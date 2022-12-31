Heat vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Miami Heat are spending $8,455,095 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $7,596,730 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: Bally Sports Sun

Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

