Nets 43, Hornets 37: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-26) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 43, Charlotte Hornets 37 (Q2 05:30)

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford is drawing up ATOs for Mark WIlliams. And the rookie converted with some nice footwork.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets lead the #Hornets 32-22 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .652 & hold Charlotte to .348. Steve Clifford: "There's nothing they're not good at. They're good at every level. There's no other team in the league right now offensively near what they're doing."

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q:

End of first Q:
#Nets 32, #Hornets 22
Hornets are 8 for 23 and 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Brooklyn is shooting 65.2%.

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Jalen McDaniels.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs BKN

Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Sprain) is out.

Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

INJURY REPORT vs BKN
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Sprain) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Ben Simmons and Ed Sumner are available against the Hornets tonight.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons still isn't feeling great, but he's available to play. It will be interesting to see how many minutes Vaughn gives Simmons tonight.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets say both Ben Simmons and Edmond Sumner are available to play tonight against the Hornets

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Updates to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Charlotte:

Simmons (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE

Updates to Nets Status Report for tonight's game at Charlotte:
Simmons (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE
Sumner (right thumb contusion) – AVAILABLE

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Charlotte native Seth Curry out warming up. Simmons is a game time decision but appears good to go.

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Hear story #3 of the year as Kevin Durant requests a trade out of Brooklyn with @FrankIsola and @Mitch Lawrence

🔊 https://t.co/Kfz72T6H5u

For full rundown: pic.twitter.com/APPNw8KLyB – 5:46 PM Hear story #3 of the year as Kevin Durant requests a trade out of Brooklyn with @FrankIsola and @Mitch LawrenceFor full rundown: https://t.co/na5UfRJm7V

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Vaughn says Joe Harris (knee soreness) is feeling better. He's hopeful that Harris will be able to play Monday against the Spurs.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Joe Harris can play at home against the #Spurs

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons and Edmond Sumner are both warming up and gametime decisions, per Jacque Vaughn. #Nets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have recalled guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones from the @greensboroswarm after today’s @nbagleague game.

OFFICIAL: We have recalled guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones from the @greensboroswarm after today's @nbagleague game.
They will be available for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets at @spectrumcenter.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

-Harden’s 1st hammy pull ’21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD

-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min

21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie

-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg

Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey

-Harden's 1st hammy pull '21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD
-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min
21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie
-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg
Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey
#caution

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Kai Jones gambles for the steal and leaves Vernon Carey Jr on the baseline for the slam. It was there to steal, but you've got to make it count

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Swarm's defense has been awful, the GoGo have got to the rim at will and have been fouled regularly. Everyone at fault so far, but Kai has struggled to deter rim attempts with his presence.