Pelicans 50, Grizzlies 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 50, Memphis Grizzlies 49 (Q2 00:47)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steven Adams is trying to sell a flagrant foul call on Jonas to the officials.

“My back’s broken, mate!” – Steven Adams is trying to sell a flagrant foul call on Jonas to the officials.“My back’s broken, mate!” – 9:20 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Steven Adams to the lead official: “Common foul, mate? My back’s broken, mate.” – Steven Adams to the lead official: “Common foul, mate? My back’s broken, mate.” – 9:19 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Naji Marshall has 12 points. He’s 6 of 6 at the line. The Knife is keeping New Orleans in this game. – Naji Marshall has 12 points. He’s 6 of 6 at the line. The Knife is keeping New Orleans in this game. – 9:17 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Zion and Brooks each with three fouls. Grizzlies will accept that even exchange. – Zion and Brooks each with three fouls. Grizzlies will accept that even exchange. – 9:14 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Was about to say the long pause with the clock delay was going to give Zion a chance to play extended time in the second quarter… but he picks up his 3rd foul of the half and has to sit. – Was about to say the long pause with the clock delay was going to give Zion a chance to play extended time in the second quarter… but he picks up his 3rd foul of the half and has to sit. – 9:14 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

And here I thought inconvenient power outages only happened in New Orleans. – And here I thought inconvenient power outages only happened in New Orleans. – 8:58 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Every Zion Williamson shot attempt has been tougher than two-dollar toilet paper. – Every Zion Williamson shot attempt has been tougher than two-dollar toilet paper. – 8:52 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Grizzlies finally go to JJJ in the post against Zion (2 fouls). Scores right over him. – Grizzlies finally go to JJJ in the post against Zion (2 fouls). Scores right over him. – 8:51 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Kenneth Lofton Jr is wearing a sweatshirt that lists all the houses of Hogwarts – Kenneth Lofton Jr is wearing a sweatshirt that lists all the houses of Hogwarts – 8:50 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Brooks on the ball and JJJ behind him has limited Zion so far, but he just toasted both on a dynamic drive. Grizzlies hanging on to a five-point lead. – Brooks on the ball and JJJ behind him has limited Zion so far, but he just toasted both on a dynamic drive. Grizzlies hanging on to a five-point lead. – 8:48 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Of note: Pelicans have used 11 players so far.

With Ingram’s return looming, Willie Green will have some rotational choices ahead of him. – Of note: Pelicans have used 11 players so far.With Ingram’s return looming, Willie Green will have some rotational choices ahead of him. – 8:44 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy checked in after the Memphis turnover, but it was Jaxson Hayes who hits a turnaround 3-pointer from Steph range at the first quarter buzzer. Wow.

Pelicans trailing only 31-25 after the first frame is definitely a win. – Trey Murphy checked in after the Memphis turnover, but it was Jaxson Hayes who hits a turnaround 3-pointer from Steph range at the first quarter buzzer. Wow.Pelicans trailing only 31-25 after the first frame is definitely a win. – 8:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Grizzlies 31, Pelicans 25

Hernangomez 5 pts, 5 rebs

McCollum 3 pts (1-5 FG)

Williamson 2 pts (1-2 FG)

Points in the paint

MEM: 18

NOP: 8 – End of the 1st: Grizzlies 31, Pelicans 25Hernangomez 5 pts, 5 rebsMcCollum 3 pts (1-5 FG)Williamson 2 pts (1-2 FG)Points in the paintMEM: 18NOP: 8 – 8:39 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Bad last couple of seconds to quarter for Grizzlies. JJJ and Ja miscommunicate into a turnover and Jaxson Hayes hits an unlikely turnaround 3 at the buzzer. Grizzlies 31, Pels 25. – Bad last couple of seconds to quarter for Grizzlies. JJJ and Ja miscommunicate into a turnover and Jaxson Hayes hits an unlikely turnaround 3 at the buzzer. Grizzlies 31, Pels 25. – 8:39 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant with the between the legs stepback middy?? That was tough. – Ja Morant with the between the legs stepback middy?? That was tough. – 8:35 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

yo we warned yall bout that island 😂 🏝 – yo we warned yall bout that island 😂 🏝 – 8:34 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Might need Jose Alvarado to get in here and wreak havoc, change the game, cut down turnovers – Might need Jose Alvarado to get in here and wreak havoc, change the game, cut down turnovers – 8:29 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

