @Duncan Robinson!
Money Moves // @AmerantBank pic.twitter.com/wsGenwuygx – 4:31 PM
3-pointer 807 had a little extra 🔥 on it. Congrats, @Duncan Robinson!
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Houston survives at home against UCF.
Sasser and Mark combine for 37 points in the win.
Johnny Dawkins team with a trio of near-misses against Miami, Houston and Missouri. Three losses by a combined 10 points. Also lost season opener by 3 to UNC Asheville. – 4:11 PM
Houston survives at home against UCF.
Sasser and Mark combine for 37 points in the win.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Jazz:
Out: Butler (knee management), Dedmon (protocols), Jovic (G League) and Yurtseven (ankle surgery).
Questionable: Haslem (Achilles tendinosis) and Martin (quad strain).
Probable: Oladipo (knee management). – 3:32 PM
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Jazz:
Out: Butler (knee management), Dedmon (protocols), Jovic (G League) and Yurtseven (ankle surgery).
Questionable: Haslem (Achilles tendinosis) and Martin (quad strain).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for tonight at Jazz:
Out: Butler, Dedmon, Yurtseven, Jovic.
Questionable: Martin, Haslem.
Probable: Oladipo. – 3:31 PM
Heat injury report for tonight at Jazz:
Out: Butler, Dedmon, Yurtseven, Jovic.
Questionable: Martin, Haslem.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Big things coming for the rook in 2023 ✨
#ByTheNumbers | @qualtrics pic.twitter.com/07lHsG1slO – 3:31 PM
Big things coming for the rook in 2023 ✨
David Locke @DLocke09
Interesting 3 point match up tonight.
Jazz allow the fewest threes in the NBA at 30.8% of opponents shots
Heat allow the 2nd most in the NBA at 40% of opponents shots. – 3:30 PM
Interesting 3 point match up tonight.
Jazz allow the fewest threes in the NBA at 30.8% of opponents shots
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ringing in the #NewYear with HEAT basketball ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZjbysYRPgp – 3:15 PM
