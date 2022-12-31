Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,422,256 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,828,149 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia

@Sportando

CJ McCollum sets new Pelicans 3-point record

sportando.basketball/en/cj-mccollum… – 2:53 AM CJ McCollum sets new Pelicans 3-point record