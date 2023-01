Pacers interested in Obi Toppin

The Knicks’ reserve power forward suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Hawks at the Garden on Dec. 7. The Knicks said the following day that the 24-year-old Toppin would be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks, which occurred in recent days. “Everything has been good. We’ve been progressing, getting better. But there isn’t a timetable on when I’ll be back,” Toppin said before Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks, in his first public comments since the injury. “We’re just taking it day-by day. Getting better every single day and working on things. “They’re the pros at this. Whenever they say the time is ready to be back, that’s when I’ll be back.” -via New York Post / December 27, 2022