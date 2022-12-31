Pistons 50, Timberwolves 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

The Detroit Pistons (9-29) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022

Detroit Pistons 50, Minnesota Timberwolves 64 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q2📊
🔹@Alec Burks: 10 PTS / 5 REB / 1 BLK / 4-7 FG
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 9 PTS / 3-5 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 4-7 FG pic.twitter.com/lzG2I04C2Z9:14 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
When @Jalen Duren comes into the paint, you get out of the way… pic.twitter.com/fl05f10HTj9:09 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🚨 KYLE ANDERSON BUZZER BEATER 🚨 – 9:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Timberwolves 64, #Pistons 50.
Burks: 10 pts, 5 rebs
Bagley: 9 pts, 4 rebs
Bogdanovic: 9 pts – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Timberwolves 64, Pistons 50. Anderson hit a 3 as the clock expired.
Detroit has 10 turnovers.
Burks: 10p
Bagley/Bogey: 9p each – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wolves are giving Detroit every chance to tie this game but both teams are playing not-smart basketball. Only difference is the Timberwolves got out to a crazy, hot start. – 9:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden Ivey is up after taking a hard fall, trying to walk it off as he heads back to the bench. – 8:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Thankfully for the Pistons the Wolves take some terrible shots. – 8:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
AR open in the corner?
that’s too easy. pic.twitter.com/qQXJ2nvfj78:56 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Batman time …. this ain’t Detroit … – 8:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Three fouls on Gobert. DLo coming down to Earth a little. Pistons just need a starter or two to get hot. – 8:53 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) hasn’t missed tonight.
10 min / 14 PTS / 6-6 fg
👀👀👀 – 8:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Alec Burks remains the hottest shooter in the NBA. Starting this game 4-7 after missing only three of his last 20 attempts coming into tonight.
He just hit a 3. Pistons only down seven. Finch timeout. – 8:47 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail 44-37 with 8:26 left in the first half. Burks has a team-high 10 points. – 8:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
GET THAT OUTTA HERE.
WE SEE YOU, MATT! pic.twitter.com/O750WEU7Z88:47 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 39-28 after the first quarter.
Edwards leads all with 14 points, approaching his 8th straight 20+ point game.
Russell is also in double-figures with 13 points on 5-6 shooting, including 2-3 from deep.
Minnesota shot 69.6% (16-23) in the quarter. – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you know the drill.
reply with “Naz Reid.” pic.twitter.com/9ugjqegmE48:41 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves led by as much as 18 in the first quarter and lead 39-28 after one. Got a little sloppy for a bit there but in general doing what they need to be doing against Detroit. – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Timberwolves 39, Pistons 28.
Defense once again atrocious but Detroit’s bench kept this from being a 20-point game.
Burks/CoJo/Bagley: 5p each – 8:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Timberwolves 39, #Pistons 28.
Bagley: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast
Burks: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph: 5 pts, 1 ast – 8:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANT IS JUST HAVING FUN WITH IT.
14 PTS IN Q1. 🐜
🗳 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/jqndMYDPsn8:38 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons were down by 18 and it felt as if it would be a long game, but that deficit has been cut to 10 after that triple by Cory Joseph.
T’Wolves lead 35-25 with 2:02 left in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ bench continues to be hot from 3. Detroit still down 10 in the 1Q but it was just an 18-point Minny lead. – 8:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I often point out when players pick up 3 fouls in the 1st quarter because Finch lets them play with 3, so it’s worth pointing out that Finch let DLo play through 2 1st quarter fouls tonight and that DLo went on to score 13 points in the 1st on 5/6 shooting before his normal sub. – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LOL Edwards just gave Burks some respect after that crossover and 3. He looked back at him in disbelief. – 8:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NAZ REID WITH THE DENIAL.
ANT THROWS IT DOWN ON THE OTHER END!! pic.twitter.com/1w62968KEw8:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That was some sequence. Hami almost had a crazy poster on Reid, but was blocked and Anthony Edwards gets a breakaway dunk on the other end. – 8:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
That might be the wildest block I’ve ever seen in person.
