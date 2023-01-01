Kings 79, Grizzlies 83: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (19-15) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023
Sacramento Kings 79, Memphis Grizzlies 83 (Q3 02:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings have another field goal drought. Closing in on 4 minutes without a bucket. – 9:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sacramento Kings — generally not great anywhere on defense except awesome at backup point guard – 9:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant with the No-look dime and John Konchar with the English… add it to the highlight tape. – 9:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings are turning into the team that is frustrating as hell to play against. – 9:38 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic got up to hold back Taylor Jenkins from getting a technical foul and then pulled back upon realizing, ‘Oh, he wants to get one here.’ Memphis and Sacramento going back and forth to start 2023. – 9:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A lot of chatter going on right now. Dillon Brooks also having some words with Kings coach Mike Brown. – 9:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Taylor Jenkins got his money’s worth on that one. Very upset there wasn’t a foul called under the offensive boards when Steven Adams went down in a scrum. Chased down Goble all the way down to the baseline. – 9:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins gets a tech for arguing a no-call after Steven Adams hits the floor fighting for a rebound. – 9:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the trey ball continues to fall 👌
@Harrison Barnes & @Kevin Huerter make 3️⃣ quick 3-pointers to begin the 2nd half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1GS4MAgfXL – 9:34 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings were 6-24 from 3 in first half.
They have hit 3-4 from 3 in the first 1:43 of the 3rd Q. – 9:29 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings were 6-24 from 3 in first half.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings hit 3 triples to open up the third. Timeout Grizzlies. 67-63 Kings lead. – 9:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis becomes the 3rd player in franchise history to record a 13th straight double-double, doing so in the first half with 14 points & 10 rebounds in Memphis. Sabonis joins De’Marcus Cousins and, the Tank, LaSalle Thompson. – 9:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 13th straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the first half against the Grizzlies. – 9:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Grizzlies, 59-58.
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 14 PTS, 10 REB
👑 @Malik Monk: 12 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 10 PTS, 3 REB pic.twitter.com/4NkwrQXsFT – 9:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams has 14 rebounds at halftime. He had 21 rebounds less than 24 hours ago. His career high is 23. Lorenzen Wright has the Grizzlies record at 26 boards. – 9:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams has 14 rebounds at halftime. He had 19 rebounds less than 24 hours ago. His career high is 23. Lorenzen Wright has the Grizzlies record at 26 boards. – 9:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime: Kings 58, Grizzlies 59
Domantas Sabonis 14pts, 10rebs, 6-10FG
Malik Monk 12pts, 4rebs
De’Aaron Fox 10pts, 3rebs
Ja Morant 18pts, 3 asts, 5-10FG
Steven Adams 4pts, 14rebs
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis has his 13th straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the first half at MEM. He is the third player in franchise with a 13-game double-double streak. – 9:12 PM
From Kings:
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
At the half, Kings 59, Grizzlies 58. Lots o’ bricks, lots o’ second shots. – 9:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies 59, Kings 58 at the half. Hot Tyus Jones shooting offset by turnover problems as Grizzlies navigate some makeshift rotations. – 9:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings hanging in against the Grizzlies. Trail 59-58 at the half. Sabonis leads with 14 points, 10 rebounds. Monk has 12 points and Fox has 10. – 9:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis with another double-double before the halftime. 14 points, 10 rebounds. It’s not surprise anymore! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 9:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the And-1. He’s the third Kings player in double figure scoring, joining Sabonis and Monk. – 9:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 13th consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the first half vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Sabonis moves ahead of Nikola Jokic for the league with 26 double-doubles on the season. – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If Jitty would’ve threw that off the backboard to Ja Morant, the lights would’ve went out in FedExForum – 9:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Richaun Holmes just did an Sunisa Lee mid-air flip over David Roddy that somehow ended in a play-on and, more thankfully, no injuries. – 9:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Oh… Didn’t know that there was gonna be some Memphis wrestling action at FedExForum tonight. – 9:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Nobody talks about De’Aaron Fox’s layups barely touching the net on the way through. Not just a pure shooter skill. – 9:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Tyus Jones was 3-17 from 3 during the 6 games after the Grizzlies win vs. Milwaukee. He’s 6-7 over the past 2 days, including 4-5 vs. Sacramento tonight. Just pulled up for a heat check to give Memphis 46-40 lead in 2Q. – 8:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Grizzlies scored 6 points off the last couple Kings turnovers. Turnovers hurt Kings defensive effort so far. #SacramenroProud #BeamTeam – 8:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Back to back Tyus Jones transition 3s gives Grizzlies a six-point lead. Jones is 4-5 from 3, giving shorthanded Grizz a boost. – 8:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Malik getting 🆙 with authority 😤
