Joe Harris to return Monday vs. Spurs?

Joe Harris has missed four straight games with a sore left knee, but seems on pace to return on Monday at home versus the Spurs. “Good progress for Joe going forward, so look forward to seeing him when we get back,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Yeah, I am hopeful for [Monday]. He’ll actually go get some treatment [Sunday]. I texted with him and he was feeling better. So he gets treatment … and see how he responds.”
Source: New York Post
Source: New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Joe Harris can play at home against the #Spurs. #Nets – 5:34 PM
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Joe Harris can play at home against the #Spurs. #Nets – 5:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Joe Harris to miss fourth straight game nypost.com/2022/12/30/net… via @nypostsports – 9:45 PM
#Nets‘ Joe Harris to miss fourth straight game nypost.com/2022/12/30/net… via @nypostsports – 9:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (non-Covid illness) and Edmond Sumner (right thumb contusion) are probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Joe Harris (knee), David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards (G League assignment), and Alondes Williams are out vs. the #Hornets. – 3:29 PM
Ben Simmons (non-Covid illness) and Edmond Sumner (right thumb contusion) are probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Joe Harris (knee), David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards (G League assignment), and Alondes Williams are out vs. the #Hornets. – 3:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Joe Harris (knee soreness) will not play in Charlotte. Harris remains in Brooklyn and will be re-evaluated in a few days. – 11:52 AM
Vaughn says Joe Harris (knee soreness) will not play in Charlotte. Harris remains in Brooklyn and will be re-evaluated in a few days. – 11:52 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris won’t play in Charlotte but Ben Simmons is more likely than unlikely, according to Jacque Vaughn. #nets – 11:52 AM
Joe Harris won’t play in Charlotte but Ben Simmons is more likely than unlikely, according to Jacque Vaughn. #nets – 11:52 AM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Vaughn says Joe Harris (knee soreness) is feeling better. He’s hopeful that Harris will be able to play Monday against the Spurs. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / December 31, 2022
As expected, the Nets will be without Joe Harris for a fourth straight game when he misses the New Year’s Eve tilt against the Hornets on Saturday night. Harris has been back in Brooklyn nursing a sore left knee and hasn’t played since the Dec. 21 rout of the defending champion Warriors. “He’ll stay at home, rejoin us [in Brooklyn]. Hopefully, we’ll assess him when we get back,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “But he will not play Charlotte, so no need to fly him. Just thinking it through, keep them there, see what happens in these next three days.” -via New York Post / December 31, 2022
Brian Lewis: Joe Harris did not join the #Nets for practice today in Atlanta. He’s still back in Brooklyn. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / December 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.