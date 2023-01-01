Celtics 87, Nuggets 101: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (26-10) play against the Denver Nuggets (12-12) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023
Boston Celtics 87, Denver Nuggets 101 (Q4 10:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Watch both CB and Vlatko on closeouts/pump-fakes. They rarely bite. If the second unit’s identity becomes scrappy, physical defense coupled with an occasional Bones bomb, that’s gonna work. – 9:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston needs to make a run here or this one is done. They’ll get 5-6 non-Jokic minutes to do it. – 9:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji getting DeAndre Jordan’d in the 2nd half. Michael Malone’s counting on Aaron Gordon to play way more minutes than he usually does tonight. – 9:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 98-85 after three
Tatum – 25/6/4
Brown – 23 points
White – 10 points
Celtics – 44.8% FGs
Celtics – 6-26 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Jokic – 28/8/10
Porter – 17 points
Brown – 16 points
Gordon – 14/6/7
Nuggets – 60.7% FGs
Nuggets – 13-21 3Ps
Nuggets – 12 TOs – 9:48 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Being the white guy defending a crafty ball-handler is the absolute worst when he sees you, takes 37 dribbles and then gets the bucket lol I feel for Sam Hauser. – 9:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bones Hyland dribbles the ball for 24 full seconds and manages to get to the rim for a layup to end the 3Q. Been that kind of night for the #Celtics. DEN 98, BOS 85. – 9:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tough bucket from Bones to close the quarter.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones with a big time layup to finish out the 3rd. Denver’s bench held strong and kept the lead at 13 entering the 4th. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Going back to his Orlando days, Aaron Gordon has always struggled with the weakside double. He just never sees it coming. – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Vlatko Cancar is 8-of-8, including 5-of-5 from 3-point range over his last two games. – 9:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Vlatko Cancar has not been perfect, but he is hitting timely shots. That 3 with under a minute left in the 3rd was a big time bucket to help Denver keep this double-digit lead heading to the 4th. – 9:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I don’t know how #Celtics can alter their dependency on jump shooting on nights like these. Brown and Tatum can, as we’ve seen tonight, but others like White/Rob (4 2PA) are either underutilized in offense roles inside arc, or dependent on 3PT shooting (Grant/Al/even Brogdon). – 9:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Seems like Boston has let the poor shooting impact their defense again.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Quietly, MPJ’s up to 17 points on 11 shots. He’s held up tonight on both ends, though the Celtics haven’t attacked him as often as I thought they would. – 9:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Mike cookin’ 🎯
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is up to 10 assists with 2 minutes left in the 3rd.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’re trending towards another Nikola Jokic all-timer: 28 points (10-12 shooting), 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 0 turnovers in 25 minutes so far tonight. – 9:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tech on Malcolm Brogdon arguing a foul call. #Celtics #Nuggets – 9:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Michael Porter Jr. usually struggles mightily against the #Celtics. He’s been very good tonight. #Nuggets – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s a great shot for Brogdon, just didn’t fall.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ref that couldn’t see whether the swipe was actually a foul calls the foul on Joker. Tatum to the line for his 11th and 12th. – 9:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is favoring his left hand after that foul by Jokic. He already has that wrist wrapped. #Celtics #Nuggets – 9:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum shaking off that left wrist after a hard foul by Jokic. – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Malone says not voting Jokic MVP because it would be three straight is “lazy” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/01/mal… – 9:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets going with Braun with the starters and KCP will stagger again. – 9:30 PM
Nuggets going with Braun with the starters and KCP will stagger again. – 9:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bruce hasn’t missed from deep
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics 2/8 on jump shots, 4/5 around the rim into the 3rd. They’ve settled to begin each half, and put themselves in huge holes by letting #Nuggets play in the open court. – 9:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon can absolutely be an All-Defensive guy when he’s locked in. You saw it on that last possession guarding Jayson Tatum. You see it in clutch time too. – 9:29 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bruce Brown, KCP, and Aaron Gordon are such great fits next to Jokic. – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics can’t get consistent stops. Easier said than done, but the guards are out of the box for Denver tonight. – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikol Jokic halfway through the 3rd.
