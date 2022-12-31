Mavericks 50, Spurs 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (20-16) play against the San Antonio Spurs (23-23) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 50, San Antonio Spurs 53 (Q2 04:35)
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
From beyond the arc 👌
From beyond the arc 👌
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jakob Poeltl had had an impact on every play since he checked in for his second stint.
He can be so, so important. – 7:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka has 2️⃣2️⃣ points and we have only played 12 minutes 🔥🔥🔥
Luka has 2️⃣2️⃣ points and we have only played 12 minutes 🔥🔥🔥
StatMuse @statmuse
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Mavs by 2
1Q: Mavs by 2
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Luka is 8-of-11 for 22 points through a quarter.
Luka is 8-of-11 for 22 points through a quarter.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Gregg Popovich the other day, jokingly slamming his hand on the table: “50 is going to be our goal. We’re holding Luka under 50. Quote.”
Luka Doncic *in the first quarter* vs. Spurs tonight: 22 points (8-11 FG) in 12 mins
Gregg Popovich the other day, jokingly slamming his hand on the table: “50 is going to be our goal. We’re holding Luka under 50. Quote.”
Luka Doncic *in the first quarter* vs. Spurs tonight: 22 points (8-11 FG) in 12 mins
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The other night, Pop slammed his palm on the podium and declared the Spurs would hold Luka to just 50 points the night after his ridiculous 60/20/10 triple-double. That may be tested here I’m not gonna lie. – 7:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pop’s tongue-in-cheek goal of holding Doncic under 50 isn’t going well. Doncic has 16 points in 9 minutes. – 7:28 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Count that 👇
VOTE ALL⭐➡️ https://t.co/6MX70A4uy9 pic.twitter.com/lbkSivH6US – 7:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka with 16 points in the first 8:35 and the Mavericks have pulled ahead 24-23. – 7:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs down 16-9 early. Luka wearing the Spurs-colored teal shoes. Wonder if he’ll come out in the third quarter with the same color. – 7:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Early 🪣s for LD
VOTE ALL⭐➡️ https://t.co/6MX70A4uy9 pic.twitter.com/G57AjhuyAQ – 7:17 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Sochan knocks down a triple from the top of the key
Looks like he’s guarding Luka Doncic as well – 7:13 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Happy New Year from San Antonio. Our final broadcast of the year, Mavs vs Spurs about to tipoff on BSSW! pic.twitter.com/E1ZrlJ6Ehh – 7:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starers: Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl. – 7:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs with a pre-game 50th anniversary nod to Davis Bertans, who has been known to torment his former team with his sharpshooting. pic.twitter.com/dGeNMzbB2D – 7:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Spurs have three former Mavericks on their roster: Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott and Isaiah Roby, who still is a young player with upside if he ever finds the right spot. Mavs had him in 2019-20 before trading him to OKC. – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
As they all say, when it’s New Year’s Eve and there’s also great college football games on, go to work at Mavericks-Spurs instead. pic.twitter.com/tomAP9eOKw – 7:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Goodbye 2022, hello 2023! 🎆
Jump into the DA before the New Year for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack! https://t.co/t0QxPvjcPF pic.twitter.com/XK4BdqoPRX – 7:00 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs are playing but it’s also the last day to watch Coffin Flop on Corncob TV pic.twitter.com/gEKs4xX3KY – 7:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
season-high night for Luka yesterday:
16 PTS | 3 REB | 5/8 FG | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/Cx1UptM5kS – 6:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A pretty fair amount of cheers as the Mavericks came on the court for pregame warmups. Tipoff in 20. – 6:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
SA starters: Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl, Langford, Jones
6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 6:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
JaVale McGee (non-Covid illness) has been downgraded to Out for tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 6:35 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
A young kid with green hair just walked up from the court with a fresh autograph on his fiesta Jeremy Sochan jersey.
His face a mix of pure joy and disbelief. – 6:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/kh4sApBFLx – 6:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More from Gregg Popovich on Luka: “If he can play for a good number of years, he will be one of the great players, for sure . . . We do the same thing (defensively) that everybody else has tried, and nothing works. So you hope he doesn’t make shots that night.” – 6:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jason Kidd on not over-coaching Doncic during this incredible stretch he’s enjoying:
“When someone’s going the way he’s going, it’s like a pitcher with a no-hitter. You try to stay out of the way.” – 6:19 PM
Jason Kidd on not over-coaching Doncic during this incredible stretch he’s enjoying:
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Last game of 2022, let’s get it 🤘
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Xj6hQMYr0n – 6:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
New Year’s Eve drip 💧
@Kemba Walker // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/N4ocAtZJYC – 6:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka’s current run of averaging more than 40 points over the last five games. “When someone’s going the way he’s going, it’s like a pitcher with a no-hitter. You try to stay out of the way.” – 6:02 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop on Luka Doncic: “Unbelievable, this guy. We all talk about it. You look at him… just a beautiful basketball player. He’s like the prototype for high basketball IQ and high skill level all rolled into one guy. He is very special.” – 5:56 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game day (x2)
@Tim Hardaway Jr // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/bHolgQNWLc – 5:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Josh Green’s right elbow: “He’s doing non-contact workouts at a very high level. The next step will be contact once his symptoms allow him to do that.” Still no timetable for a return. – 5:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd update on Josh Green (right elbow sprain reevaluated yesterday at 3-wk mark): “He’s doing everything non-contact at a high level. Once his symptoms allow him to do the contact, then we’ll get contact.”
