Celtics vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $6,870,743 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $7,082,337 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
With the final games of 2022 completed Saturday night, here’s how the NBA’s +/- leaders, aka the Jayson Tatum Invitational, played out…. pic.twitter.com/qeHI7o5jt7 – 2:30 AM
@nuggets
Happy New Year, Nuggets Nation!
See you soon 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TdVcV88REq – 2:22 AM
@NBABlackburn
Happy New Year friends, family, and Nuggets fans! I think we’re on the up and up this year.
Time to go to work. – 2:10 AM