25 points (9-11 FG)
8 rebounds
7 assists
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Now that the #Celtics are warming up offensively, they can’t get any stops. #Nuggets have scored 19 points in the first 5:39 of 3Q. They are 10 for 16 from the 3pt line. – 9:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
EXCELLENT response by the Nuggets in this third quarter. Usually a letdown spot for them, but they just keep hitting counterpunches. – 9:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
no player makes me literally lol at how easy they make picking apart a defence look than jokic – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keep putting Jokic and Porter in PnR. Make Jokic work and attack Porter. – 9:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ok so the Nuggets strategy of not missing any shots is working out pretty well so far in the second half. – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Why is Grant jumping? You aren’t going to block Jokic. Just stay down and make him shooter over you. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That is 25 points on 11 shots for Jokic with 8 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić has figured out the Grant Williams matchup and then some. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ with a little more vigor to his gamut of halftime. He has a block, another good contest and a 3 in the first 2 minutes. – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum got a great look out of that post-up to start the second half. Go back to that maybe? – 9:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is one of the best entry passers in the league. His touch getting passes up and over defenders is out of this world. – 9:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Grant Williams starts second half. MPJ guards him. Tatum goes right at Bruce Brown in the post. – 9:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
✌️ half of basketball underway
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets defense needs to be crisp to start the 3rd. Boston missed a lot of open shots from deep in the first half and they will fall eventually. – 9:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Halftime stat sheet notes from Nuggets vs Celtics pic.twitter.com/Rh2OH5wRUG – 9:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Celtics/Nuggets live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/gZKbBWcVWX pic.twitter.com/04aJ7qatrx – 9:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Nuggets need some rim protection help, and that’s not easy to find. Especially when you’re building around the center you already have. – 9:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics shot like crap. Defense was messy in the first quarter. It could be a lot worse than an eight-point deficit.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets should be up by more than eight, but Denver turned it over eight times in the 2Q. Michael Malone may have also found something by staggering Aaron Gordon, alongside Christian Braun and Zeke Nnaji, with the second unit. His size helped a lot. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics and Nuggets each had one turnover in the first quarter.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets should be up by more than eight, but Denver turned it over eight times in the 2Q. Michael Malone may have found something by staggering Aaron Gordon with the second unit. His size helped a lot. – 9:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nice stretch by Tatum to close the half right. Brown essential to even giving them a chance, and as has become a bigger question lately…where is everyone else?
Jays 11/20 FG
Other #Celtics 8/26 FG – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Celtics 62-54:
-AG: 12-7-5, still a +15
-Joker: 20-5-4
-Bones had impressive highs and lows
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 62-54 at the half
Brown – 18/4/2
Tatum – 14/4/2
White – 7 points
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 41.3% FGs
Celtics – 3-19 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Jokic – 20/5/4
Gordon – 12/5/7
Brown – 8 points
Porter – 7 points
Nuggets – 55.8% FGs
Nuggets – 6-12 3Ps
Nuggets – 8 TOs – 9:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics being down only 8 at halftime to the Nuggets is a minor miracle considering the shooting. Jaylen/Jayson combining for 32 helps a lot. – 9:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Another half of basketball otw
Michael Singer @msinger
A fantastic defensive first half from Denver, holding the Celtics to just 41% shooting and 3 for 19 from 3. Brown had 18, but Tatum had 14, on 4-of-9, with 3 TOs.
