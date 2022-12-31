Nets 43, Hornets 37: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-26) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 43, Charlotte Hornets 37 (Q2 05:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Soft touch on the finish @wacchi1013 pic.twitter.com/Q5RyT1WBvd – 7:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
⚠️ Tornado Warning: Mark Williams ⚠️
@Mark Williams | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vPb98jIeXg – 7:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lead the #Hornets 32-22 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .652 & hold Charlotte to .348. Steve Clifford: “There’s nothing they’re not good at. They’re good at every level. There’s no other team in the league right now offensively near what they’re doing.” – 7:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Warmin’ up…
#LetsFly | @UpperDeckSports pic.twitter.com/GWbTP4Dpze – 7:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Plumlee making BIG MOVES 😤
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/InE4rYxgRX – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Brooklyn Nets
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/4JCzQkgAaa – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nothing but 🔥 fits to close out 2022.
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/2JhhXDk6V4 – 6:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual #Nets starters tonight in Charlotte: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 6:37 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Sticking with this group to start ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/v7L6nSid7l – 6:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. the Nets:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bfIU1lPd4M – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BKN
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Sprain) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/0ecTkyFpvH – 6:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons and Ed Sumner are available against the Hornets tonight. – 6:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons still isn’t feeling great, but he’s available to play. It will be interesting to see how many minutes Vaughn gives Simmons tonight. – 6:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say both Ben Simmons and Edmond Sumner are available to play tonight against the Hornets – 6:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Updates to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Charlotte:
Simmons (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE
Sumner (right thumb contusion) – AVAILABLE – 6:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Charlotte native Seth Curry out warming up. Simmons is a game time decision but appears good to go. pic.twitter.com/AUBNyCe1rR – 5:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hear story #3 of the year as Kevin Durant requests a trade out of Brooklyn with @FrankIsola and @Mitch Lawrence
🔊 https://t.co/Kfz72T6H5u
For full rundown: https://t.co/na5UfRJm7V pic.twitter.com/APPNw8KLyB – 5:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
December MVP goes to @LaMelo Ball 🥇
#LetsFly | @Kia pic.twitter.com/FvC1mrNDLv – 5:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Joe Harris (knee soreness) is feeling better. He’s hopeful that Harris will be able to play Monday against the Spurs. – 5:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Joe Harris can play at home against the #Spurs. #Nets – 5:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons and Edmond Sumner are both warming up and gametime decisions, per Jacque Vaughn. #Nets – 5:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s keep that same energy 🔋
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/zkLX081woD – 5:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones from the @greensboroswarm after today’s @nbagleague game.
They will be available for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at @spectrumcenter. pic.twitter.com/wHb6bWG7ka – 4:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-Harden’s 1st hammy pull ’21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD
-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min
21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie
-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg
Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Some @Kevin Durant Netaverse highlights for your enjoyment
🎥 @CanonUSAimaging pic.twitter.com/8uYUq1hv3X – 3:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have won 10-straight games, and Nic Claxton has played a major role in the team’s success.
@Nic Claxton opened up to @Spencer Davies about his career-year, the Nets’ recent stretch and much more: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-fe… – 2:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Looking to start tonight’s game strong 😤
🎟️ https://t.co/NSXYwFOTGz | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/f1qC1PHYfC – 1:57 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones gambles for the steal and leaves Vernon Carey Jr on the baseline for the slam. It was there to steal, but you’ve got to make it count pic.twitter.com/i6UBSIId9t – 1:55 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Swarm’s defense has been awful, the GoGo have got to the rim at will and have been fouled regularly. Everyone at fault so far, but Kai has struggled to deter rim attempts with his presence. – 1:50 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Bryce McGowens has 16 points on 7-8 from the field with 3 minutes left to go in the 1st quarter. He’s worked for those points too, mostly self generated – 1:24 PM
