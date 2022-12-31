Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,422,256 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,828,149 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
@PelicansNBA
5 straight W’s
#Pelicans | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/hVIu3vVpmh – 2:55 AM
@Sportando
CJ McCollum sets new Pelicans 3-point record
sportando.basketball/en/cj-mccollum… – 2:53 AM
@OlehKosel
“I was trying to shoot as many 3s as possible.” — CJ McCollum
The starting point guard attempted 16 3-pointers. He made 11. That set a new franchise record, surpassing Peja Stojakovic, and propelled the Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the 76ers. https://t.co/e2uEUDLfPK pic.twitter.com/GXU6nYOYjq – 2:42 AM
@PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum sets New Orleans franchise record with 11 three-pointers, pours in 42 points, as #Pelicans beat 76ers by 127-116 margin.
@PanzuraNews postgame recap: on.nba.com/3Ce0QlT – 2:20 AM