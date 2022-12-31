Pelicans 50, Grizzlies 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 50, Memphis Grizzlies 49 (Q2 00:47)
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is trying to sell a flagrant foul call on Jonas to the officials.
Steven Adams is trying to sell a flagrant foul call on Jonas to the officials.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Steven Adams to the lead official: “Common foul, mate? My back’s broken, mate.” – 9:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Naji Marshall has 12 points. He’s 6 of 6 at the line. The Knife is keeping New Orleans in this game. – 9:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Zion and Brooks each with three fouls. Grizzlies will accept that even exchange. – 9:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Was about to say the long pause with the clock delay was going to give Zion a chance to play extended time in the second quarter… but he picks up his 3rd foul of the half and has to sit. – 9:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BALL FAKE KINGSKIII 👑 🥽
BALL FAKE KINGSKIII 👑 🥽
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
On the broadcast, @adaniels33 said Herb Jones told him that Jones lost 10 pounds while he was in health and safety protocols. – 9:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
dance dance 🕺
dance dance 🕺
Christian Clark @cclark_13
And here I thought inconvenient power outages only happened in New Orleans. – 8:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Every Zion Williamson shot attempt has been tougher than two-dollar toilet paper. – 8:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies finally go to JJJ in the post against Zion (2 fouls). Scores right over him. – 8:51 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Kenneth Lofton Jr is wearing a sweatshirt that lists all the houses of Hogwarts – 8:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Z comin thru 👋
📺: Bally Sports NO
Z comin thru 👋
📺: Bally Sports NO
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Brooks on the ball and JJJ behind him has limited Zion so far, but he just toasted both on a dynamic drive. Grizzlies hanging on to a five-point lead. – 8:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Of note: Pelicans have used 11 players so far.
With Ingram’s return looming, Willie Green will have some rotational choices ahead of him. – 8:44 PM
Of note: Pelicans have used 11 players so far.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+7 after the first 12.
+7 after the first 12.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy checked in after the Memphis turnover, but it was Jaxson Hayes who hits a turnaround 3-pointer from Steph range at the first quarter buzzer. Wow.
Pelicans trailing only 31-25 after the first frame is definitely a win. – 8:39 PM
Trey Murphy checked in after the Memphis turnover, but it was Jaxson Hayes who hits a turnaround 3-pointer from Steph range at the first quarter buzzer. Wow.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Grizzlies 31, Pelicans 25
Hernangomez 5 pts, 5 rebs
McCollum 3 pts (1-5 FG)
Williamson 2 pts (1-2 FG)
Points in the paint
MEM: 18
NOP: 8 – 8:39 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bad last couple of seconds to quarter for Grizzlies. JJJ and Ja miscommunicate into a turnover and Jaxson Hayes hits an unlikely turnaround 3 at the buzzer. Grizzlies 31, Pels 25. – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Score after one
Score after one
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant with the between the legs stepback middy?? That was tough. – 8:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Ziaire Williams (RT Knee Soreness) has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs @New Orleans Pelicans. – 8:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Might need Jose Alvarado to get in here and wreak havoc, change the game, cut down turnovers – 8:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
In his return to game action after being sidelined, Herb Jones is creating extra possessions with his hustle. #Pelicans need them the way this game has started. Antonio Daniels noted on TV that Jones said he lost 10 pounds while in health and safety protocols – 8:27 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Zion picks up fouls on consecutive possessions. To the bench with two early. – 8:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones lost 10 pounds during his bout with COVID, per Antonio Daniels on the broadcast. – 8:25 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies adjusting rotation with Brooks at the four and one big (Clarke) with Zion back in. – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like David Roddy will get some rotation minutes today in place of Santi Aldama, but John Konchar is checking in where Aldama usually enters the game. Memphis is going small.
