Jaren Jackson Jr. dubs Dillon Brooks the best defender in the league

Damichael Cole: Jaren Jackson Jr. says Dillon Brooks is the best defender in the league and has been for some years now. “People just get to see it now because we’re on TV.”
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. says Dillon Brooks is the best defender in the league and has been for some years now.
Jaren Jackson Jr. says Dillon Brooks is the best defender in the league and has been for some years now.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic just picked up his ninth tech of the season. He’s tied with Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards for fourth in the league behind Kevin Durant (11), Draymond Green (10) and Dillon Brooks (10). – 9:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Many people have opinions on what Dillon Brooks brings to Memphis, but the Grizzlies “don’t care.”
“You want him on your team.”
Story on why the Grizzlies appreciate DB
“I guard my ass off every single night. I give my heart out every single night.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on shot selection: “ I guard my ass off every single night. I give my heart every single night. My guys can live with some of the shots I take. I’m learning and growing in that. My coaches be on me about being more of a playmaker. Six assists tonight. Kudos to me.” – 1:09 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on Ja Morant’s first game in Canada: “Amazing performance. I know after this game everyone is going to love him in Toronto for for sure, and Canada. Electrifying player that finds a way to find us and get his buckets. … All-around game for the Toronto fans.” – 1:02 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Kudos to me” — Dillon Brooks on his six assists pic.twitter.com/kjyG5pSTmO – 10:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I think we’re contenders … when we’re cooking like this, a lot of teams can’t beat us” — Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/s3icDphFbA – 10:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Vintage sandpaper game from Dillon Brooks tonight. Under their skin from the opening tip. – 10:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam gets T’d up for lightly shoving Dillon Brooks. Nick Nurse gets one, too. It’s been that sort of season. – 9:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a sequence from Dillon Brooks. Nails the 3, gets the block and then dishes to Adams with the left.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
57-43 for Memphis over Raptors at half. Dillon Brooks with 15 playing at home; Gary Trent Jr. with 12 off the bench for Toronto. Grizzlies with a 14-3 edge in offensive rebounding. – 8:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies lead 57-43
The Grizzlies have held Spicy P to 11 points on 3-9 shooting in large part because of Dillon Brooks. He’s been really good. Brooks leads the Grizzlies with 15 points. Steven Adams has 8 points and 12 boards. Ja has 6 points and 8 assists.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Taylor Jenkins was making Dillon Brooks’ case as an all-NBA defender pre-game. Brooks is making a pretty compelling case himself, I’d say. This is as well as anybody’s defended Siakam in weeks (maybe all season). Nothing coming easy for Pascal tonight. – 8:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Bad Dillon Brooks can play you out of a game and good Dillon Brooks looks like one of the NBA’s most impactful two-way menaces.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
None of Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke or Tyus Jones need extra long-sleeved shirts but somehow they’re still pretty good players. Weird. – 8:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Very briefly, there were just 4 Canadians on the court in Raptors-Grizzlies: Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke. – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Earlier, Nick Nurse was asked what he remembers about the game Dillon Brooks had here last year: “He had a good game, I remember, and he was telling us about it”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane 3-pointer, Dillon Brooks 3-pointer. Memphis is off to a strong start. 13-4 lead in Toronto. – 7:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks vs. Pascal Siakam with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams behind him seems like a very smart defensive strategy for one of the NBA’s hottest players. – 7:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors are countering the Grizzlies starting front court of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams (let’s call it 520 lbs+) with Christian Koloko and Juancho Hernangomez (much less than 520 lbs). Also starting for Raptors are Barnes, Siakam and Anunoby. – 7:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors are countering the Grizzlies starting front court of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams (let’s call it 620 lbs+) with Christian Koloko and Juancho Hernangomez (much less than 620 lbs). Also starting for Raptors are Barnes, Siakam and Anunoby. – 7:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he thinks Dillon Brooks is on the “positive side” of possibly playing for Team Canada this summer. Nurse added he hopes Brooks plays. “He’s a hell of a player.”
Ja Morant couldn’t even let the reporter finish the question. When he was asked about the shots that Memphis Grizzlies teammate Dillon Brooks takes, Morant quickly interrupted. “We don’t care,” Morant said. “We’re fine. They can say he taking whatever shot, they can say I take whatever shot.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 30, 2022
It’s not just what Brooks does in those individual matchups. Morant noted how Brooks’ IQ leads to him calling out the plays of opponents and putting the Grizzlies (21-13) in the right position to predict and prepare for a play. “He’s the head of the snake on the defensive end for us,” Morant said. “Guards the best player, takes on that challenge every single day. What people don’t realize is how smart he is defensively and how much film he watches on the other team.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 30, 2022
Morant and Jenkins both think Brooks is misunderstood, but that’s on the outside of the locker room. As the longest tenured Grizzlies player, Brooks is viewed as a leader, and the team has spoken glowingly about his impact. “You want him on your team, if you ask me,” Jenkins said. “He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s the ultimate pro. He wants to do everything possible to help the team win.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 30, 2022
Michael Gallagher: Since Jaren Jackson Jr.’s return to the lineup, the Grizzlies are first in defense (106.5 per 100), first in halfcourt defense (90.5 per 100), first in at-rim FG% (59.3%, Nets a distant second at 61.8%), first in FG% on shots 4-14 feet (36.1%), first in mid-range FG% (37.7%). -via Twitter @MikeSGallagher / December 24, 2022
Drew Hill: Grizzlies Winter Wonderland was today to give back to the kids. To no surprise Taylor Jenkins says Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the “big kids” on his team. David Roddy said Jaren was “definitely in his element.” 😂 -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / December 13, 2022
Damichael Cole: Ziaire Williams is questionable tomorrow. No Jaren Jackson Jr. Ja Morant and John Konchar on the injury report. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / December 6, 2022