Joker lead all scorers with 20.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
For all the chaos and missed 3pts in the first half, #Celtics will take trailing by just 62-54 to #Nuggets. J. Brown 18, Tatum 14, White 7, GWilliams 7; Jokic 20, Gordon 12, B. Brown 8. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 13th consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the first half vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Sabonis moves ahead of Nikola Jokic for the league with 26 double-doubles on the season. – 9:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets bench gave their starters a 15-point lead to finish out the second quarter, but the starters let that lead go from 15 to 8.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That last play is why Denver’s defense ranks in the bottom third. No-resistance switch to put MPJ on Tatum. Tatum drove him easily for an and-1.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics fans here and chanting “MVP” when Tatum goes to the line and #Nuggest fans don’t take kindly to that in the home of the two-time MVP. – 9:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
All-Star connection ⭐️
John Karalis @John_Karalis
If it wasn’t for Jaylen Brown, this team would be down 30 right now – 9:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is a two-big lineups the rest of the way night for Boston. Gotta keep size on the floor. – 9:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jayson Tatum just got some STRONG MVP chants at the free throw line. Nuggets fans pick up the booing. – 9:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Feels like Denver should be up by 20 or more with how poorly Boston has played.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of Celtics/Nuggets check out the #NBAStrategyStream live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Pvz6Jtak9r pic.twitter.com/WJLVtf7VG5 – 9:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“M-V-P” chants for Jayson Tatum quickly drowned out by #Nuggets fans. – 9:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Celtics/Nuggets with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Pvz6Jtak9r pic.twitter.com/fo3RiPiLtL – 9:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are 6 for 17 FG and 0 for 5 on 3pt in 2Q. Lucky to be down 13. #Nuggets – 8:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rough half. #Nuggets could’ve slammed the door, but they’ve played loose themselves the past few minutes. – 8:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are playing better defense but they can’t make shots and the #Nuggets are making tough shots. Down 13 with 1:59 left in 2Q. – 8:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon tonight:
10 points
7 assists
5 rebounds
1 steal
1 block
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have 16 assists on 23 made shots with 2 minutes left before halftime. Their offensive process tonight has been strong up until the last couple minutes. – 8:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This game has carried over extreme levels of drunk from New Years Eve into this game on New Years day. Both Denver and Boston throwing the ball all over the place. – 8:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are upping the physicality now. They aren’t usually the ones to do that. Good to see. – 8:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford reminds you he’s still got BOUNCE a few times each year. – 8:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It just feels like Jokic as solved the game of basketball. Nothing looks particularly difficult or challenging. So long as his teammates do what they need to do, Jokic already knows what it takes to beat anyone and everyone.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Celtics are just assuming that the basketball travels farther at altitude I guess. – 8:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is back in and goes straight to work around the rim. His feel and comfort level regardless of who is defending him are at his career-best IMO. – 8:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Michael Malone wanted energy. That’s a BIG transition defense play from Zeke Nnaji. – 8:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Really liking the Gordon stagger to the bench for Denver, but I do not know how sustainable that is. Denver needs AG with their starters. Asking him to stagger too might be too much to put on his plate. – 8:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I wish the Nuggets would give Zeke Nnaji more rope as the backup five. Way too often he gets like 5-8 minutes, followed by a string of DNPs.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Unique bench lineup that features Bones surrounded by switchable defenders with length. Working great so far. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
0 fast break points allowed so far.
Celtics shooting 3/16 from 3.
Attempted just 8 free throws.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is going through it right now for the Celtics. After a string of good games to open December, he closed it pretty rough. – 8:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic left the game, and the #Nuggets were up 10. At the 7:36 mark of the second, he’s still on the bench and Denver’s up 15. They’re forcing turnovers and running. Denver’s bench outscored Boston’s 13-6 so far. Some great stuff from CB, Bones, Vlatko and Zeke. – 8:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Christian Braun playing big minutes, Zeke Nnaji at backup center, and the Nuggets’ bench is…increasing Denver’s lead. – 8:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics look lethargic and frustrated. 12-2 #Nuggets run to extend lead to 49-34. Been a tough night so far for Brogdon. – 8:46 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Celtics/Nuggets! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/gZKbBWcVWX pic.twitter.com/V674Rh2JkS – 8:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets bench is +5 with Jokic resting. That is huge tonight and Gordon/Bones has been a big part of it. – 8:45 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
That Rob goaltend was one of the worst calls I’ve seen in a Celtics game this year. – 8:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The officiating has been really really confusing between the Nuggets and Celtics. Not biased; just inconsistent. – 8:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
We can say the Denver bench collapses without Jokic… but maybe they’re just campaigning for him to be MVP – 8:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets bench doing a great job of throwing away the lead built up so here comes Aaron Gordon to help stabilize things. – 8:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That call against KCP was so late, I assumed it was a makeup call for the one they blew earlier. – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston needs to consider scrapping the doubles against Jokic, or at least mixing up where they are coming from. As he does, Jokic picked them apart by finding guys for easy ones inside or open looks outside. – 8:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good success at the rim early. None of those attempts from Tatum. He needs to get into that basket area. pic.twitter.com/fqqjISv1Fi – 8:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Most important stat for the Nuggets that quarter: Only 1 turnover – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 37-28 after one
Brown – 14 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 3-14 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
Jokic – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
Gordon – 7 points
Nuggets – 66.7% FGs
Nuggets – 3-4 3Ps
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First quarter in the books
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
14-1-3 quarter for Jokic drives a 66.7% FG, 37-point #Nuggets quarter. #1 #Celtics defense since Robert Williams returned (7 G) cracked in that frame. C’s trail by 9. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I like KCP as the staggered starter because it offers some stability on both ends. Just somebody who can help facilitate good things happening. – 8:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets taking a 37-28 lead into the second quarter.