Playing a dangerous game with Zion Williamson back on the floor. – 8:24 PM
Looks like David Roddy will get some rotation minutes today in place of Santi Aldama, but John Konchar is checking in where Aldama usually enters the game. Memphis is going small.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
like a sidearm QB. that dime is crazy. pic.twitter.com/yFu5eaFNkg – 8:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3 on one end, block on another for JV 💪 pic.twitter.com/WX5oGM9Nrx – 8:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
12-5 start for Grizzlies. Brooks is banging with Zion, staying with him and reaching at the right moments. Has forced two turnovers in the first four minutes. – 8:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is matching Zion’s physicality so far. Brooks has gotten knocked back a little bit, but he isn’t shying away from the contact, and the help defense has been on point. Zion has two early turnovers. – 8:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another fast start for the Sixers, who are 6-of-6 from the floor and lead 16-4 after Harris’ and-1. They led the Pelicans by 10 last night, before that game totally flipped in the second quarter. – 8:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As expected, Dillon on Zion, JJJ on Herb Jones. Desmond Bane gets CJ McCollum – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Danny Green and Kenneth Lofton Jr. both wearing thick black sunglasses in the pre-game huddle. I can only assume they’re also filming a buddy comedy. – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE FIVE vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
THE FIVE vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
When Zion came into Memphis on the day after Thanksgiving, he’d gone for 30+ once in 13 games. Since then, he’s done it 8 times in 13 games. – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And your starters for Pelicans-Grizzlies.
NOP: Trey Murphy, Zion, Jonas, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones.
Grizz: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
This is not the first time the Rockets have used the Boban zone defense. Went with it, if memory serves, in New Orleans. Going to assume it is the first time in a lineup with Mathews, Washington Jr., Eason and Gordon. – 7:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting close to game time 👀
Getting close to game time 👀
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans’ starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
drop a ✌️ just cause gang. it’s almost time. pic.twitter.com/Q2cn2Xqih6 – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb back in the lineup 👀
Herb back in the lineup 👀
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big 12 + lil 12 💙
big 12 + lil 12 💙
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shhhh the fireman coming.
shhhh the fireman coming.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Alright, before the Pels game tips off another big THANK YOU
Locked On Pelicans reached close to 2 MILLION views/listens in the past year. For a show dedicated to just the Pelicans that is insane to me.
The reason for that number is YOU and your passion for the team. THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/SBkz8GhmDI – 7:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are listing Malik Monk as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right wrist soreness. – 7:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
always learning.
🕖: 7:00pm CT
always learning.
🕖: 7:00pm CT
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
outcheaa
outcheaa
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey Murphy III is available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 6:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy will play tonight, Willie Green said. Herb Jones, who was available last night but didn’t play, will get minutes too. – 6:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Trey Murphy has already warmed up and is good to go tonight.
Also added Herb Jones will be a full go tonight. – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
Watch Live: Willie Green
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
X with a box 👀
X with a box 👀
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Santi Aldama is unlikely to play on the first night of a back to back. – 6:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jenkins says there’s a good chance Santi Aldama doesn’t play tonight. – 6:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
One’s been accused of playing football. The other said he plays the different sport.
Zion Williamson vs Dillion Brooks will no doubt be the individual matchup to watch, but the Pelicans are more concerned with staying atop the Western Conference. https://t.co/at9odyy6Y8 pic.twitter.com/USaRyHHIjP – 5:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV defending the block 😤
JV defending the block 😤
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game, Desmond Bane played 27 minutes and travelled 2.10 miles at an average of 4.24 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/6VfUd1prxA – 4:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers doomed by lack of adjustments in defending C.J. McCollum and turnovers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5505155650 – 4:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s NYE so we had to ask the guys what their New Year’s resolution would be 😂
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain. He’s questionable for tonight’s game in Memphis. Larry Nance is out again with his neck injury.
Herb Jones is no longer listed on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/v51KJ4FOVm – 3:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain against Memphis.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans list Trey Murphy (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Larry Nance (neck spasms) is out. pic.twitter.com/8tpr9xnH6K – 3:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Western Conference leading Pelicans getting a shoutout during the Sugar Bowl! – 2:39 PM
