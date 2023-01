Eric Gordon on Rockets: 'There’s no improvement'

The Rockets, for their part, are open to adding some veteran leadership to their supremely young squad — Eric Gordon and Boban Marjanovic are the only Rockets with more than three years’ experience — and have ample cap space to sign a high-priced free agent. But would Harden be the kind of veteran a team would look to mentor younger players? “Uh, no,” the Eastern Conference GM said, laughing . -via FoxSports.com / December 30, 2022