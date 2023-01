Joe Harris to return Monday vs. Spurs?

As expected, the Nets will be without Joe Harris for a fourth straight game when he misses the New Year’s Eve tilt against the Hornets on Saturday night. Harris has been back in Brooklyn nursing a sore left knee and hasn’t played since the Dec. 21 rout of the defending champion Warriors. “He’ll stay at home, rejoin us [in Brooklyn]. Hopefully, we’ll assess him when we get back,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “But he will not play Charlotte, so no need to fly him. Just thinking it through, keep them there, see what happens in these next three days.” -via New York Post / December 31, 2022