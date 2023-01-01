Michael Malone on reasoning Nikola Jokic should not win MVP because he won last two: 'That's lazy'

Mike Singer: Michael Malone: If people’s reason for not giving Nikola a third MVP is because he’s already won two in a row, “that’s lazy.”
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is up to 10 assists with 2 minutes left in the 3rd.
He could put up another one of those all-timer stat lines tonight. He already has 28-8-10 against the Celtics in 26 minutes. – 9:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’re trending towards another Nikola Jokic all-timer: 28 points (10-12 shooting), 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 0 turnovers in 25 minutes so far tonight. – 9:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ref that couldn’t see whether the swipe was actually a foul calls the foul on Joker. Tatum to the line for his 11th and 12th. – 9:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is favoring his left hand after that foul by Jokic. He already has that wrist wrapped. #Celtics #Nuggets – 9:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum shaking off that left wrist after a hard foul by Jokic. – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Malone says not voting Jokic MVP because it would be three straight is “lazy” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/01/mal… – 9:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bruce Brown, KCP, and Aaron Gordon are such great fits next to Jokic. – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikol Jokic halfway through the 3rd.
25 points (9-11 FG)
8 rebounds
7 assists
0 turnovers – 9:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
no player makes me literally lol at how easy they make picking apart a defence look than jokic – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keep putting Jokic and Porter in PnR. Make Jokic work and attack Porter. – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Why is Grant jumping? You aren’t going to block Jokic. Just stay down and make him shooter over you. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That is 25 points on 11 shots for Jokic with 8 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is one of the best entry passers in the league. His touch getting passes up and over defenders is out of this world. – 9:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets should be up by more than eight, but Denver turned it over eight times in the 2Q. Michael Malone may have also found something by staggering Aaron Gordon, alongside Christian Braun and Zeke Nnaji, with the second unit. His size helped a lot. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets should be up by more than eight, but Denver turned it over eight times in the 2Q. Michael Malone may have found something by staggering Aaron Gordon with the second unit. His size helped a lot. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Celtics 62-54:
-AG: 12-7-5, still a +15
-Joker: 20-5-4
-Bones had impressive highs and lows
-Zeke at C worked well, especially next to AG pic.twitter.com/JjCQTjZ8ua – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 62-54 at the half
Brown – 18/4/2
Tatum – 14/4/2
White – 7 points
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 41.3% FGs
Celtics – 3-19 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Jokic – 20/5/4
Gordon – 12/5/7
Brown – 8 points
Porter – 7 points
Nuggets – 55.8% FGs
Nuggets – 6-12 3Ps
Nuggets – 8 TOs – 9:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A fantastic defensive first half from Denver, holding the Celtics to just 41% shooting and 3 for 19 from 3. Brown had 18, but Tatum had 14, on 4-of-9, with 3 TOs.
Joker lead all scorers with 20.
Denver up 62-54. – 9:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
For all the chaos and missed 3pts in the first half, #Celtics will take trailing by just 62-54 to #Nuggets. J. Brown 18, Tatum 14, White 7, GWilliams 7; Jokic 20, Gordon 12, B. Brown 8. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 13th consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the first half vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Sabonis moves ahead of Nikola Jokic for the league with 26 double-doubles on the season. – 9:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It just feels like Jokic as solved the game of basketball. Nothing looks particularly difficult or challenging. So long as his teammates do what they need to do, Jokic already knows what it takes to beat anyone and everyone.
This feels like hyperbole as I type it, but is it? – 8:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is back in and goes straight to work around the rim. His feel and comfort level regardless of who is defending him are at his career-best IMO. – 8:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Michael Malone wanted energy. That’s a BIG transition defense play from Zeke Nnaji. – 8:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic left the game, and the #Nuggets were up 10. At the 7:36 mark of the second, he’s still on the bench and Denver’s up 15. They’re forcing turnovers and running. Denver’s bench outscored Boston’s 13-6 so far. Some great stuff from CB, Bones, Vlatko and Zeke. – 8:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets bench is +5 with Jokic resting. That is huge tonight and Gordon/Bones has been a big part of it. – 8:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
We can say the Denver bench collapses without Jokic… but maybe they’re just campaigning for him to be MVP – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston needs to consider scrapping the doubles against Jokic, or at least mixing up where they are coming from. As he does, Jokic picked them apart by finding guys for easy ones inside or open looks outside. – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 37-28 after one
Brown – 14 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 3-14 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
Jokic – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
Gordon – 7 points
Nuggets – 66.7% FGs
Nuggets – 3-4 3Ps
Nuggets – 1 TO – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
14-1-3 quarter for Jokic drives a 66.7% FG, 37-point #Nuggets quarter. #1 #Celtics defense since Robert Williams returned (7 G) cracked in that frame. C’s trail by 9. – 8:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets taking a 37-28 lead into the second quarter.
