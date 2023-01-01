Celtics vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $6,870,743 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $7,082,337 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

With the final games of 2022 completed Saturday night, here’s how the NBA’s +/- leaders, aka the Jayson Tatum Invitational, played out…. 2:30 AM With the final games of 2022 completed Saturday night, here’s how the NBA’s +/- leaders, aka the Jayson Tatum Invitational, played out…. pic.twitter.com/qeHI7o5jt7