In his return to game action after being sidelined, Herb Jones is creating extra possessions with his hustle. In his return to game action after being sidelined, Herb Jones is creating extra possessions with his hustle. #Pelicans need them the way this game has started. Antonio Daniels noted on TV that Jones said he lost 10 pounds while in health and safety protocols – 8:27 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Zion picks up fouls on consecutive possessions. To the bench with two early. – Zion picks up fouls on consecutive possessions. To the bench with two early. – 8:27 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones lost 10 pounds during his bout with COVID, per Antonio Daniels on the broadcast. – Herb Jones lost 10 pounds during his bout with COVID, per Antonio Daniels on the broadcast. – 8:25 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Grizzlies adjusting rotation with Brooks at the four and one big (Clarke) with Zion back in. – Grizzlies adjusting rotation with Brooks at the four and one big (Clarke) with Zion back in. – 8:25 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Looks like David Roddy will get some rotation minutes today in place of Santi Aldama, but John Konchar is checking in where Aldama usually enters the game. Memphis is going small.

Playing a dangerous game with Zion Williamson back on the floor. – Looks like David Roddy will get some rotation minutes today in place of Santi Aldama, but John Konchar is checking in where Aldama usually enters the game. Memphis is going small.Playing a dangerous game with Zion Williamson back on the floor. – 8:24 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

12-5 start for Grizzlies. Brooks is banging with Zion, staying with him and reaching at the right moments. Has forced two turnovers in the first four minutes. – 12-5 start for Grizzlies. Brooks is banging with Zion, staying with him and reaching at the right moments. Has forced two turnovers in the first four minutes. – 8:16 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks is matching Zion’s physicality so far. Brooks has gotten knocked back a little bit, but he isn’t shying away from the contact, and the help defense has been on point. Zion has two early turnovers. – Dillon Brooks is matching Zion’s physicality so far. Brooks has gotten knocked back a little bit, but he isn’t shying away from the contact, and the help defense has been on point. Zion has two early turnovers. – 8:15 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Another fast start for the Sixers, who are 6-of-6 from the floor and lead 16-4 after Harris’ and-1. They led the Pelicans by 10 last night, before that game totally flipped in the second quarter. – Another fast start for the Sixers, who are 6-of-6 from the floor and lead 16-4 after Harris’ and-1. They led the Pelicans by 10 last night, before that game totally flipped in the second quarter. – 8:15 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

As expected, Dillon on Zion, JJJ on Herb Jones. Desmond Bane gets CJ McCollum – As expected, Dillon on Zion, JJJ on Herb Jones. Desmond Bane gets CJ McCollum – 8:12 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Danny Green and Kenneth Lofton Jr. both wearing thick black sunglasses in the pre-game huddle. I can only assume they’re also filming a buddy comedy. – Danny Green and Kenneth Lofton Jr. both wearing thick black sunglasses in the pre-game huddle. I can only assume they’re also filming a buddy comedy. – 8:10 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

When Zion came into Memphis on the day after Thanksgiving, he’d gone for 30+ once in 13 games. Since then, he’s done it 8 times in 13 games. – When Zion came into Memphis on the day after Thanksgiving, he’d gone for 30+ once in 13 games. Since then, he’s done it 8 times in 13 games. – 7:57 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

And your starters for Pelicans-Grizzlies.

NOP: Trey Murphy, Zion, Jonas, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones.

Grizz: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks.

Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – And your starters for Pelicans-Grizzlies.NOP: Trey Murphy, Zion, Jonas, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones.Grizz: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks.Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:53 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

This is not the first time the Rockets have used the Boban zone defense. Went with it, if memory serves, in New Orleans. Going to assume it is the first time in a lineup with Mathews, Washington Jr., Eason and Gordon. – This is not the first time the Rockets have used the Boban zone defense. Went with it, if memory serves, in New Orleans. Going to assume it is the first time in a lineup with Mathews, Washington Jr., Eason and Gordon. – 7:52 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Getting close to game time 👀

Time to finish your year off with some Pelicans basketball 🏀 7:42 PM Getting close to game time 👀Time to finish your year off with some Pelicans basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/FsPBWVYYE2

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesTrey MurphyZion WilliamsonJonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans’ starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans’ starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesTrey MurphyZion WilliamsonJonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesTrey MurphyZion WilliamsonJonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Alright, before the Pels game tips off another big THANK YOU

Locked On Pelicans reached close to 2 MILLION views/listens in the past year. For a show dedicated to just the Pelicans that is insane to me.

