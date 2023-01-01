Eric Gordon on Rockets: 'There’s no improvement'

Mark Berman: Eric Gordon asked if he’s seeing the improvement he thought he’d see since the beginning of the season: “There’s no improvement.”
Source: Twitter @MarkBermanFox26
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I have nothing but respect for Eric Gordon. He has been asked to play the good soldier on a rebuild for far too long. The man was a key part of a 65-win Rockets team and has always been willing to fill whatever role was needed to win. He deserves to be on a contender. pic.twitter.com/wBbZi8GP0H – 2:01 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Question: “Are you seeing the improvement you thought you’d see when the season started?”
Eric Gordon: “There’s no improvement.” – 9:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s your usual — at least second straight game usual — starters for Knicks: Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle and Robinson. Bruno Fernando starts in place of Sengun for Rockets with Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. – 7:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Bruno Fernando
Alperen Sengun is a late scratch with back soreness – 6:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon sits with 4:10 left in the third. He is 0 for 6. Way this one is going — Dallas up 20 — he likely will be done for the night. – 10:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with Eric Gordon on Doncic. In the previous meeting, Porter Jr., Smith, Eason and Martin all had more possessions on the Mavs star than Gordon. – 8:41 PM
Mark Berman: Eric Gordon on the Rockets’ 25 turnovers: “Same old thing all year. We have a small margin for error..It’s a lot of things. It’s mindset. You got to play for one another. Do what’s right by your teammates. If you do that it’d be more fun. You give yourself a better chance to win” pic.twitter.com/zpcdTKx45S -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / January 1, 2023
Alykhan Bijani: Eric Gordon: “We don’t have the type of team where we can ISO or do this and or do that, we gotta do what’s best for one another.” pic.twitter.com/Tgn1jtwatK -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / January 1, 2023
The Rockets, for their part, are open to adding some veteran leadership to their supremely young squad — Eric Gordon and Boban Marjanovic are the only Rockets with more than three years’ experience — and have ample cap space to sign a high-priced free agent. But would Harden be the kind of veteran a team would look to mentor younger players? “Uh, no,” the Eastern Conference GM said, laughing. -via FoxSports.com / December 30, 2022
