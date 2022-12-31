Nets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $8,179,163 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $12,295,225 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!