Knicks 35, Rockets 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (18-18) play against the Houston Rockets (25-25) at Toyota Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

New York Knicks 35, Houston Rockets 44 (Q2 06:54)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quickley only had 2 turnovers in 95 minutes over the last two games — has 3 already in 13 minutes tonight and is 1-for-6 (0-for-4 from 3) – Quickley only had 2 turnovers in 95 minutes over the last two games — has 3 already in 13 minutes tonight and is 1-for-6 (0-for-4 from 3) – 7:48 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

With Jabari Smith Jr in foul trouble and Alperen Sengun unavailable, Boban will get first half minutes – With Jabari Smith Jr in foul trouble and Alperen Sengun unavailable, Boban will get first half minutes – 7:45 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Rockets are 8-for-12 from 3 – lead the Knicks 35-27 after one quarter. Yeah, you should watch the football game. – Rockets are 8-for-12 from 3 – lead the Knicks 35-27 after one quarter. Yeah, you should watch the football game. – 7:39 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks are aware they don’t have to allow 30 points every quarter, right? – Knicks are aware they don’t have to allow 30 points every quarter, right? – 7:38 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets lead 35-27 after a quarter. They shot 61 percent and made eight threes. Thibs is not happy. Julius Randle kept the Knicks in it by getting to the FT line – Rockets lead 35-27 after a quarter. They shot 61 percent and made eight threes. Thibs is not happy. Julius Randle kept the Knicks in it by getting to the FT line – 7:38 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Rockets lead the Knicks 35-27.

• Randle 12 & 2

• Grimes 7 pts

• Green 10 pts

• KPJ 6-3-6

Rockets are 8-12 from deep. – Through one quarter, the Rockets lead the Knicks 35-27.• Randle 12 & 2• Grimes 7 pts• Green 10 pts• KPJ 6-3-6Rockets are 8-12 from deep. – 7:38 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jalen fired up for this one. 10 points here in the first quarter. Rockets lead 35-27 over the Knicks. – Jalen fired up for this one. 10 points here in the first quarter. Rockets lead 35-27 over the Knicks. – 7:37 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle doing everything for the Knicks and he needs help. – Julius Randle doing everything for the Knicks and he needs help. – 7:35 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Houston’s halfcourt issues (30th in efficiency per CTG) are interesting — you watch them and can see they can run simple sets but have a hard time getting from point C to D. Missing a connector type. Jae’Sean Tate should help with that. – Houston’s halfcourt issues (30th in efficiency per CTG) are interesting — you watch them and can see they can run simple sets but have a hard time getting from point C to D. Missing a connector type. Jae’Sean Tate should help with that. – 7:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle just gets off to hot starts over and over. Only Luka Doncic has scored more points in first quarters this season. – Julius Randle just gets off to hot starts over and over. Only Luka Doncic has scored more points in first quarters this season. – 7:28 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets go to a zone and it looked like they had never played it before. Randle hits a 3 against it – Rockets go to a zone and it looked like they had never played it before. Randle hits a 3 against it – 7:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

K.J. Martin and Quentin Grimes both in the game. The two youngest guys in the NBA wearing No. 6. One could be the last to ever wear No. 6 in an NBA game. – K.J. Martin and Quentin Grimes both in the game. The two youngest guys in the NBA wearing No. 6. One could be the last to ever wear No. 6 in an NBA game. – 7:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Rockets have had a massive turnover problem for the past two years. Knicks have to keep taking advantage of those steals and make sure to push. – The Rockets have had a massive turnover problem for the past two years. Knicks have to keep taking advantage of those steals and make sure to push. – 7:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets have Garuba on Randle and Eason on Mitchell Robinson – Rockets have Garuba on Randle and Eason on Mitchell Robinson – 7:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Two fouls on Jabari Smith Jr. Julius Randle is a tough matchup for him, and the Rockets can’t really slide a center onto him because the Knicks play with 2 bigs – Two fouls on Jabari Smith Jr. Julius Randle is a tough matchup for him, and the Rockets can’t really slide a center onto him because the Knicks play with 2 bigs – 7:22 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

QDot looking comfy in his hometown ❗️

7 PTS early in Q1 7:20 PM QDot looking comfy in his hometown ❗️7 PTS early in Q1 pic.twitter.com/SIwjE5p7vI

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Who’s turning off TCU-Michigan to watch the Knicks and Rockets? … On second thought, don’t reveal yourselves. – Who’s turning off TCU-Michigan to watch the Knicks and Rockets? … On second thought, don’t reveal yourselves. – 7:14 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quentin Grimes hits a three to start the scoring, as it should be. – Quentin Grimes hits a three to start the scoring, as it should be. – 7:13 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It’s your usual — at least second straight game usual — starters for Knicks: Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle and Robinson. Bruno Fernando starts in place of Sengun for Rockets with Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. – It’s your usual — at least second straight game usual — starters for Knicks: Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle and Robinson. Bruno Fernando starts in place of Sengun for Rockets with Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. – 7:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Immanuel Quickley

Miles McBride

Quentin Grimes

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – Knicks starters:Immanuel QuickleyMiles McBrideQuentin GrimesJulius RandleMitchell Robinson – 7:08 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs HOU team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett remain out due to injury. – Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs HOU team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett remain out due to injury. – 7:07 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets and Knicks are two teams that actually try to get offensive rebounds, Rockets have the league’s highest offensive rebound rate, while the Knicks are third. Big difference is that the Rockets crash the offensive glass with everyone, while the Knicks crash with 2 guys – Rockets and Knicks are two teams that actually try to get offensive rebounds, Rockets have the league’s highest offensive rebound rate, while the Knicks are third. Big difference is that the Rockets crash the offensive glass with everyone, while the Knicks crash with 2 guys – 7:01 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets starters

