Pacers interested in Obi Toppin

“There has been some talk between the Pacers and Knicks about Obi (Toppin). He fits in Indiana, especially if they keep Turner. Obi is a rim-runner, he has some toughness, he has athleticism. He needs minutes and a team that is rebuilding with young talent like Indy is a really good match,” the exec told Deveney.
Source: Mark Nilon @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is questionable for tomorrows game.
RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin remain out – 6:24 PM
The executive would continue by stating that Indiana has some extra first-rounders that could be available for the taking in this year’s NBA Draft which, considering the idea that the Knicks are stockpiling picks, could bode well for a potential deal to ultimately be executed. While they gave no indication of how far these discussions have gone, there is a strong argument that a rebuilding team such as the Pacers could be an ideal landing spot for the young talent, as they could offer one major luxury that New York, as currently constructed, cannot: ample playing time. -via Heavy.com / January 1, 2023
Steve Popper: Knicks announce Injury update for tomorrow’s game. Questionable: Jalen Brunson (Sore right hip) Out: RJ Barrett (Lacerated right index finger) Obi Toppin (Non-displaced fracture right fibula head) -via Twitter @StevePopper / December 28, 2022
The Knicks’ reserve power forward suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Hawks at the Garden on Dec. 7. The Knicks said the following day that the 24-year-old Toppin would be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks, which occurred in recent days. “Everything has been good. We’ve been progressing, getting better. But there isn’t a timetable on when I’ll be back,” Toppin said before Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks, in his first public comments since the injury. “We’re just taking it day-by day. Getting better every single day and working on things. “They’re the pros at this. Whenever they say the time is ready to be back, that’s when I’ll be back.” -via New York Post / December 27, 2022