Jokic was masterful, Gordon is a human bludgeoning weapon, 3s are falling, and Denver’s defense has done a good job running off shooters. – 8:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Celtics/Nuggets with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Pvz6Jtak9r pic.twitter.com/v7lnNxYb6T – 8:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nuggets lead #Celtics 37-28 after 1Q. J. Brown 14, White 5; Jokic 14, B. Brown 8, Gordon 7.
3pt FG
BOS: 3-14
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Really good double by Braun on Tatum to get the ball out of his hands and to limit passing lanes. Eventually led to a stop. – 8:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We got @DillonFrancis in the building tonight 🎶 pic.twitter.com/x8ncuzq19w – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob just completely changed Hyland’s mind on shot and then he scored off a mismatch in the post.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones turnover and Bones gets crossmatched in transition on Robert Williams which leads to a bucket. – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams being more than a spot-up guy who is a good ball-mover is so huge. Adding the ability to attack these closeouts off the bounce is great for him and the Celtics. – 8:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji headed to the scorer’s table.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Zeke Nnaji to the scorers table. Looks like he will be the backup center. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams in and guarding Nikola Jokic. He’s had a lot of success guarding Jokic over the last couple of seasons. – 8:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Celts are very switchable. Downside of that is that they yield size. In unrelated news, Jokic has 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in nine minutes. – 8:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jok lettin’ it fly 🎯
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jaylen Brown with 14 points in 9 minutes.
Nikola Jokic with 12 points and 4 assists in 9 minutes.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics not named Jaylen Brown shooting a combined 20 percent (3-of-15) to open this game. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are missing some of these jumpers by miles. They are way off, not in-and-out misses. – 8:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Definitely dig out #Nuggets PA announcer Kyle Speller goes full Aaron Hall when he calls a #Nuggets dunk. “Jam, oh, jam. Jam for me.” #Celtics – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics basically have to hope Jokic punches himself out here and that they can build a lead on the Denver bench that Jokic can’t save later – 8:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The story of this game so far is that Jaylen Brown can really shoot it, and no other Celtic is joining him. – 8:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aaron Gordon is killing Boston so far. Really using his size to get good position. – 8:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
First possession, Christian Braun guarding Jaylen Brown.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic’s post entry passes to Aaron Gordon this season have been terrific. He keeps setting up AG to thrive. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Remarkable leap from Aaron Gordon this year — 17.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG on 60.8% shooting!
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Christian Braun is in the game as the first guy off the bench for KCP. – 8:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Hot start for the Nuggets. Players doing a great job of reading the court. No unnecessary actions, nothing being forced so far. – 8:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great start for Boston native Bruce Brown: 8 points on 3-4 shooting, already two 3s – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics offense was scuffling, so Smart went to the post for a turnaround.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Celtics/Nuggets with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/gZKbBWcVWX pic.twitter.com/pZIhpDHZQZ – 8:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have 8 assists on 8 made shots so far. Their offensive execution has been fantastic. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christian Braun will enter after the timeout, presumably for Bruce Brown. – 8:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#nuggets score on 6 of their last 7. Jokic prepared for the looks #Celtics are sending at him defensively. – 8:19 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I brought up Jaylen Brown as a potential All-Star starter last week on BDC and it’s not looking like my worst take of all time right now. – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Pair of deep buckets for Bruce already 🎯 pic.twitter.com/q7e7liPbdg – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have talked about getting to who’s rolling more consistently. Good job pulling two defenders out of the lane by White, Tatum there to clear that right elbow for Brown and give him some leverage over KCP. – 8:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic just saw Derrick White down low and sprinted to bury him. Jokic got the and-1 and is heading to the line now. – 8:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Dudes named Brown have 20 of the 28 points so far. #Celtics #Nuggets – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s a terrible call on KCP. I don’t even think there was contact there. – 8:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
