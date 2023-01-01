Nikola Jokic: I don't chase awards, MVP might mean a little more to me when I finish my career

But, Nikola Jokic admits he is not chasing awards. “To be honest, the MVP trophy might mean a little more to me when I finish my career. I didn’t chase that recognition or think about it. When you want something and then you get it, it’s logical to be happy. However, that award wasn’t for me not even on my mind, so maybe I’m not overjoyed enough because of that. I have to admit that I don’t play for records, nor to be the best in triple-doubles“, Nikola Jokic, said in an interview for TV Arena Sport.
Source: EuroHoops.net
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic thinks highly of his two former Nuggets teammates, who have joined EuroLeague teams this season.
basketnews.com/news-183149-ni… – 12:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New post ($) is live
Knicks Close Out 2022 With a Much-Needed Win.
Julius Randle was one of only four players to average at least 28 points, ten boards and 4 assists in December.
The other three were:
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Joel Embiid and
Nikola Jokic
tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-close… – 10:24 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I sat there at halftime praising the drop defense for holding up Jokic and company
Then walked out of this game with the Nuggets carving up the Heat’s switching
Well then lol – 11:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat left gasping in Denver in 124-119 loss, as Nuggets’ Jokic records triple-double. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations from the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat 124-119:
KCP: 20 points, 7/7 FG, 4/4 3P, 2/2 FT. PERFECT.
Joker: 19-12-12 ho-hum
Murray: 7 points in the clutch helped seal it
Denver moves to 23-12. pic.twitter.com/O9i8EfYSUV – 11:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
19 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
Ties Luka for the most triple-doubles this season. pic.twitter.com/KYDvogR7nC – 11:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets rain down 17-of-28 3-pointers to knock off the Heat 124-119. It’s their sixth win in the last seven games.
They’re now 23-12 overall.
Joker finishes with 19/12/12. Bones has team-high five 3-pointers. – 11:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jokic has a triple-double, but Bam Adebayo has played excellent defense on Jokic all night. – 11:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Oh man
Bam jumps the entry pass on Jokic
Coast to coast reverse lay-in – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic with his 8th triple-double of the season: 14/10/10. Ho-hum. – 11:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets back within 3 points as Jokic locks in yet another triple double with 14-10-10 as he dimes up Bruce Brown. – 11:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 90, Nuggets 85. After scoring just 19 points in the first quarter, the Heat has scored more than 30 points in the second and third quarters.
Bam Adebayo with 18 points and playing excellent defense against Nikola Jokic. – 10:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic with 9-8-9 with 4 minutes left in the 3rd. Denver needs more from him as a scorer the rest of the way, but he is breaking that Heat zone effectively in the second half. – 10:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
While largely effective, the Heat zone plays into Jokic’s hands once he gets the ball in the middle. He’s up to nine assists. – 10:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker just threw that pass before AG ever turned around. It was doomed from the start. That’s 13 turnovers to Miami’s 4. – 10:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker probably deserves that foul for throwing that pass tbh. – 10:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is doing that thing where his team is floundering so he decided to just do it himself. – 10:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The minor adjustment by Miami that kept them in this game:
Bam Adebayo in drop
He’s been glued to Jokic ever since
We saw them piece things together shortly after – 10:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
More on Domantas Sabonis handoffs.
Sabonis will complete 19 handoffs
Jokic completes 13
No one else in the NBA is over 10 a game
Huerter and Malik Monk are the most common recipients – 10:04 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones and Cancer are in off the bench now with Murray, Brown and Jokic.
Looks like Denver is not going to their small bench lineup with Braun, but instead they are getting a bit more size with Vlatko. – 9:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Some good defense from Jokic early on. Nuggets up 15-10 but feels like they should be up more. Some missed wide open looks and a lot of sloppy decision making. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Miami has missed a ton of decent looks around the rim already. Denver is up 11-8, but it feels precarious right now. Jokic has been good around the rim, but these looks are too good to not fall eventually. – 9:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Wonderful look by Jamal Murray in the two-man game with Jokic. He got the defense on their heels and just attacked. Seeing him get to the rim after failing to do so earlier in the season is really encouraging and a good indicator that he is getting back to himself. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Heat:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:38 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets get back to their regular starting five against the Heat: Jamal Murray, Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have their starters back together:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Erik Spoelstra pregame on slowing Nikola Jokic down: “I do not know. Has anyone figured that out?” – 8:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Eric Spoelstra pregame on slowing Nikola Jokic down: “I do not know, has anyone figured that out?” – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic? Jovic was looking forward to it, but it won’t happen in tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup after Jovic was sent to the G League earlier today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat without five players tonight in Denver and the plan for Jimmy Butler – 8:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s averages since returning from COVID (18 games ago): 29.3 points (62.5 FG%), 11.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists per game.
