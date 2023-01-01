Kings vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Kings vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Kings vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 1, 2023- by

By |

The Sacramento Kings play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Sacramento Kings are spending $7,095,434 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,563,233 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Happy New Year to you, Sacramento, and to all of our NBA brothers and sisters across the land! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ugstx1heyp3:05 AM
Sacramento Kings
@SacramentoKings
Beamin’ into the New Year 🔦🟣🎆 pic.twitter.com/kT9lUOBf8T3:00 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home