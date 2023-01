Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against Washington

Just before the start of the upcoming FIBA World Cup, the Greek national team featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia will meet for a prep game at the OAKA “Nikos Galis Hall” in Athens, Greece . The announcement was officially made by the Greek national federation and everyone is already expecting a sold out. There’s no information yet about the date in which the tickets will go on sale. -via EuroHoops.net / January 1, 2023