When might that be?
Kidd, coyly: “Hopefully in the year of 2023.” – 5:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on saying Spurs would hold Luka Doncic to under 50:
“I said that didn’t I? Was it the next day he got 60?…Just a beautiful basketball player, just the prototype, high basketball IQ, high skill level, all rolled into one guy. He is very special.” – 5:49 PM
Pop on saying Spurs would hold Luka Doncic to under 50:
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to improve upon their 12-23 record tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/preview-spurs-… – 5:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said it continues to be an injury management situation in regard to Devin Vassell’s sore left knee:
“We don’t want to bring him back too quickly and have him miss two weeks or something like that.” – 5:47 PM
Pop said it continues to be an injury management situation in regard to Devin Vassell’s sore left knee:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available to play in tonight’s game in San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:40 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available to play in tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Joe Harris (knee soreness) is feeling better. He’s hopeful that Harris will be able to play Monday against the Spurs. – 5:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Joe Harris can play at home against the #Spurs. #Nets – 5:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Gregg Popovich on Luka Doncic before first Mavs-Spurs game this season: “He’s just a beautiful basketball player. He’s like the prototype for high basketball IQ and high skill level, all rolled into one guy. He’s very special, very special.” – 5:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Recently, Gregg Popovich said: “We’re going to hold Luka under 50. Quote it.” So I asked him a about that and he said: “I said that, didn’t I? The next day he got 60. . .He’s something. If he walked in the room, you wouldn’t say much. But he’s just a beautiful basketball player.” – 5:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s time to Call Your Shot tonight for a chance at 2 Plaza Tickets ‼️ https://t.co/8DKwFk141H pic.twitter.com/yHKBkK0uad – 5:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A month of a lot of firsts…diverted back to Dallas last week because of weather, a 60-point 20-rebound triple-double, today it’s our bus being stopped by a train on the way to AT&T Center in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/z0GAANTuZI – 5:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded Devin Vassell (sore left knee) from doubtful to out for tonight vs. Mavs.
It’s the second game in a row he’s missed with an injury that’s bothered him throughout the season. – 4:53 PM
Spurs have downgraded Devin Vassell (sore left knee) from doubtful to out for tonight vs. Mavs.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Another update to Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Mavs:
While Bassey (G League) and Barlow (G League) remain out, Wesley is no longer on the report after the Spurs listed him yesterday as out due to G League assignment. – 3:46 PM
Another update to Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Mavs:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Mavs are favored by 7 tonight in San Antonio.
Updated injury report for SA:
Keita Bates-Diop is out with a non-Covid illness.
Barlow and Bassey are still with G-League.
Vassell is still doubtful to play tonight.
Blake Wesley is not on the injury report anymore – 3:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Mavericks:
Keita Bates-Diop has been downgraded from available to out due to a non-COVID illness.
Devin Vassell remains doubtful with a sore left knee, which forced him to sit out Thursday’s win over the Knicks. – 3:42 PM
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Mavericks:
Keita Bates-Diop has been downgraded from available to out due to a non-COVID illness.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for tonight:
OUT
– KBD (non-Covid illness)
– Charles Bassey (Two-Way)
– Dominick Barlow (Two-Way)
DOUBTFUL
– Devin Vassell (knee soreness)
Blake Wesley is not listed on the injury report. Good chance he’ll be available tonight with Bassey being in Austin. – 3:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
James Harden is questionable (foot) for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City PJ Tucker is also questionable. Tyrese Maxey is OUT.
Lindy Watere III is available for OKC tonight. Thunder without Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Ousmane Dieng, and Chet Holmgren. – 3:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Last game of 2022. Let’s get it 👏
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/WSv0hsaHUV – 3:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game day in San Antonio.
🆚 @San Antonio Spurs
⌚ 6PM CT – EARLY TIP-OFF!
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/ItWCTmZUYc – 2:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The Little General was the ultimate competitor 💪
Watch Avery Johnson’s rise with the Spurs in the newest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries, out now on our YT channel!
🎥 https://t.co/Ywj21W9FF4 pic.twitter.com/Vtb6JuNLoW – 1:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’re comin’ for ya, 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/KAsLpUYUZZ – 1:02 PM
