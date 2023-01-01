Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against Washington

Josh Robbins: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Washington, Mike Budenholzer said. George Hill also will not play.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee #Bucks as they take on the Washington #Wizards at Fiserv Forum tonight.
Former #Badgers star Johnny Davis did not make the trip in, so his homecoming will be deferred.
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bucks will be without Giannis tonight vs. Washington with left knee soreness. – 6:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Washington, Mike Budenholzer said. George Hill also will not play. – 6:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Bucks, already without Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness), have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable with knee soreness for tonight’s Wizards game in MKE.
Beal (hamstring) and Gibson (groin) still questionable for the Wiz. – 4:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Luka Doncic at OAKA? 🤤
🇬🇷 Greece will face 🇸🇮 Slovenia in a friendly WC preparation game in August ⏳ pic.twitter.com/HZunT9fr6Z – 12:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Happy New Year from Milwaukee, where the Wizards will face the Bucks tonight and Tuesday. Here are some looks at the city, including a mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fiserv Forum and part of the Milwaukee Art Museum. #NBARoadtrip pic.twitter.com/EQvydsAoR3 – 12:27 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
We still have 6 players averaging 30+ PPG this season
There has already been 80 instances of a player scoring 40 or more this season
13 different players have scored 40 or more in a game at least 3 times
Giannis & Luka lead the league in 40 point games with 7 – 11:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Save the date: A never-before-seen matchup at the national team level is about to occur next summer, before the 2023 World Cup tips off.
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Luka Doncic will face off as Greece take on Slovenia 🇬🇷 🇸🇮
basketnews.com/news-183142-lu… – 11:18 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New post ($) is live
Knicks Close Out 2022 With a Much-Needed Win.
Julius Randle was one of only four players to average at least 28 points, ten boards and 4 assists in December.
The other three were:
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Joel Embiid and
Nikola Jokic
tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-close… – 10:24 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis’ December:
33.1 PPG (3rd)
12.3 RPG (2nd)
9 Double-Doubles (4th)
453 Minutes Played (50th) – 9:57 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
NBA’s PPG leaders for the month of December:
1. Joel Embiid—35.4
2. Luka Doncic—35.1
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo—33.1
4. LeBron James—31.2
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—30.5
6. Anthony Davis—30.3
7. Jayson Tatum—30.1
8. Zion Williamson—29.8
9. Nikola Jokic—29.2
10. Damian Lillard—29.2 – 1:25 AM
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington. -via HoopsHype / January 1, 2023
Just before the start of the upcoming FIBA World Cup, the Greek national team featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia will meet for a prep game at the OAKA “Nikos Galis Hall” in Athens, Greece. The announcement was officially made by the Greek national federation and everyone is already expecting a sold out. There’s no information yet about the date in which the tickets will go on sale. -via EuroHoops.net / January 1, 2023
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee defeated Minnesota 123-114 on Friday night. Here’s what you need to know: * Antetokounmpo becomes the first player since Moses Malone in 1982 to record consecutive 40 point, 20 rebound games. * Antetokounmpo also converted 14 free throws en route to victory. * The Bucks overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to defeat the Timberwolves and snap Milwaukee’s four-game losing streak. -via The Athletic / December 31, 2022