Jokic was masterful, Gordon is a human bludgeoning weapon, 3s are falling, and Denver’s defense has done a good job running off shooters. – 8:35 PM
Nuggets taking a 37-28 lead into the second quarter.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nuggets lead #Celtics 37-28 after 1Q. J. Brown 14, White 5; Jokic 14, B. Brown 8, Gordon 7.
3pt FG
BOS: 3-14
DEN: 3-4 – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams in and guarding Nikola Jokic. He’s had a lot of success guarding Jokic over the last couple of seasons. – 8:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Celts are very switchable. Downside of that is that they yield size. In unrelated news, Jokic has 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in nine minutes. – 8:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jaylen Brown with 14 points in 9 minutes.
Nikola Jokic with 12 points and 4 assists in 9 minutes.
Nuggets up 31-21 with 2:46 left in the 1st. – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics basically have to hope Jokic punches himself out here and that they can build a lead on the Denver bench that Jokic can’t save later – 8:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic’s post entry passes to Aaron Gordon this season have been terrific. He keeps setting up AG to thrive. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#nuggets score on 6 of their last 7. Jokic prepared for the looks #Celtics are sending at him defensively. – 8:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic just saw Derrick White down low and sprinted to bury him. Jokic got the and-1 and is heading to the line now. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston throwing more doubles at Jokic than usual. The strategy is usual to let him shoot contested shots vs letting him dime guys up for easy ones. Curious to see if the doubles keep coming. – 8:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early aggressive take for White past POrter. #Nuggets leaning on a Jokic-Brown two man game, while Jaylen gets going with five to open the quarter. – 8:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Celtics just doubled Jokic on the catch and Brown got a 3 out of it. – 8:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, it’s basketball time. Big time matchup here. Joker vs Tatum. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Aaron Gordon
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown – 7:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are starting Bruce Brown in the place of Jamal Murray who is out tonight.
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Celtics Pregame Lounge is going live
– Game Notes, Jamal Murray’s status
– New Year’s Resolutions
– Jokic’s enlightening interview
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=SwqKCc… – 7:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
For those curious, Nikola Jokic does practice his waterpolo shot where he gathers and shoots with just one hand.
Here Jokic is pregame mixing it in as he warms up. pic.twitter.com/aPIL1wJyjY – 6:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone sounds like he was very focused on trying to stop the Celtics on both ends today while the ball was dropping last night.
Jamal Murray remains questionable, though I suspect he won’t play. – 6:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is still questionable for tonight’s game against Boston. Sounds like Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown will play. Worth noting the Nuggets are on the front end of a back-to-back with a game in Minnesota tomorrow. Another B2B on Thursday/Friday. – 6:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: If people’s reason for not giving Nikola a third MVP is because he’s already won two in a row, “that’s lazy.” – 6:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
“I don’t really care what people think about Nikola & I know Nikola does not care what people think about Nikola. But if people are arguing that he should not win because he has done so twice, then that is lazy.”
-Malone on Jokic MVP case and the narrative surrounding the award. – 6:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Bruce and AG should be good to go vs. Boston, but Jamal Murray is still questionable. – 6:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic averaged 29.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 10.1 APG while shooting 60.4% from the field in December.
The only other player in NBA history to average a triple-double with 60% shooting from the field in a month is Wilt Chamberlain (2x).
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic thinks highly of his two former Nuggets teammates, who have joined EuroLeague teams this season.
The Serbian big man maintains that sharing the court again with Facundo Campazzo & Markus Howard is more than likely 🔽
basketnews.com/news-183149-ni… – 12:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New post ($) is live
Knicks Close Out 2022 With a Much-Needed Win.
Julius Randle was one of only four players to average at least 28 points, ten boards and 4 assists in December.
The other three were:
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Joel Embiid and
Nikola Jokic
tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-close… – 10:24 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After that last Tyler Herro basket on Michael Porter Jr., Michael Malone signals for Bruce Brown to check in. – 11:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown from Michael Malone pregame. – 7:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown’s from Michael Malone pregame. – 7:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on the opportunities Christian Braun has gotten in defending opponents’ elite players:
Best thing he can say about him?
“He’s unafraid.” – 7:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Christian Braun: “The best thing about him is he’s unafraid.” – 7:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says he doesn’t have updates on Bruce Brown, AG and Jamal Murray. All were questionable coming into tonight. – 7:19 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Nuggets as title contenders, the pressure that comes with Nikola Jokic’s greatness and Michael Malone’s fiery message about their defense being the difference maker, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4045169/2022/1… – 1:00 PM
