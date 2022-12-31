Knicks 35, Rockets 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The New York Knicks (18-18) play against the Houston Rockets (25-25) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

New York Knicks 35, Houston Rockets 44 (Q2 06:54)

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley only had 2 turnovers in 95 minutes over the last two games — has 3 already in 13 minutes tonight and is 1-for-6 (0-for-4 from 3) – 7:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Garuba going in for the 𝗝𝗔𝗠‼️
@Usman Garuba | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/upG1nmCz6o7:47 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With Jabari Smith Jr in foul trouble and Alperen Sengun unavailable, Boban will get first half minutes – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rockets are 8-for-12 from 3 – lead the Knicks 35-27 after one quarter. Yeah, you should watch the football game. – 7:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are aware they don’t have to allow 30 points every quarter, right? – 7:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the first
Rockets: 35
Knicks: 27
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VL48pYWipx7:38 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead 35-27 after a quarter. They shot 61 percent and made eight threes. Thibs is not happy. Julius Randle kept the Knicks in it by getting to the FT line – 7:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Rockets lead the Knicks 35-27.
• Randle 12 & 2
• Grimes 7 pts
• Green 10 pts
• KPJ 6-3-6
Rockets are 8-12 from deep. – 7:38 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Jalen fired up for this one. 10 points here in the first quarter. Rockets lead 35-27 over the Knicks. – 7:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle doing everything for the Knicks and he needs help. – 7:35 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Houston’s halfcourt issues (30th in efficiency per CTG) are interesting — you watch them and can see they can run simple sets but have a hard time getting from point C to D. Missing a connector type. Jae’Sean Tate should help with that. – 7:28 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle just gets off to hot starts over and over. Only Luka Doncic has scored more points in first quarters this season. – 7:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets go to a zone and it looked like they had never played it before. Randle hits a 3 against it – 7:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin and Quentin Grimes both in the game. The two youngest guys in the NBA wearing No. 6. One could be the last to ever wear No. 6 in an NBA game. – 7:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Rockets have had a massive turnover problem for the past two years. Knicks have to keep taking advantage of those steals and make sure to push. – 7:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have Garuba on Randle and Eason on Mitchell Robinson – 7:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Two fouls on Jabari Smith Jr. Julius Randle is a tough matchup for him, and the Rockets can’t really slide a center onto him because the Knicks play with 2 bigs – 7:22 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QDot looking comfy in his hometown ❗️
7 PTS early in Q1 pic.twitter.com/SIwjE5p7vI7:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari starting us off with the triple!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/qh2bQqaN3P7:17 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Who’s turning off TCU-Michigan to watch the Knicks and Rockets? … On second thought, don’t reveal yourselves. – 7:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quentin Grimes hits a three to start the scoring, as it should be. – 7:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I’ve been to bigger Rockets-Knicks games pic.twitter.com/ruHLMvrtFq7:11 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s your usual — at least second straight game usual — starters for Knicks: Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle and Robinson. Bruno Fernando starts in place of Sengun for Rockets with Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. – 7:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Immanuel Quickley
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 7:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs HOU team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett remain out due to injury. – 7:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alepren Sengun won’t play tonight pic.twitter.com/H2oOOy6hMM7:06 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets and Knicks are two teams that actually try to get offensive rebounds, Rockets have the league’s highest offensive rebound rate, while the Knicks are third. Big difference is that the Rockets crash the offensive glass with everyone, while the Knicks crash with 2 guys – 7:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Knicks: Fernando, Gordon, Green, Porter Jr., Smith Jr.
Knicks starters: Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle, Robinson – 6:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Your starters for tonight!
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/J5cJUw4FmN6:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Bruno Fernando
Alperen Sengun is a late scratch with back soreness – 6:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QDot is back in his hometown pic.twitter.com/u52pCIymGG6:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Happy New Year, everyone. As you likely know by now, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Brunson and I are sitting out Rockets-Knicks tonight. In my case, @danielle_lerner will ably take it from here so if you don’t already follow her, you know what to do. – 6:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Alperen Sengun is a late scratch w/ lower back pain. Knicks also downgraded Jalen Brunson (sore hip) to OUT. – 6:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) had been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Houston – 6:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rockets Alperen Sengun – late scratch with a sore lower back. – 6:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is out tonight for a third straight game because of a hip injury. – 6:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out tonight vs Houston. – 6:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is again sidelined by a sore right hip.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out. – 6:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson is OUT vs. the Rockets for a third straight game with a sore right hip. Progressing, but out again. – 6:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes returns home to Houston as a big part of the Knicks’ core
After missing last season's game in Houston, he's back in the area where he grew up as part of the Knicks' starting lineup.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets rookie TyTy Washington getting comfortable in NBA role
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt the most free throws in the 2nd half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets5:09 PM
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…3:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The 5 moments that defined a disappointing 2022 for the Knicks
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bring in the new year with us 🚀
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/mUnbTu9uZL3:00 PM

