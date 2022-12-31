Mavericks vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $8,436,680 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,157,209 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