He’s scored 40+ points in four of his last eight games. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic? Won’t happen in tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup after Jovic was just sent to the G League miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler on what’s behind his knack for racking up steals and more – 2:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ep.6 of “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• The story of playing Dunk HORSE against Jalen Duren
• LeBron in Game 5 of 2007 ECF, and what would Sheed’s teams do to stop Luka
• Julius Randle
• What does Jokic have to do to MVP three-peat?
📺 https://t.co/N0VlT3UmSj pic.twitter.com/28k2DDqZTB – 2:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jovic is leaving Heat to play for G-League team in South Dakota for now, meaning no Jovic vs. Jokic in Denver tonight. Orlando Robinson will back up Bam. Dedmon (foot and safety protocols) didn’t accompany Heat on this West Coast trip. – 1:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are assigning Nikola Jovic to Sioux Falls. So, alas, no Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic tonight in Denver. – 1:38 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Nuggets as title contenders, the pressure that comes with Nikola Jokic’s greatness and Michael Malone’s fiery message about their defense being the difference maker, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4045169/2022/1… – 1:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Ayton, Fox, Grant, Simons, Edwards pic.twitter.com/ouc7xwXDqU – 10:47 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic? Why tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup will be special for Jovic miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic and Jokic share more in common than just a similar name – 10:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The most memorable basketball moments of 2022 💭
⭐️ Spain’s triumph at the EuroBasket 2022
⭐️ Nikola Jokic named back-to-back NBA MVP
⭐️ Warriors claim their 4️⃣th NBA title
⭐️ Anadolu Efes win EuroLeague back-to-back
⭐️ Kevin Durant visits the EuroLeague
CONTINUED…⬇️ – 6:26 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Heat at Nuggets
Nikola Jokic is daring MVP voters to not give him a third straight trophy and defend that decision with a straight face. He’ll be tested here by one of the league’s best defenses, led by 3-time All-Defensive big Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/HRuQykdxxp – 5:29 AM
Nikola Jokic is daring MVP voters to not give him a third straight trophy and defend that decision with a straight face. He’ll be tested here by one of the league’s best defenses, led by 3-time All-Defensive big Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/HRuQykdxxp – 5:29 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—NBA Ringz Culture + the looming pressure on Jokic w/ @VanLathan + Big Wos.
—A Wobbling for Wemby update + most probable Self-Sabotage Trades w/ Wos
—Week 17 NFL Stayaways, Pats-Fins, Vikes-Pack + Million Dollar Picks w/ @PSchrags
open.spotify.com/episode/32mTUR… – 12:05 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Sixers-Nets, who is the bigger threat to win the East? And should anyone have a problem with the Joker three-peating as MVP? foxsports.com/stories/soccer… – 11:51 PM
Sixers-Nets, who is the bigger threat to win the East? And should anyone have a problem with the Joker three-peating as MVP? foxsports.com/stories/soccer… – 11:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis battles through injury, Nikola Jokic, in big Kings win
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/domantas-sab… – 7:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I just love watching him play”
🏀@Rick24Barry tells @TermineRadio why he would have loved to have played with Jokic 🏔 #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ia9IMNOgkt – 6:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid and Jokic in December:
37.0 PPG 30.0 PPG
9.9 RPG 12.3 RPG
3.6 APG 10.0 APG
55/45/87% 61/32/76% pic.twitter.com/wdDulY9Eul – 11:52 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Good morning to everyone who is still amazed that Jokic couldn’t finish the game with a winning shot even through fouls. Still just barely mortal, I guess. – 11:40 AM
