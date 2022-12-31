Knicks vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
