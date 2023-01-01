Kings vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Sacramento Kings are spending $7,095,434 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,563,233 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@JandersonSacBee
Happy New Year to you, Sacramento, and to all of our NBA brothers and sisters across the land! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ugstx1heyp – 3:05 AM
@SacramentoKings
Beamin’ into the New Year 🔦🟣🎆 pic.twitter.com/kT9lUOBf8T – 3:00 AM