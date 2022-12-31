Pistons vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $13,834,186 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Away TV: BSDET Extra
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 950 AM or 98.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
