Nets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $8,179,163 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $12,295,225 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
