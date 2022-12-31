Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: 'I can tell him things other people can't'

Since then the two point guards seem to get on well. Beverley even called Russ his best friend on the team. The 34-year-old point guard told more on his appearance on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart. “Me and Russ have the same strength and conditioning guy. I’ll come in a workout 6:15, Russ is already there. We see him, like, is this the time we get his ass kicked? 6 o’clock in the morning, nobody there. Is this the time? It went from that… “I can tell him things other people can’t and that’s the beauty when you got two guys… if you only got two rams, you can only understand things from the other ram. So I’m able to tell him sh*t that nobody else can relay to him.”
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Russell Westbrook was just T’d up. He was arguing a no call on the other end. He thought he was fouled by Jalen Johnson on his drive to the basket. – 8:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With Lonnie Walker out because of a tailbone contusion, the Lakers will start LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant and Austin Reaves tonight in Atlanta, per the team. – 7:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Atlanta:
– Dennis Schröder
– Austin Reaves (for Walker IV)
– Patrick Beverley
– LeBron James
– Thomas Bryant – 7:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rivers challenge requests have had about the same hit rate as Pat Bev challenge requests – 10:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After trailing by as many as 22, LAL made it interesting but still lose to MIA, 112-98. LeBron 27p 9r 6a 6tos; Westbrook 15p 8a; Schroder 15p 2a 4tos; Troy Brown Jr. 14p on 5-for-6 4r; Thomas Bryant 11p on 5-for-6 8r; Wenyen 10p on 4-for-4. LAL is 1-2 on trip w/ ATL, CHA left – 9:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
From the @Los Angeles Lakers:
With his third field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Charles Barkley for 28th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
27. James Harden – 23,895
28. Russell Westbrook – 23,760
29. Charles Barkley – 23,757 – 8:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Patrick Beverley first 21 games: 4.6 ppg, 30.3% FG’s, 25.4% 3’s
Last 7 games (since Davis injury): 10.1 ppg, 55.3% FG, 50.0% 3’s – 7:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
More on this storyline
“Chris Paul was on the Clippers,” Patrick Beverley said. “Then he left and I came on the Clippers. The Clippers went to the Western Conference Finals the only time. They didn’t go there with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and the Lob City. They went there with me. -via YouTube / December 30, 2022
“For them to come in and ‘We’re only looking for you get 5 or 6 million dollars,’ I felt like that was the ultimate spit to my face when I literally just changed this whole organization around, we went to Western Conference finals. I didn’t think I got the fair end of the stick.” -via YouTube / December 30, 2022
Patrick Beverley: Funny how life works. Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44 -via Twitter @patbev21 / December 26, 2022
Ryan Ward: With his third field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Charles Barkley for 28th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. 27. James Harden – 23,895 28. Russell Westbrook – 23,760 29. Charles Barkley – 23,757 -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / December 28, 2022
ESPN Stats: Russell Westbrook recorded his 3rd triple-double of the season… all of which have come off the bench. That is the most by anyone off the bench in a season since starters were first listed on box scores in 1970-71. -via Twitter / December 28, 2022
Jovan Buha: Russell Westbrook is now tied with Detlef Schrempf for most triple doubles all time off the bench (3). -via Twitter @jovanbuha / December 27, 2022