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/ertgMpcDUz – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Was not expecting Trey Lyles rim protection to be a story but here we are … – 8:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kings in disbelief that Jaren just got a call and immediately challenge it. – 8:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Was wondering when Sac would try to attack Kennedy Chandler guarding Keegan Murray. He couldn’t finish the bunny though. – 8:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Ziaire and no Des Bane means we get to see all three point guards today. Kennedy Chandler is in with Tyus Jones to start the 2nd quarter. Chandler just made a nice pass to an open Jones in the corner for a 3. – 8:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STOP TRYING THIS MANE 🚫
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut84OQ pic.twitter.com/daJWPHIbPp – 8:44 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren blocks Monk twice at the rim in one possession. He’s got 3 in the quarter, but Grizzlies need to get him more involved in offense against smallish Kings.
Grizz 27, Kings 26 through one. – 8:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings shoot 28.1% from the field in the first quarter and somehow trail by just 1 at 27-26. Grizzlies shoot 14 first quarter free throws to just 4 for Sacramento. – 8:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jaren Jackson with a highlight double erasure at the rim on Malik Monk. Grizzlies lead 27-26 after 1. – 8:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is 1 of 1 when it comes to protecting the rim… – 8:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trey Lyles’ multiple efforts are so needed for the Kings on both ends of the floor. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗜𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙥-𝙨𝙯𝙣 🗜
@Davion Mitchell | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/YsJwJOhyMp – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the only way to treat bad energy in 2023…… pic.twitter.com/UnkzarZAhv – 8:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Malik Monk gives extra boost on the Kings offense. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown has sent KZ Okpala and Davion Mitchell out to slow down Ja Morant. – 8:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant was calling for that alley Oop all the way. I think he saw it before Tyus Jones. That play just got the FedExForum loud – 8:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we be steady lobbin.
📺 https://t.co/7exzut84OQ pic.twitter.com/fwXZypIGKy – 8:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“Missed free throw” remains Memphis’s most dangerous play type – 8:30 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Xavier Tillman checks in for Steven Adams, some rare first-quarter run for Tillman, who’s been out of the mix most of this season. – 8:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the bank is open on new years day 💸
@De’Aaron Fox, @Harrison Barnes, & Keegan Murray cash 3️⃣ straight 3-pointers in a row. pic.twitter.com/oGvTCuz7ON – 8:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
John Konchar went six straight games without scoring more than 5 points before his last two games. He had 11 vs. Toronto, 8 vs. NOLA and he just knocked down his first three of today. Trending upward after a rough stretch. – 8:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Huerter, Fox, Barnes and Murray all connected from deep. The Kings offense rolled very well at this stretch. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Feels like added torture when Griz opponent banks in a 3 by accident considering Memphis is shooting about 1% from downtown the last several games. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The 3-ball is starting to fall. Fox and then HB and then Keegan. Kings up 16-9. – 8:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the mane really blocks everything 🦄🚫 pic.twitter.com/FHjgY5BqUf – 8:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes comes on to replace Domantas Sabonis, who picked up two fouls in the first four minutes. – 8:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The war on Sabonis continues. Richaun Holmes checks in at the 8:11 mark of the 1st. – 8:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Sabonis. Not a great sight with 8:11 remaining in the 1Q. – 8:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks checking Zion Williamson and De’Aaron Fox on back-to-back nights. – 8:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas taking it full court & straight to the basket 😤
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/VBpZpheIUu pic.twitter.com/5ew2rue1gX – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
New year, same Sabonis. He has four points, three rebounds and one steal in the first 2:11 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. – 8:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Memphis loses at Tulane.
Tigers now with 3 of 4 losses coming against teams would be in NIT right now: Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Tulane.
