Knicks 35, Rockets 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (18-18) play against the Houston Rockets (25-25) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
New York Knicks 35, Houston Rockets 44 (Q2 06:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley only had 2 turnovers in 95 minutes over the last two games — has 3 already in 13 minutes tonight and is 1-for-6 (0-for-4 from 3) – 7:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Garuba going in for the 𝗝𝗔𝗠‼️
@Usman Garuba | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/upG1nmCz6o – 7:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With Jabari Smith Jr in foul trouble and Alperen Sengun unavailable, Boban will get first half minutes – 7:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ball fake and the SLAM 💪
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0OqLE3 pic.twitter.com/MUKUmxKyN7 – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rockets are 8-for-12 from 3 – lead the Knicks 35-27 after one quarter. Yeah, you should watch the football game. – 7:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are aware they don’t have to allow 30 points every quarter, right? – 7:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the first
Rockets: 35
Knicks: 27
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VL48pYWipx – 7:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead 35-27 after a quarter. They shot 61 percent and made eight threes. Thibs is not happy. Julius Randle kept the Knicks in it by getting to the FT line – 7:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets go to a zone and it looked like they had never played it before. Randle hits a 3 against it – 7:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin and Quentin Grimes both in the game. The two youngest guys in the NBA wearing No. 6. One could be the last to ever wear No. 6 in an NBA game. – 7:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Two fouls on Jabari Smith Jr. Julius Randle is a tough matchup for him, and the Rockets can’t really slide a center onto him because the Knicks play with 2 bigs – 7:22 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QDot looking comfy in his hometown ❗️
7 PTS early in Q1 pic.twitter.com/SIwjE5p7vI – 7:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari starting us off with the triple!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/qh2bQqaN3P – 7:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Who’s turning off TCU-Michigan to watch the Knicks and Rockets? … On second thought, don’t reveal yourselves. – 7:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quentin Grimes hits a three to start the scoring, as it should be. – 7:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I’ve been to bigger Rockets-Knicks games pic.twitter.com/ruHLMvrtFq – 7:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s your usual — at least second straight game usual — starters for Knicks: Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle and Robinson. Bruno Fernando starts in place of Sengun for Rockets with Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. – 7:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs HOU team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett remain out due to injury. – 7:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets and Knicks are two teams that actually try to get offensive rebounds, Rockets have the league’s highest offensive rebound rate, while the Knicks are third. Big difference is that the Rockets crash the offensive glass with everyone, while the Knicks crash with 2 guys – 7:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Knicks: Fernando, Gordon, Green, Porter Jr., Smith Jr.
Knicks starters: Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle, Robinson – 6:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Your starters for tonight!
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/J5cJUw4FmN – 6:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Bruno Fernando
Alperen Sengun is a late scratch with back soreness – 6:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Happy New Year, everyone. As you likely know by now, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Brunson and I are sitting out Rockets-Knicks tonight. In my case, @danielle_lerner will ably take it from here so if you don’t already follow her, you know what to do. – 6:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Alperen Sengun is a late scratch w/ lower back pain. Knicks also downgraded Jalen Brunson (sore hip) to OUT. – 6:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) had been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Houston – 6:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is out tonight for a third straight game because of a hip injury. – 6:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out tonight vs Houston. – 6:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is again sidelined by a sore right hip.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson is OUT vs. the Rockets for a third straight game with a sore right hip. Progressing, but out again. – 6:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes returns home to Houston as a big part of the Knicks’ core
After missing last season's game in Houston, he's back in the area where he grew up as part of the Knicks' starting lineup. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 5:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets rookie TyTy Washington getting comfortable in NBA role ift.tt/siyMXaR – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt the most free throws in the 2nd half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:09 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Houston survives at home against UCF.
Sasser and Mark combine for 37 points in the win.
Johnny Dawkins team with a trio of near-misses against Miami, Houston and Missouri. Three losses by a combined 10 points. Also lost season opener by 3 to UNC Asheville. – 4:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Houston-UCF gpojg down to the wire. Definitely the best game I’ll see all year in standard def. – 3:56 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Awesome endings coming:
Houston 63, UCF 61
Oklahoma State 57, Kansas 55
Arizona 61 ASU 52
Iowa State 63, Baylor 52
Oklahoma 60, Texas 57
Marquette 66, Villanova 66 – 3:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Mavericks:
Keita Bates-Diop has been downgraded from available to out due to a non-COVID illness.
Devin Vassell remains doubtful with a sore left knee, which forced him to sit out Thursday’s win over the Knicks. – 3:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Ed Malloy is the crew chief for Rockets-Knicks, so the Rockets go all of 2022 without having Scott Foster work one of their games. Foster has worked just one Rockets game during the Silas era, and they won that game pic.twitter.com/jIXo8f9NYX – 3:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Ed Malloy is the crew chief for Rockets-Knicks, so the Rockets go all of 2022 without having Scott Foster work one of their games. Foster has worked just one Rockets game during the Silas era, and they won that game – 3:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
We have a good window of 2 pm games right now:
Oklahoma State 45, at Kansas 30
At Houston 39, UCF 38
At Oklahoma 43, Texas 38
At Iowa State 32, Baylor 31
And then you have Arizona:
Arizona 45, at Arizona State 28 – 3:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Houston-UCF is a pretty big game to have the local high school A/V club handling the camera work. – 3:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Houston Rockets James Harden ended the calendar year with a bang, tallying 53 points, 16 rebounds, and 17 assists in a win over the Knicks.
He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 50p/15r/15a in a game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The 5 moments that defined a disappointing 2022 for the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bring in the new year with us 🚀
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/mUnbTu9uZL – 3:00 PM
