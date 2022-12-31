No more minutes restriction for Kawhi Leonard?

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue wouldn’t say definitively that Kawhi no longer has a minutes restriction but he acknowledged after Kawhi played 33, 34 and 36 min. in his last three games that he’s basically playing the equivalent of a normal game right now. That’s allowed Lue to stagger him and PG more.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-IND starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
IND
Buddy Hield
Aaron Nesmith
Myles Turner
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 2:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue when asked if there are tell-tale signs he’s noticed that indicate Kawhi is close to top form: pic.twitter.com/EFOa5i6ymU – 1:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kawhi Leonard getting shots up two hours before tip-off in Indy.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue wouldn’t say definitively that Kawhi no longer has a minutes restriction but he acknowledged after Kawhi played 33, 34 and 36 min. in his last three games that he’s basically playing the equivalent of a normal game right now. That’s allowed Lue to stagger him and PG more. – 1:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are NOT on the injury report, so they should be good to go in Indy on NYE. – 8:50 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ohm Youngmisuk on the implications of LeBron’s recent comments, plus a deep dive on the state of Kawhi and the Clips. Then @bykevinclark on all things Magic, Chili’s, dad-hood, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3WsBh8B
Spotify: spoti.fi/3C9G32Q – 2:52 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kawhi Leonard, savant. This is reading the game, not just playing it. pic.twitter.com/cGdBLSeE6l – 12:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi on gauging the 21-16 Clippers: “We still got a lot to improve on. Everything, everything. If we want to be the last team standing we got to get better at everything — even if we were the No. 1 seed we still have to get better, each and every day.” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:34 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Have to keep writing, but some of Ty Lue’s postgame answers after tonight’s loss in Boston. He reiterated something that’s come up now and again this past month, that Clips have to do better when PG and Kawhi are getting blitzed. Said Celtics surprised them a few times. – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Boston 116, Clippers 110
Kawhi with 26 points, PG with 24, Norm Powell with 19. Clippers shot 15-39, edging Boston in three-pointers by four, but Boston held a 12-point edge in the paint. – 9:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Boston’s rim protection seals this loss for the Clippers.
White block on PG with BOS up three.
Morris blocked by Horford going to the rim. Kawhi wanted that Horford foul – 9:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Could argue that’s White’s most impressive #Celtics shot going past Kawhi on the drive and picking up the and-one. – 9:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum and Kawhi return at the 7:01 mark. #Celtics up 3. #Clippers – 9:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both Tatum and Kawhi still sitting. I assume they’ll be back in after the clock ticks under 6:00 to go. Stealing rest here. – 9:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Lue and Stoudamire are still waiting to pull the triggers on Kawhi and Tatum. 7:51 left. #Celtics #Clippers – 9:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nicolas Batum has returned to the game to give a Kawhi + four reserves lineup. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great defense by White on Kawhi, but better offense to get the hoop. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have been the best third quarter team in the NBA this season, but they’ve been a little sloppy defensively tonight to open the second half. They’re overreacting to Kawhi and that’s opening up shooters for LA. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Celtics 60, Clippers 49
Boston has led by as many as 13. Kawhi has looked very good, 6-11 with 16p/6r and Paul George has 9p/4a/3r. Clippers closed the possession gap — 48 shots to Boston’s 49. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have taken seven free throws, and Norm Powell is responsible for four of them. Tonight he’s either been staying in the far corner waiting as a release valve when PG and Kawhi get double teams or attacking closeouts. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
When the Clippers were on the verge of allowing their deficit to grow too much in the first quarter, Kawhi Leonard drilled two buckets right out of a timeout.
Clips haven’t had that kind of answer as BOS rips off a 17-4 run. No LAC field goals vs, the Williams-Horford lineup. – 8:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi has seen two defenders most of the first quarter but has started 4-6 for 11 points. Clips’ last possession just died when a blitz forced the ball out of his hands, ending in a shot-clock violation.
Then Norm hits a three to end the quarter.
End of 1: BOS 27, LAC 26 – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics scramble Pritchard out of the Kawhi matchup and force a #Clippers 24 sec. violation as they chased a mismatch. C’s razor sharp defensively these last few weeks. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The next step for Tatum is eliminating some of the sloppy fouls. He had no reason to reach in there on Kawhi. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Clippers starters:
Ivica Zubac
Marcus Morris Sr.
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
Reggie Jackson – 7:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Clippers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 29, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Los Angeles – Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Griffin, Gallinari, Mazzulla Los Angeles: None pic.twitter.com/Mpklwi41oA – 7:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-BOS starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Derrick White
Marcus Smart – 7:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers are starting tonight in Boston:
Reggie
Paul George
Kawhi
Morris
Zubac – 7:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting Boston College alum Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, former Celtic Marcus Morris Sr., and Ivica Zubac
Celtics start Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford – 7:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard’s +/- per game as a Clipper by season
2019-20: +8.4
2020-21: +8.6
2021-22: n/a
2022-23: +8.5
That’s the highest +/- per game among 416 players who have played 10+ games so far this season.
More Clippers 📨 @TheAthletic
https://t.co/YR7QFvdA4T pic.twitter.com/xN9fjgtqOy – 1:26 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: Powell: “Kawhi is Kawhi, no matter what.” He did say that Leonard has been a bit more interactive with his teammates, joking around and whatnot, with the Clippers than he was in Toronto, where he was “all business” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 28, 2022
Law Murray: Clippers are resting Kawhi Leonard for Monday night at Detroit. Front end of back to back, so he should be all set for return to Toronto with Norm Tuesday. John Wall is set to play Monday night in Detroit, a return from ankle sprain. TBD if Wall will remain on b2b restriction. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 25, 2022