KCP just showed the official that his foul call was wrong and it looked like he gave Malone a head nod to let Denver’s head coach know they missed the call. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston throwing more doubles at Jokic than usual. The strategy is usual to let him shoot contested shots vs letting him dime guys up for easy ones. Curious to see if the doubles keep coming. – 8:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
First quarter Jaylen got to Denver early, got some rest, is well hydrated, and had a superfood smoothie before the game – 8:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Celtics are using a bunch of defensive coverages and we are only 3 minutes into the game. They are switching, hard doubling, dropping, hedging, and playing drop. So far it is not working. – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Celtics/Nuggets live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux app.link.nba.com/NateBOSDEN – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early aggressive take for White past POrter. #Nuggets leaning on a Jokic-Brown two man game, while Jaylen gets going with five to open the quarter. – 8:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Aaron Gordon is having the best season of his career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VeXOeUmnq1 – 8:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Celtics just doubled Jokic on the catch and Brown got a 3 out of it. – 8:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon starts the game on Jayson Tatum. Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope’s on Jaylen Brown. – 8:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets vs Celtics has tipped off. Let’s enjoy some New Years hoops with the top-seeded teams in each conference! – 8:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, it’s basketball time. Big time matchup here. Joker vs Tatum. – 8:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Celtics about to tip-off in Denver. No. 1 team in the West vs. No. 1 team in the East. Huge game in the race for the inaugural Maurice Podoloff Trophy. – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Nuggets #Celtics tipping off in a few moments.
@John_Zannis & I ringing in the new year on Post Game tonight. FOURTH year of the show getting started.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets should be pretty switchable tonight without Jamal Murray in the lineup. My guess is Boston won’t do a lot of mismatch hunting until the Denver reserves hit the floor. Earlier on, it’ll be about ball and player movement. – 8:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Celtics/Nuggets with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/gZKbBWcVWX pic.twitter.com/qZi5dv1VPx – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Celtics/Nuggets! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Pvz6Jtak9r pic.twitter.com/8RAz045hNw – 8:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Happy New Year! BIG game at Ball Arena to kick of 2023. Number 1 in the west versus number 1 in the east. Nuggets & Boston on @AltitudeTV with @ChrisMarlowe and Scott Hastings pic.twitter.com/m1AxREBNYk – 7:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets carrying in a five-game losing streak to the Celtics tonight.
They will be looking to break that streak without Jamal Murray, who is out on the first night of a back-to-back.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Robert Williams coming off the bench tonight, it feels like a good night to get Nnaji some minutes and hopefully pull Williams away from the paint. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Aaron Gordon
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown – 7:48 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets fans, a Collin Gillespie update video. He’s getting more movement on his shooting: pic.twitter.com/FhaekKa658 – 7:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are starting Bruce Brown in the place of Jamal Murray who is out tonight.
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First starting five of 2023
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2LyId7pp4w – 7:32 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Instead of 49ers-Raiders OT, we’re getting The Simpsons on Fox in Boston. This is the 21st century version of The Heidi Game.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jamal Murray has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs Boston. – 7:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Celtics Pregame Lounge is going live
– Game Notes, Jamal Murray’s status
– New Year’s Resolutions
– Jokic’s enlightening interview
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=SwqKCc… – 7:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not really surprised about Jamal Murray being out. Division matchup tomorrow, Nuggets need that one more than they need this one.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Not sure there’s a more Celtics-friendly road arena than Denver. It never fails.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Almost time to tip off a new year of hoops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0GxcTrL1Av – 7:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jamal Murray will be OUT for tonight’s game against the Celtics
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Celtics/Nuggets live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Pvz6Jtak9r pic.twitter.com/LHmskYQE61 – 7:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s matchup vs. the Celtics 🎙 pic.twitter.com/02PJRStx6k – 6:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Smiling cause it’s 3-for-1 day today 😄
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s cold out in Denver 🥶❄️
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s Denver Nuggets individual player Net Rating by quarter.
