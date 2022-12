Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: 'I can tell him things other people can't'

Since then the two point guards seem to get on well. Beverley even called Russ his best friend on the team. The 34-year-old point guard told more on his appearance on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart. “Me and Russ have the same strength and conditioning guy. I’ll come in a workout 6:15, Russ is already there. We see him, like, is this the time we get his ass kicked? 6 o’clock in the morning, nobody there. Is this the time? It went from that… “I can tell him things other people can’t and that’s the beauty when you got two guys… if you only got two rams, you can only understand things from the other ram. So I’m able to tell him sh*t that nobody else can relay to him.”Source: TalkBasket