Worth repeating: Memphis needs to beat Houston at least once because no other resume opportunities in AAC.
Also need Auburn to win games. – 8:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis alredy counts 4 points, 3 rebounds. He started pretty hot once again. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not a great offensive start for either team. Sabonis has a pair of buckets. 4-2 Kings a little over two minutes in. – 8:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First 2023 bucket by Domantas Sabonis. A tip after an offensive rebound. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Should be some deep cuts off the Memphsi bench today – Bane, Clarke, Aldama, Williams all out today. 11 – 8:08 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
At FedExForum for Grizzlies-Kings. Memphis is 4-4 during this tough stretch of the schedule that began with the big win over Milwaukee. But 2nd night of back-to-back and no Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama or Ziaire Williams available. – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from Memphis, where the Kings and Grizzlies about to tip off and a furious @Chris Herrington is stuck with the seat next to me. pic.twitter.com/pygNiIX9wH – 8:07 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
It’s always good to see Dillon Brooks laughing it up with an official before the game. I’m guessing it will be the only time Dillon doesn’t question that man the entire night. – 7:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/P6dwhbkT2m – 7:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for this New Year’s tilt on the edge of Beale Street. SAC: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantis Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant and John Konchar starting in place of Desmond Bane. – 7:53 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Penny Hardaway’s Memphis teams gave up 90 or more points in regulation once during his first 4 seasons. Today’s loss at Tulane is the 3rd time it has happened this season.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:49 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Happy New Year to @badunclep … Here is his favorite announcement of game day — your officials for Kings Vs. Grizzlies: Gediminas Petraitis, Jacyn Goble and Jason Goldenberg. I know one of those last names puts fear in the hear of Unk. – 7:48 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Shapes up as a tough one for Grizzlies tonight. Second night of a back to back against a rested Kings team, Bane out and maybe three other rotation players. Kings offense vs. Grizz D gets top billing. – 7:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5 VS. @Sacramento Kings
⛷️ @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/U6p3NsodSQ – 7:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (right wrist soreness) has been cleared to play in tonight’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. – 7:32 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Byeee byeee, Penny!
Ya just hate to see it…
Great win for @GreenWaveMBB tonight at Fogelman. An offensive onslaught to bounce Memphis led by 30 points from Sion James. – 7:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new year. same fan love. shoutout @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/LlS9jygc7q – 7:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams out vs. the Sacramento Kings. Desmond Bane and Danny Green are out as well. – 7:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
oh they were feeling this @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ob0oHKcxE3 – 7:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Locked in to start 2023 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/bNHt37QkR7 – 7:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
sunday.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/RQdv0eKT23 – 6:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is likely to be the only back to back that Desmond Bane missed at least one of the two games because of injury management. Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies just wanted to be careful since he’s been getting a lot of playing time since returning. – 6:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jenkins says gametime decisions on Aldama, Clarke and Williams. – 6:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🚨 New year, new 2K codes 🚨
Reply with your favorite Kings moment from 2022, and we’ll pick two winners!
Codes are valid on PlayStation only 🎮 – 6:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
game day poster is #neat 👍 download below or pick up tonight at one of these locations:
🔹Top of grand lobby stairs
🔹Top of north escalator
🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7
@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/6bNXkRH96Q pic.twitter.com/mdMv259wdM – 5:52 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Remember how it was reported that Sasha Vezenkov might join the Kings last summer? Well, when that happened, I wrote this about him. And now that he has taken yet another leap forward, frontrunning for the EuroLeague MVP award, I must reaffirm it all.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 5:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game, Steven Adams played 32 minutes and travelled 2.30 miles at an average of 4.02 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/i35Nhu4z8f – 4:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Grizzlies injury report is long. Desmond Bain and Danny Green are out. Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams are doubtful. – 3:13 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Still no power so NIGHT CHAT is questionable for after tonight’s Kings-Grizzlies game.
Will keep you posted! – 3:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Our guy Domas has been an All-Star on and 𝙊𝙁𝙁 the court 🌟
So we had to reward him with a DPOG Chain for all his contributions around the office. But we definitely took it a little too far 😬 pic.twitter.com/LIq0i5gHJR – 3:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
get 2023 started with us.
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 7pm
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn
🎟 ⤵️ – 2:13 PM