The Nuggets as a whole:
1Q: +15.6 – 1st
2Q: -6.6 – 26th
3Q: -0.5, 17th
4Q: -0.5, 17th
What stands out? pic.twitter.com/jOTCL6rKHe – 6:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If Nuggets-Celtics is close to start the 4Q here’s what I’m watching: Boston’s starters vs. Denver’s bench. Jimmy Butler just made easy work of the Nuggets’ bench p&r defense, and Celtics played starters (Tatum, Smart, Horford) vs. Nuggets’ bench to open the 4Q earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/bkx7mCO5Hk – 6:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
For those curious, Nikola Jokic does practice his waterpolo shot where he gathers and shoots with just one hand.
Here Jokic is pregame mixing it in as he warms up. pic.twitter.com/aPIL1wJyjY – 6:35 PM
For those curious, Nikola Jokic does practice his waterpolo shot where he gathers and shoots with just one hand.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joe Mazzulla is back and said he’s 100 percent. Said he didn’t watch the #Rockets game because he couldn’t see well. But he did watch LAC game with lights out. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/ANHcUHIOcH – 6:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone sounds like he was very focused on trying to stop the Celtics on both ends today while the ball was dropping last night.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is still questionable for tonight’s game against Boston. Sounds like Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown will play. Worth noting the Nuggets are on the front end of a back-to-back with a game in Minnesota tomorrow. Another B2B on Thursday/Friday. – 6:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
“I don’t really care what people think about Nikola & I know Nikola does not care what people think about Nikola. But if people are arguing that he should not win because he has done so twice, then that is lazy.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is active for #Celtics #Nuggets. Fun addition to matchup. – 6:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon will play tonight.
Malone said Jamal Murray is still questionable. With this being the first night of a back to back and tomorrow game being a division matchup, it seems like Murray could be out tonight with injury management. – 6:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Bruce and AG should be good to go vs. Boston, but Jamal Murray is still questionable. – 6:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jamal Murray remains questionable for tonight. #Nuggets #Celtics – 6:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone is emphasizing getting out in transition and attacking the offensive glass due to how good Boston is as a half court defense. – 6:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
“This is the true definition of a challenge.”
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone, thinking back on their first meeting with the Celtics:
“I think that was one of our lowest energy games of the year.”
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jok goin’ a little casual on us
Michael Singer @msinger
As a second-year guard, Bones Hyland has more responsibility than most sophomores in the NBA. When he’s on, it not only galvanizes the second unit, but maybe more importantly, it buys the starters invaluable time to rest.
“I ignite that spark,” he said.
Boston Celtics @celtics
In our first game of 2023, Derrick White says we’re looking to make things difficult for Denver. pic.twitter.com/bQrQu6JOCj – 6:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Should Rob Williams be back in starting lineup + other Celtics thoughts w/ @Souichi Terada | Winning Plays powered by @betonline_ag & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Very curious how Denver handles MPJ on defense against the Celtics.
Does he take on one of Tatum/Brown? That’s a lot of risk & a big challenge.
Does he have Derrick White as his matchup? Even if Denver tries to hide Porter on him, White will become a screener to force switches. – 5:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Denver:
OUT
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Boston Celtics @celtics
This man has dropped the 2nd-most total points (1,055) in the league 🔥🌟
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets F Aaron Gordon is having the best season of his NBA career with averages of 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, while shooting career-highs of 60.8 percent from the field & 38.5 percent from the 3-point line. So, is he an All-Star? He’ll tell you… ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NkBegnH26M – 4:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Talking Celtics and Current NBA Awards Races | Celtics Lab youtu.be/9IxrGBnyNtA via @YouTube – 4:19 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The vision is clear: our trio deserves your #NBAAllStar vote 🗳⭐️
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s it going to be tonight?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/7njbrsCuyT – 3:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic averaged 29.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 10.1 APG while shooting 60.4% from the field in December.
The only other player in NBA history to average a triple-double with 60% shooting from the field in a month is Wilt Chamberlain (2x).
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Marcus Smart and Trey Davis are using fashion to support and spread awareness to their fight against cancer, for education.
Smart surprised Jrue Holiday with a gift to @childrenswi in September:
Boston Celtics @celtics
JB’s play has fully gone next level 😤⭐️
27.0 PPG (career-high)
7.2 RPG (career-high)
49.2 FG% (career-high)
80.2 FT% (career-high)
#NBAAllStar votes count 3x today on the @NBA App AND https://t.co/1v1sgltDiK pic.twitter.com/Ttqe88f4GP – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.