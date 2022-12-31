Pistons 50, Timberwolves 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (9-29) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Detroit Pistons 50, Minnesota Timberwolves 64 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Timberwolves 64, Pistons 50. Anderson hit a 3 as the clock expired.

Detroit has 10 turnovers.

Burks: 10p

Burks: 10p

Bagley/Bogey: 9p each

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Wolves are giving Detroit every chance to tie this game but both teams are playing not-smart basketball. Only difference is the Timberwolves got out to a crazy, hot start.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jaden Ivey is up after taking a hard fall, trying to walk it off as he heads back to the bench.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Thankfully for the Pistons the Wolves take some terrible shots.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Three fouls on Gobert. DLo coming down to Earth a little. Pistons just need a starter or two to get hot.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Alec Burks remains the hottest shooter in the NBA. Starting this game 4-7 after missing only three of his last 20 attempts coming into tonight.

Alec Burks remains the hottest shooter in the NBA. Starting this game 4-7 after missing only three of his last 20 attempts coming into tonight.

He just hit a 3. Pistons only down seven. Finch timeout.

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

The

Edwards leads all with 14 points, approaching his 8th straight 20+ point game.

Russell is also in double-figures with 13 points on 5-6 shooting, including 2-3 from deep.

The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 39-28 after the first quarter.

Edwards leads all with 14 points, approaching his 8th straight 20+ point game.

Russell is also in double-figures with 13 points on 5-6 shooting, including 2-3 from deep.

Minnesota shot 69.6% (16-23) in the quarter.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves led by as much as 18 in the first quarter and lead 39-28 after one. Got a little sloppy for a bit there but in general doing what they need to be doing against Detroit.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Timberwolves 39, Pistons 28.

Defense once again atrocious but Detroit’s bench kept this from being a 20-point game.

END OF 1Q: Timberwolves 39, Pistons 28.

Defense once again atrocious but Detroit's bench kept this from being a 20-point game.

Burks/CoJo/Bagley: 5p each

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

ANT IS JUST HAVING FUN WITH IT.

14 PTS IN Q1. 🐜

ANT IS JUST HAVING FUN WITH IT.

14 PTS IN Q1. 🐜

🗳 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons were down by 18 and it felt as if it would be a long game, but that deficit has been cut to 10 after that triple by Cory Joseph.

The Pistons were down by 18 and it felt as if it would be a long game, but that deficit has been cut to 10 after that triple by Cory Joseph.

T'Wolves lead 35-25 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons' bench continues to be hot from 3. Detroit still down 10 in the 1Q but it was just an 18-point Minny lead.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I often point out when players pick up 3 fouls in the 1st quarter because Finch lets them play with 3, so it's worth pointing out that Finch let DLo play through 2 1st quarter fouls tonight and that DLo went on to score 13 points in the 1st on 5/6 shooting before his normal sub.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LOL Edwards just gave Burks some respect after that crossover and 3. He looked back at him in disbelief.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

NAZ REID WITH THE DENIAL.

NAZ REID WITH THE DENIAL.

ANT THROWS IT DOWN ON THE OTHER END!!

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

That was some sequence. Hami almost had a crazy poster on Reid, but was blocked and Anthony Edwards gets a breakaway dunk on the other end.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

That might be the wildest block I’ve ever seen in person.

That might be the wildest block I've ever seen in person.

Naz Reid.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

D'Angelo Russell has 13 points midway through the first quarter. He hasn't missed a shot. 5-5 FG, 2-2 from 3, 1-1 FT.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

D'Angelo Russell is trying to outdo LaVine. He's 5-5 with 13 points.

Pistons miss Killian badly.

Pistons miss Killian badly. – D’Angelo Russell is trying to outdo LaVine. He’s 5-5 with 13 points.Pistons miss Killian badly. – 8:24 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Gobert and Russell each pick up 2 fouls here in the early going. Finch letting them play through it.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Timberwolves lead 11-4 at the first timeout of the game. Isaiah Stewart with two early fouls.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The fact that the Target Arena plays D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does it Feel)?" when D'Angelo Russell scores is hilarious.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Isaiah Stewart picks up an early foul as his college teammate Jaden McDaniels drives to the paint for a chance at two FTs.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Kyle Anderson are AVAILABLE.

Tonight's @MayoClinic Status Report:

Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Kyle Anderson are AVAILABLE.

Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Detroit.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey remains in the starting lineup with Hayes out.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Kevin Knox II was questionable with a right knee contusion, but he’s available tonight against the

Kevin Knox II was questionable with a right knee contusion, but he's available tonight against the #Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are available tonight against the #Pistons.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

season-high night for Luka yesterday:

16 PTS | 3 REB | 5/8 FG | 18 MIN 6:53 PM season-high night for Luka yesterday:16 PTS | 3 REB | 5/8 FG | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/Cx1UptM5kS

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Hamidou Diallo is all set to return from his 1-game suspension tonight vs. the #Timberwolves. Asked #Pistons coach Dwane Casey about it:

Hamidou Diallo is all set to return from his 1-game suspension tonight vs. the #Timberwolves. Asked #Pistons coach Dwane Casey about it:

"He was playing really good basketball when he got suspended & it's just another opportunity for him to get back in to give us some energy."

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

a clean pair of Air Force 1's is needed in every sneaker closet.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are all gametime decisions tonight

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Billy Donovan just spent 5 minutes talking about how his defense has been going the other way. Pistons game film showed that. Need more physicality, wasn't happy with offensive rebounds that turned into kick-out threes. Cavs will test where that defense is tonight.

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Detroit:

Carved Prime Rib

Truffled Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Honey and Lemon Glazed Baby Carrots

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

Chimichurri Chicken Meatballs

Tomato Basil Soup

Tonight's Media Meal vs. Detroit:

Carved Prime Rib

Truffled Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Honey and Lemon Glazed Baby Carrots

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

Chimichurri Chicken Meatballs

Tomato Basil Soup

Postgame Pizza

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Minnesota comes into tonight's game against the Pistons having lost five straight, just getting back from a 9-day trip, on the second night of a B2B and, possibly, without three of their best four players.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard scores first points since overtime in Detroit.

Eric Patten @EricPatten

So Terance hits a game-tying shot in wild comeback against Detroit and his reward has been 16 minutes in the last 9 quarters

Dave Early @DavidEarly

-Harden’s 1st hammy pull ’21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD

-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min

21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie

-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg

Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey

-Harden's 1st hammy pull '21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD

-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min

21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie

-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg

Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey

#caution

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons' Kevin Knox is questionable. Timberwolves have Gobert, Edwards and Anderson listed as questionable.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

See a lot of Anthony Edwards in Cam Whitmore.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards (left hip contusion), Rudy Gobert (illness) and Kyle Anderson (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for tonight's game against Detroit.