Naz Reid. – 8:28 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
D’Angelo Russell has 13 points midway through the first quarter. He hasn’t missed a shot. 5-5 FG, 2-2 from 3, 1-1 FT. – 8:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
D’Angelo Russell is trying to outdo LaVine. He’s 5-5 with 13 points.
Pistons miss Killian badly. – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
0 is feelin’ it.
🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊
VOTE » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/zt2eZGRMIK8:23 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert and Russell each pick up 2 fouls here in the early going. Finch letting them play through it. – 8:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bojan the microwave starting things off♨️ pic.twitter.com/Cv2JUr8kxt8:21 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Timberwolves lead 11-4 at the first timeout of the game. Isaiah Stewart with two early fouls. – 8:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Timberwolves up 11-4 early. Detroit can’t get a shot to fall. – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
good idea to get out of Ant’s way. 😉 pic.twitter.com/7Qr0pTe5xB8:15 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The fact that the Target Arena plays D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does it Feel)?” when D’Angelo Russell scores is hilarious. – 8:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart picks up an early foul as his college teammate Jaden McDaniels drives to the paint for a chance at two FTs. – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Kyle Anderson are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/4BRCu2wdG17:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey remains in the starting lineup with Hayes out. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Edwards, Gobert and Anderson are all available for Minnesota. – 7:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 7:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“Slowmo, look at my jersey!!” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VURsBEqgGH7:33 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Knox II was questionable with a right knee contusion, but he’s available tonight against the #Timberwolves.
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are available tonight against the #Pistons. – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“Slowmo, look at my jersey!!” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1Od8bDFSTq7:30 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/cNhhZgWXH87:18 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
NYE plans 🔜
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/8IAFX4HWQ47:07 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
season-high night for Luka yesterday:
16 PTS | 3 REB | 5/8 FG | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/Cx1UptM5kS6:53 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo is all set to return from his 1-game suspension tonight vs. the #Timberwolves. Asked #Pistons coach Dwane Casey about it:
“He was playing really good basketball when he got suspended & it’s just another opportunity for him to get back in to give us some energy.” pic.twitter.com/wLizYyjQ6f6:46 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗽 pic.twitter.com/zn1gYiOf976:37 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
a clean pair of Air Force 1’s is needed in every sneaker closet. pic.twitter.com/JXMCbNUgoy6:27 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are all gametime decisions tonight – 6:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan just spent 5 minutes talking about how his defense has been going the other way. Pistons game film showed that. Need more physicality, wasn’t happy with offensive rebounds that turned into kick-out threes. Cavs will test where that defense is tonight. – 5:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Detroit:
Carved Prime Rib
Truffled Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Honey and Lemon Glazed Baby Carrots
Pistachio Crusted Salmon
Chimichurri Chicken Meatballs
Tomato Basil Soup
Postgame Pizza – 5:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Minnesota comes into tonight’s game against the Pistons having lost five straight, just getting back from a 9-day trip, on the second night of a B2B and, possibly, without three of their best four players. – 4:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard scores first points since overtime in Detroit. – 4:51 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
So Terance hits a game-tying shot in wild comeback against Detroit and his reward has been 16 minutes in the last 9 quarters – 3:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-Harden’s 1st hammy pull ’21: after 9 gms avg. 39.2 mpg 0 w/ KD
-2nd pull: following 3 playoffs games log 39, 40, 39 min
21-22 Nets: pulled (other hammy) following 16 gm avg 38 mpg just 1 game w/ KD+Kyrie
-2022 sixers: 38.1 mpg
Now: last 11 gm, avg 39.2 mpg no Maxey
#caution3:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Kevin Knox is questionable. Timberwolves have Gobert, Edwards and Anderson listed as questionable. – 2:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
See a lot of Anthony Edwards in Cam Whitmore. – 2:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards (left hip contusion), Rudy Gobert (illness) and Kyle Anderson (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Detroit. – 2:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
QUESTIONABLE
Anderson – Back Spasms
Edwards – Left Hip Contusion
Gobert – Illness
OUT
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 2:00 PM

