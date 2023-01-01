Jimmy Butler received 'positive news' on knee injury from doctor in Los Angeles

Anthony Chiang: Also, Jimmy Butler received positive news on his right knee when he met with a doctor in LA on Saturday.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The month of December for the Heat:
– Tyler Herro: 24 PPG on 47% shooting/43% shooting from 3
– Jimmy Butler: 23 PPG on 58% shooting
– Bam Adebayo: 22 PPG on 55% shooting – 10:57 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 126-123 victory in Utah: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyler Herro as savior.
2. With Bam Adebayo keeping Heat afloat.
3. Victor Oladipo has night the Heat needed.
4. No Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin.
5. A Kelly Olynyk reunion. – 7:58 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This team is not built to be elite at the point of attack right now clearly
Add in the fact Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are out
Yeah, POA defense was in a tough spot with this roster lol – 10:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat finding a way to generate efficient offense without Jimmy Butler, and it’s not by just hitting threes.
Heat shooting only 7 of 22 from three-point range tonight. – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin again out tonight with quad strain. So Heat without two starters vs. Jazz, with Jimmy Butler and Martin unavailable.
Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo. – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have upgraded Victor Oladipo to available in Utah. Now all he needs to do is be Jimmy Butler against the Jazz. – 7:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 6:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson doesn’t expect his new Heat 3-point record to last long: “Tyler is on my heels. I just told him that I got it for now, but you’re going to get it soon. I’ll enjoy it while it lasts” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler is among those out for the Heat tonight – 5:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
If somebody would have told Duncan Robinson while he was playing Division III basketball that he would be Heat’s franchise leader in threes made, what would his reaction have been? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler in LA having his knee checked – 1:07 PM
Miami: Jimmy Butler (right knee injury management) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Utah. Victor Oladipo (left knee injury management) is probable, and Caleb Martin (left quadriceps strain) and Udonis Haslem (left achilles tendinosis) are questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 31, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler headed straight to LA after last night’s loss in Denver, so he’s officially out for tonight’s game against the Jazz as part of the Heat’s injury management plan for his right knee. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 31, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight for injury management purposes. Caleb Martin also out with quad injury. Jimmy Butler is available. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 30, 2022
