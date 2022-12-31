Heat vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 31, 2022- by

By |

The Miami Heat play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Miami Heat are spending $8,455,095 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $7,596,730 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on Friday’s thrilling 126-125 victory over the Utah Jazz, the Kings’ 3-3 homestand, his highlight reel poster dunk on Kelly Olynyk and the reaction from his teammates. pic.twitter.com/zZBmvZuKE93:24 AM

Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Analysis: Jazz disappointed in not being able to win for Lauri Markkanen, plus a deeper look at Mike Conley’s foul trouble https://t.co/AE3JzrlAXm pic.twitter.com/EMq1r5qQAA3:16 AM

Eric Walden
@tribjazz
While there were plenty of crucial moments gone wrong late in the Utah Jazz’s 126-125 loss to the Kings on Friday, Mike Conley’s foul trouble — and having to miss six pivotal minutes down the stretch — was irksome to him and the rest of the team. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…3:04 AM
Adam Mares
@Adam_Mares
The Nuggets outscored the Heat 25-15 over the final 6 minutes of the 4th quarter. And shot 7/9 from the field including 3/3 from 3 and 8/10 from the line.
Zero turnovers. 6 different players scored. Murray led with 8. Near perfect on offense. – 2:35 AM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
From Kings, De’Aaron Fox finished with 24 pts tonight vs. UTA, 11 in the 4th quarter alone, his 4th straight game with 10+ points in Q4.
He joins Jayson Tatum as the only players with 10+ points in the 4th quarter in four or more consecutive contests this season. – 2:01 AM

