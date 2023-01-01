Kings vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Sacramento Kings are spending $7,095,434 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,563,233 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?