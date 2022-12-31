Knicks vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 31, 2022

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