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Eric Gordon

Jabari Smith Jr

Bruno Fernando

Alperen Sengun is a late scratch with back soreness – Rockets startersKevin Porter JrJalen GreenEric GordonJabari Smith JrBruno FernandoAlperen Sengun is a late scratch with back soreness – 6:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Happy New Year, everyone. As you likely know by now, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Brunson and I are sitting out Rockets-Knicks tonight. In my case, Happy New Year, everyone. As you likely know by now, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Brunson and I are sitting out Rockets-Knicks tonight. In my case, @danielle_lerner will ably take it from here so if you don’t already follow her, you know what to do. – 6:20 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) had been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Houston – Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) had been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Houston – 6:15 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Rockets Alperen Sengun – late scratch with a sore lower back. – Rockets Alperen Sengun – late scratch with a sore lower back. – 6:14 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jalen Brunson is out tonight for a third straight game because of a hip injury. – Jalen Brunson is out tonight for a third straight game because of a hip injury. – 6:13 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out tonight vs Houston. – Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out tonight vs Houston. – 6:09 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is again sidelined by a sore right hip.

More NBA from me: 6:08 PM The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is again sidelined by a sore right hip.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jalen Brunson is OUT vs. the Rockets for a third straight game with a sore right hip. Progressing, but out again. – Jalen Brunson is OUT vs. the Rockets for a third straight game with a sore right hip. Progressing, but out again. – 6:04 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Grimes returns home to Houston as a big part of the Knicks’ core

After missing last season’s game in Houston, he’s back in the area where he grew up as part of the Knicks’ starting lineup. 5:24 PM Grimes returns home to Houston as a big part of the Knicks’ coreAfter missing last season’s game in Houston, he’s back in the area where he grew up as part of the Knicks’ starting lineup. newsday.com/sports/basketb…

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will attempt the most free throws in the 2nd half?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:09 PM Which team will attempt the most free throws in the 2nd half?

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Houston survives at home against UCF.

Sasser and Mark combine for 37 points in the win.

Johnny Dawkins team with a trio of near-misses against Miami, Houston and Missouri. Three losses by a combined 10 points. Also lost season opener by 3 to UNC Asheville. – Houston survives at home against UCF.Sasser and Mark combine for 37 points in the win.Johnny Dawkins team with a trio of near-misses against Miami, Houston and Missouri. Three losses by a combined 10 points. Also lost season opener by 3 to UNC Asheville. – 4:11 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Houston-UCF gpojg down to the wire. Definitely the best game I’ll see all year in standard def. – Houston-UCF gpojg down to the wire. Definitely the best game I’ll see all year in standard def. – 3:56 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Awesome endings coming:

Houston 63, UCF 61

Oklahoma State 57, Kansas 55

Arizona 61 ASU 52

Iowa State 63, Baylor 52

Oklahoma 60, Texas 57

Marquette 66, Villanova 66 – Awesome endings coming:Houston 63, UCF 61Oklahoma State 57, Kansas 55Arizona 61 ASU 52Iowa State 63, Baylor 52Oklahoma 60, Texas 57Marquette 66, Villanova 66 – 3:56 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Updated Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Mavericks:

Keita Bates-Diop has been downgraded from available to out due to a non-COVID illness.

Devin Vassell remains doubtful with a sore left knee, which forced him to sit out Thursday’s win over the Knicks. – Updated Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Mavericks:Keita Bates-Diop has been downgraded from available to out due to a non-COVID illness.Devin Vassell remains doubtful with a sore left knee, which forced him to sit out Thursday’s win over the Knicks. – 3:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Ed Malloy is the crew chief for Rockets-Knicks, so the Rockets go all of 2022 without having Scott Foster work one of their games. Foster has worked just one Rockets game during the Silas era, and they won that game 3:20 PM Ed Malloy is the crew chief for Rockets-Knicks, so the Rockets go all of 2022 without having Scott Foster work one of their games. Foster has worked just one Rockets game during the Silas era, and they won that game pic.twitter.com/jIXo8f9NYX

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Ed Malloy is the crew chief for Rockets-Knicks, so the Rockets go all of 2022 without having Scott Foster work one of their games. Foster has worked just one Rockets game during the Silas era, and they won that game – Ed Malloy is the crew chief for Rockets-Knicks, so the Rockets go all of 2022 without having Scott Foster work one of their games. Foster has worked just one Rockets game during the Silas era, and they won that game – 3:20 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

We have a good window of 2 pm games right now:

Oklahoma State 45, at Kansas 30

At Houston 39, UCF 38

At Oklahoma 43, Texas 38

At Iowa State 32, Baylor 31

And then you have Arizona:

Arizona 45, at Arizona State 28 – We have a good window of 2 pm games right now:Oklahoma State 45, at Kansas 30At Houston 39, UCF 38At Oklahoma 43, Texas 38At Iowa State 32, Baylor 31And then you have Arizona:Arizona 45, at Arizona State 28 – 3:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Houston-UCF is a pretty big game to have the local high school A/V club handling the camera work. – Houston-UCF is a pretty big game to have the local high school A/V club handling the camera work. – 3:13 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the

He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 50p/15r/15a in a game.

More: 3:11 PM 📅 On this day in 2016, the @Houston Rockets James Harden ended the calendar year with a bang, tallying 53 points, 16 rebounds, and 17 assists in a win over the Knicks.He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 50p/15r/15a in a game.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The 5 moments that defined a disappointing 2022 for the Knicks 3:05 PM The 5 moments that defined a disappointing 2022 for the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…