The reason for that number is YOU and your passion for the team. THANK YOU 7:13 PM Alright, before the Pels game tips off another big THANK YOULocked On Pelicans reached close to 2 MILLION views/listens in the past year. For a show dedicated to just the Pelicans that is insane to me.The reason for that number is YOU and your passion for the team. THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/SBkz8GhmDI

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

like a nail in a wall we got a image to uphold. 7:11 PM like a nail in a wall we got a image to uphold. pic.twitter.com/2on0CR5jWa

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

like a nail in a wall we got a image to uphold. 7:10 PM like a nail in a wall we got a image to uphold. pic.twitter.com/4pquERb1XR

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Sacramento Kings are listing Malik Monk as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right wrist soreness. – The Sacramento Kings are listing Malik Monk as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right wrist soreness. – 7:09 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Trey Murphy III is available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – Trey Murphy III is available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 6:35 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey Murphy will play tonight, Willie Green said. Herb Jones, who was available last night but didn’t play, will get minutes too. – Trey Murphy will play tonight, Willie Green said. Herb Jones, who was available last night but didn’t play, will get minutes too. – 6:34 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Trey Murphy has already warmed up and is good to go tonight.

Also added Herb Jones will be a full go tonight. – Willie Green says Trey Murphy has already warmed up and is good to go tonight.Also added Herb Jones will be a full go tonight. – 6:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Santi Aldama is unlikely to play on the first night of a back to back. – Santi Aldama is unlikely to play on the first night of a back to back. – 6:24 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Jenkins says there’s a good chance Santi Aldama doesn’t play tonight. – Jenkins says there’s a good chance Santi Aldama doesn’t play tonight. – 6:23 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

One’s been accused of playing football. The other said he plays the different sport.

Zion Williamson vs Dillion Brooks will no doubt be the individual matchup to watch, but the Pelicans are more concerned with staying atop the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/USaRyHHIjP – 5:40 PM One’s been accused of playing football. The other said he plays the different sport.Zion Williamson vs Dillion Brooks will no doubt be the individual matchup to watch, but the Pelicans are more concerned with staying atop the Western Conference. https://t.co/at9odyy6Y8

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last road game, Desmond Bane played 27 minutes and travelled 2.10 miles at an average of 4.24 MPH.

#FedExPlayerTracker | pic.twitter.com/6VfUd1prxA – 4:37 PM During the last road game, Desmond Bane played 27 minutes and travelled 2.10 miles at an average of 4.24 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Desmond Bane

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Sixers doomed by lack of adjustments in defending C.J. McCollum and turnovers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers 4:11 PM ‘Sixers doomed by lack of adjustments in defending C.J. McCollum and turnovers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5505155650

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

It’s NYE so we had to ask the guys what their New Year’s resolution would be 😂

#Pelicans | @SeatGeek 4:06 PM It’s NYE so we had to ask the guys what their New Year’s resolution would be 😂#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/EffSbb8x0H

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain. He’s questionable for tonight’s game in Memphis. Larry Nance is out again with his neck injury.

Herb Jones is no longer listed on the injury report. 3:04 PM Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain. He’s questionable for tonight’s game in Memphis. Larry Nance is out again with his neck injury.Herb Jones is no longer listed on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/v51KJ4FOVm

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey Murphy listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain against Memphis.

Larry Nance Jr. out. Neck spasm. – Trey Murphy listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain against Memphis.Larry Nance Jr. out. Neck spasm. – 3:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans list Trey Murphy (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Larry Nance (neck spasms) is out. 3:02 PM Pelicans list Trey Murphy (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Larry Nance (neck spasms) is out. pic.twitter.com/8tpr9xnH6K